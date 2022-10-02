Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Warmer tomorrow before a cooler weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The beautiful weather continues, good thing about this pattern is that it has just been pleasant to be outside for any length of time. The bad thing? It’s really dry and will likely contribute to worsening drought conditions. Anyway, sunny and lovely today with highs right near average in the mid-80s. Tonight will be clear and slightly chilly with lows in the mid-50s.
KSLA
More nice fall weather for at least another week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our pleasant fall conditions will stay in place through at least the middle of next week. Temperatures will slightly cool over the weekend, but in general expect more warm afternoons, cool mornings and clear skies ahead. Some rain chances may return for the second half of next week but aren’t likely to be widespread.
KSLA
Shreveport Funeral Home gearing up for National Night Out party
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Night Out in the ArkLaTex. Celebrations will be held by communities and organizations throughout the area. Shreveport Funeral Home will also be hosting a party they say will be like no other. “When you think about a funeral home, you think...
Sweet Brown Eyed Girl Wants to Come Home With You, Shreveport
Just look at those eyes! Sweet Molly is a Chiweenie and is looking for a family to call her own. Do you have room for 9 lbs of love? You can meet Molly today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
Tacos You Can Enjoy in Shreveport-Bossier for National Taco Day
Today Is One of My Favorite Days of the Year. National Taco Day lands on October 4th and it is perfect that it lands on Taco Tuesday. I was once told that I can't have tacos for every meal. Umm, excuse me?. Growing up we didn't have toast or biscuits,...
KSLA
DiamondJacks will likely not reopen until as early as 2024
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana gaming revenue has dipped, working to recover from the pandemic’s hit to the gaming industry. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says the closing of DiamondJacks, the smoking ban, competition from Oklahoma casinos, and the current economy are all playing a role in the dip in revenue.
KTBS
Rush hour crash on Youree Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
KSLA
1 shot on Dean Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened on Oct. 5 around 3:15 p.m. on Dean Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Armstead Drive. It happened at the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road. At least...
KSLA
Shreveporters flock to 46th annual Red River Revel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of Shreveport’s most anticipated events is back at Festival Plaza - the Red River Revel!. Hundreds gathered downtown to listen to some tunes, grab a bite to eat and look at some artwork. Festival-goers always enjoy the fun-filled event but for some the festivities are more of an opportunity.
KTBS
Louisiana Downs to host job fair Wednesday
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Applicants can apply inside the Red River Room on the ground floor of Louisiana Downs. The facility has a number of positions available, including cooks, servers, bartenders, cashiers,...
KSLA
ArkLaTex communities host National Night Out events
(KSLA) — Tuesday, Oct. 4 was National Night Out in the ArkLaTex!. The evening creates an opportunity for law enforcement officers and members of the community to build strong relationships. “That is one thing this is really great because you can talk to different policemen, the firemen,” said Brenda...
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana making its return
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rides, games, funnel cakes, and candy apples are coming to North Louisiana soon!. The 116th State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport will be from Oct. 27-Nov. 13. The fair’s marketing director, Russell Adams, said the fair will have over 100 food vendors, 50 state-of-the-art rides, live performances and the LRCA Finals Rodeo.
KSLA
Shreveport nonprofit working to send help to Fla. after Hurricane Ian
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Judah 1 Aviation Ministries, Evangel Christian Academy, Shreveport Volunteer Network, and other local churches in the ArkLaTex are sending supplies to the River at Tampa Bay Church to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Eric Gonyon, associate pastor at the Tampa church, says he recently heard from...
KTBS
Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
KSLA
Fire crews respond to Jason’s Deli on Line Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At least 10 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a business on Line Avenue Tuesday afternoon about a possible fire. It happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 around 3:15 p.m. on Line Avenue between Edgemont Street and Southfield Road. Fire crews were called out to the Jason’s Deli there about a possible fire.
KSLA
Grammy-nominated artist MAJOR. reflects on National Night Out party, new song
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National recording artist MAJOR. visited Shreveport this week to participate in National Night Out. The Shreveport Funeral Home hosted a party on Tuesday, Oct. 5. At the party, members of the community had the opportunity to meet MAJOR. Originally from Houston, the musician said he’d never...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Loretta Lynn appeared at the Louisiana Hayride in Shreveport three times during her legendary country music career
The Queen of Country Music Loretta Lynn passed away Tuesday at the age of 90. She was among the many up-and-coming country music singers that appeared in Shreveport on KWKH’s Louisiana Hayride. Chris Brown Archivist at Centenary College said the first time Lynn performed in 1963 at the Hayride she wasn’t the headliner.
brproud.com
More faithful couples: Shreveport, Baton Rouge or New Orleans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – By examining relationship satisfaction, marriage, divorce and separation rates, the volume of Google searches for affair hookup websites, the number of available venues to meet for an affair and other factors, MyDatingAdvisor found that infidelity can happen in large and small cities alike. U.S. Census...
KSLA
SPD looking for runaway juvenile last seen in Highland area
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile. Police say on Oct. 2 around 7 p.m., John Alex Jordan was last seen in the Highland area near Jordan Street and Creswell Avenue. Jordan is described as a white male who is 5′ 3″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 135 lbs.
Shreveport Police Chief Sings ‘Old Town Road’ and Wows Crowd
We know about National Night Out and the purpose of the program, to help fight crime. But Shreveport has cranked it up a notch this year and pushed to get more than 300 neighborhoods to participate. From the looks of things around town last night, we will probably hit that number.
