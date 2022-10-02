Read full article on original website
Reunion? Why Odell Beckham visited Giants’ facility after Kenny Golladay’s knee injury, source says
Odell Beckham visited the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford on Monday. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to rejoin them, in the wake of Kenny Golladay’s knee injury. Yes, Beckham was indeed at the facility Monday, as CBS Sports reported. (And defended. And defended again.)
Report: Giants could bring back former Pro Bowl player
The New York Giants have dealt with some injuries in their secondary through the early part of the season, and that has led them to explore a reunion with a player who used to be the anchor of their defense. Free agent safety Landon Collins is scheduled to visit with...
Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here’s the breakdown
The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
Steelers vs. Jets: What they're saying in New York after win
Surrounded by amped-up Kenny Pickett fans, opposing quarterback Zach Wilson was undaunted. The Pittsburgh Steelers home crowd spent the afternoon chanting “Ken-ny, Ken-ny.”. Wilson snagged the glory away from Pickett and his hyped fans. The New York Jets quarterback marched his team down the field for a game-winning drive...
Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?
By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
The New York Giants have a huge problem at wide receiver
The New York Giants are staring down the barrel of a serious problem at the wide receiver position after just four weeks of the 2022 regular season. They’ve already sustained multiple injuries, all the while not getting significant value from guys like Kenny Golladay. However, the Giants are working...
Former New York Jets Iron-Man & Albany Coach Died Saturday
Most of the time, when reporting these stories, we don't really know the person we are writing about. This time I do. Former 16-year NFL veteran and UAlbany assistant football coach, Jim Sweeney unexpectedly passed away on Saturday. The news rocked the New York Jets organization, as well as Sweeney's friends and family at the University at Albany.
Zach Wilson had vulgar inspirational message for Jets teammates before game-winning drive
Zach Wilson brought the fire in his season debut for the New York Jets. The Jets quarterback Wilson led a game-winning drive in Sunday’s Week 4 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With 3:34 left to go in the fourth quarter and the Jets down 20-17, Wilson rattled off six straight completions before running back Breece Hall punched it in with a go-ahead two-yard touchdown (which ultimately proved to be the game-winner).
New York Giants sign nine-year NFL veteran and former Kimberly standout AJ Klein to practice squad
NEW YORK – Former Kimberly High School standout AJ Klein has signed with the New York Giants. The Giants added the linebacker to their practice squad Monday. The team travels to London this week and will play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Klein, 31, spent the past two...
Ex-Yankees prospect, N.J. native sent to minors (again) after clearing waivers
Mike Ford is on the move. Again. MLB Trade Rumors reports Ford went unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment last week by the Los Angeles Angels. According to the report, Ford was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake, but he can reject the assignment in favor of free agency.
Texans could get much needed help on defensive front soon
Working veteran Mario Addison into the mix defensively will be a little easier since there’s currently a roster spot available and because the ramping up process for a veteran is different than a rookie playing in a new system for the first time.
ESPN announces MLB Wild Card assignment for Yankees’ Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, David Cone
It’s almost time for the postseason. A new setup for Wild Card spots will kick off the 2022 playoffs, and ESPN has announced who will be on the call for them. Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez will call the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. David Cone will be a part of the commentary team working the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves.
Mets’ top prospect drills home run for 1st MLB hit
Francisco Alvarez recorded his first major league hit with style. The New York Mets catching prospect did it by blasting a 439-foot home run over the left-center fence. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman tweeted:. Francisco Alvarez’s first big-league hit is...
NY Jets get great news regarding OT Max Mitchell
Offensive tackle Max Mitchell should be back for New York Jets. New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell was carted off the field during the team’s eventual 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie fourth-round pick played 41 offensive snaps until suffering a knee injury during the second quarter. Mitchell was later seen with crutches in the locker room.
