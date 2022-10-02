ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parlier, CA

City
Parlier, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Parlier, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
therecord-online.com

California man arrested for online crime involving Lamar Township minor

MILL HALL, PA – Borough police have announced the arrest of a California man in connection with a case involving a juvenile in Lamar Township. Police said Andrew Thomas Xiong of Fresno, CA was taken into custody after an investigation of a suspected adult male in communication with a child under 14. The age and gender of the reported victim was not released.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$20K reward for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has been increased by thousands of dollars. Jolissa’s family has announced that the reward has now been raised from $15,000 to $20,000. The reward increase comes after the family hosted a prayer run in Selma on Saturday to help […]
SELMA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident Reported in Kings County

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Kings County. The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. at Lincoln Avenue and Avenal Cutoff Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash in Kings County. CHP traffic officers said a motorcyclist was...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
legalexaminer.com

DUI Suspect Arrested After Deadly Hwy 33 Head-On Collision in Mendota CA

A DUI suspect was arrested after a tragic car crash in western Fresno County early Monday morning. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene along Highway 33 on October 3, 2022. ABC30-TV reported the accident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. just north of the Bass Avenue intersection in Mendota....
MENDOTA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Corcoran inmate walks away, found 2 hours later: officials

CORCORAN, Calif. ( ) – An inmate at a South Valley prison was able to walk away from the facility early Saturday morning, but wasn’t gone for long. Officials from California State Prison, Corcoran say they were unable to locate inmate Jason E. Lane around 3:30 a.m. and staff immediately began searching for him.
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Inmate sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former gang members and inmates were each sentenced to more than five years in prison for a COVID-19-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say that Sholanda Thomas, 38, a former gang member and an inmate at the Central California Woman’s Facility (CCWF) in […]
FRESNO, CA

