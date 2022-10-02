Read full article on original website
Suspected gang members arrested after drug bust in Coalinga
Suspected gang members connected to a Mexican drug cartel are behind bars after a large meth bust in Coalinga.
Felon with a firearm kills girlfriend in Cantua Creek, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon who was illegally in possession of a firearm allegedly killed his girlfriend on Sunday, October 2, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a home located on the 33000 block of West Hidalgo Avenue […]
Man arrested for murder of 19-year-old girlfriend in Cantua Creek, deputies say
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Cantua Creek. Deputies say the victim was his girlfriend and the mother of their child.
Man shot and killed near Tulare County liquor store, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tulare County Tuesday afternoon.
Stolen vehicle found, suspect arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, Porterville police say. Authorities say on Monday, around 9:16 p.m., an officer was in the area of Olive Avenue and Plano Street when he received a LoJack notification indicating that there was a reported stolen vehicle in the area. […]
therecord-online.com
California man arrested for online crime involving Lamar Township minor
MILL HALL, PA – Borough police have announced the arrest of a California man in connection with a case involving a juvenile in Lamar Township. Police said Andrew Thomas Xiong of Fresno, CA was taken into custody after an investigation of a suspected adult male in communication with a child under 14. The age and gender of the reported victim was not released.
Motorcyclist arrested after leading deputies on chase in Fresno, officials say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he led deputies on a chase through Fresno early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:00 a.m., deputies tried to pull over a motorcyclist near Shields Avenue and First Street. Officials said the motorcyclist refused to stop and ended up speeding […]
Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives searching for murder suspects
It's been more than a year since the murder of 50-year-old Richard Harris. A reward is being offered to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.
$20K reward for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has been increased by thousands of dollars. Jolissa’s family has announced that the reward has now been raised from $15,000 to $20,000. The reward increase comes after the family hosted a prayer run in Selma on Saturday to help […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in what officials say was a weekend shooting at a Fresno motorcycle clubhouse was identified by police on Monday. Investigators say the man was shot and later died after an argument broke out during a large gathering Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Two others also […]
Kings County woman speaks out after being prosecuted for murder after stillbirth
Chelsea Becker admits she used meth while pregnant, but says she never intended to kill her baby.
IDENTIFIED: Professor killed while cycling in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed after her bicycle was hit by a car in Fresno County over the weekend. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Office said 51-year-old Adela Santana Mullooly was the bicyclist who died following a crash near Watts Valley and Pitman Hill roads on […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident Reported in Kings County
On Friday, September 30, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Kings County. The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. at Lincoln Avenue and Avenal Cutoff Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash in Kings County. CHP traffic officers said a motorcyclist was...
legalexaminer.com
DUI Suspect Arrested After Deadly Hwy 33 Head-On Collision in Mendota CA
A DUI suspect was arrested after a tragic car crash in western Fresno County early Monday morning. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene along Highway 33 on October 3, 2022. ABC30-TV reported the accident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. just north of the Bass Avenue intersection in Mendota....
yourcentralvalley.com
Corcoran inmate walks away, found 2 hours later: officials
CORCORAN, Calif. ( ) – An inmate at a South Valley prison was able to walk away from the facility early Saturday morning, but wasn’t gone for long. Officials from California State Prison, Corcoran say they were unable to locate inmate Jason E. Lane around 3:30 a.m. and staff immediately began searching for him.
Man stabbed in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man early Monday morning in central Fresno.
KMJ
Woman Killed On Bike Sunday Morning Identified as Fresno State Professor
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
Shooting at motorcycle club meet up in west central Fresno leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
A motorcycle club meet up turned deadly when a shooting broke out in west central Fresno Saturday morning.
DOJ: Inmate sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former gang members and inmates were each sentenced to more than five years in prison for a COVID-19-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say that Sholanda Thomas, 38, a former gang member and an inmate at the Central California Woman’s Facility (CCWF) in […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect, victim in Tulare County dairy shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect and victim who were killed in a shooting at a dairy in Tulare County on Thursday morning. Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said 61-year-old Alfredo Preira had shot and killed 29-year-old Pedro Fernandez before turning the gun on himself at Delta View Farms. […]
