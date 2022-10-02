ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Alessia Russo ruled out of England squad ahead of USWNT game with injury

Alessia Russo has been ruled out of the England squad ahead of Friday's sold-out game against the United States Women's National Team at Wembley. The FA announced on Monday Russo withdrew due from the squad due to a small injury. Russo helped England to become European Champions after she scored...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Matthew Mott
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Harry Brook
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Jason Roy
Person
Adil Rashid
IGN

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for 1st T20I

Date & Time: October 5th, at 1:40 PM IST and 6:10 PM Local Time. Australia will host West Indies in the 2 matches T20I series which will get underway on Wednesday. Australia will play 5 T20Is before their opening World Cup fixture against New Zealand and wants to fine-tune the best possible eleven in a short amount of time. Ace batter David Warner, speedster Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh all return to the side after missing the T20I series against India last month. They don’t want to risk Mitchell Marsh’s injury and he will purely play as a batter in this series. Cameron Green who was impressed with his hitting abilities against India still holds his place in the side. He might get added to the T20 World Cup side if any of the players gets injured.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'For a young player to be so clear in such a tricky role showed a lot about him': Harry Brook's hugely impressive performances at No 5 in Pakistan has left coach Matthew Mott confident that the 23-year-old can thrive in T20 World Cup

Harry Brook headed to Australia on Monday having established himself as England’s new number five in Twenty20 cricket - the position head coach Matthew Mott claims is the toughest to bat. Mott suggested the 23-year-old had nailed down his place in England’s preferred World Cup XI after top scoring...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#International Cricket#Men#Jos Buttler Alex Hales#Australian
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: England add four to squad for Fiji warm-up

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Head coach Shaun Wane has called up four players from outside England's World Cup squad to face Fiji in their final warm-up game on Friday.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
SkySports

Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals

Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: QPR beat Sheffield United; Norwich held

QPR stunned Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane. Chris Willock's 51st-minute strike sent the Blades spinning to a first home defeat of the season and pushed in-form Rangers up to fourth place. Willock's winner came after he played a clever one-two with Ethan...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy