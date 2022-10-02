Read full article on original website
Shearer instantly shoots down calls for Alexander-Arnold to be in England squad after wonder free-kick for Liverpool
ALAN SHEARER has shot down calls for Trent Alexander-Arnold to be in the England squad after the right-back scored a free-kick in Liverpool's 2-0 Champions League win over Rangers. Alexander-Arnold, 23, has come under fire this season for poor defensive displays, and was left out of the England squad for...
Rugby-England expect, NZ resist as fuse lit at World Cup
Oct 5 (Reuters) - The exponential growth in the profile of women's sport means there is a heavy weight of expectation about what the ninth Rugby World Cup can deliver when it kicks off in front of a record crowd in New Zealand this weekend.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
ESPN
Alessia Russo ruled out of England squad ahead of USWNT game with injury
Alessia Russo has been ruled out of the England squad ahead of Friday's sold-out game against the United States Women's National Team at Wembley. The FA announced on Monday Russo withdrew due from the squad due to a small injury. Russo helped England to become European Champions after she scored...
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
IGN
AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for 1st T20I
Date & Time: October 5th, at 1:40 PM IST and 6:10 PM Local Time. Australia will host West Indies in the 2 matches T20I series which will get underway on Wednesday. Australia will play 5 T20Is before their opening World Cup fixture against New Zealand and wants to fine-tune the best possible eleven in a short amount of time. Ace batter David Warner, speedster Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh all return to the side after missing the T20I series against India last month. They don’t want to risk Mitchell Marsh’s injury and he will purely play as a batter in this series. Cameron Green who was impressed with his hitting abilities against India still holds his place in the side. He might get added to the T20 World Cup side if any of the players gets injured.
'For a young player to be so clear in such a tricky role showed a lot about him': Harry Brook's hugely impressive performances at No 5 in Pakistan has left coach Matthew Mott confident that the 23-year-old can thrive in T20 World Cup
Harry Brook headed to Australia on Monday having established himself as England’s new number five in Twenty20 cricket - the position head coach Matthew Mott claims is the toughest to bat. Mott suggested the 23-year-old had nailed down his place in England’s preferred World Cup XI after top scoring...
Rossouw’s maiden hundred gives South Africa consolation win
INDORE, India (AP) — Rilee Rossouw scored his maiden hundred as South Africa beat India by 49 runs in the third and final T20 international on Tuesday. Rossouw scored 100 not out off 48 balls as the Proteas piled up 227-3 before India folded up for 178 in response. India still took the three-match series 2-1.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England add four to squad for Fiji warm-up
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Head coach Shaun Wane has called up four players from outside England's World Cup squad to face Fiji in their final warm-up game on Friday.
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
What’s a marquee? Nani and Charlie Austin embracing new A-Leagues role
You may have heard this one before, but this season is make or break for the A-Leagues. A potentially future-defining moment for competition, an opportunity for its administrators to grow the sport and relaunch it into the public consciousness. Again. After limping through 2021-22, which began with such promise only...
Latrell Mitchell criticises lack of NRL scouts at Indigenous Koori Knockout
South Sydney full-back Latrell Mitchell has expressed his disappointment no NRL talent scouts attended the Koori Knockout. More than 160 teams of Indigenous rugby league players converged on the New South Wales South Coast over the recent long weekend to take part in the competition as it returned from a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus.
BBC
David Pocock: Former Australia captain named BBC Green Sport Awards Athlete of the Year
Former Australia captain David Pocock has been named Athlete of the Year at the BBC Green Sport Awards. Pocock, 34, is the first recipient of the award which recognises a professional sportsperson who has advocated for, raised awareness of, or instigated action on environmental and/or climate change issues in the past 12 months.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor and Wolverhampton in focus as Derby-winning duo combine in search of double
3.12 Windsor - Bad Company and Wahraan headline 11-runner handicap. Derby winning connections Richard Kingscote and Sir Michael Stoute team up with Wahraan in the Class three Hippodrome Handicap (3.12) over the extended mile and a quarter. The four-year-old comes into this race on the back of a third placed...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion apprentice title race in focus at Southwell and Brighton on Tuesday
With the clock ticking down to Champions Day at Ascot on October 15, the battle for the apprentice jockeys' title is hotting up and in focus at Brighton and Southwell on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 8.00 Southwell - Arc-winning duo back in action with Omniscient. The Arc-winning...
BBC
Steve Cooper to remain Nottingham Forest manager following club meetings
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club. The 42-year-old's position was in doubt after his side fell to the bottom of the Premier League following Monday's 4-0 loss to Leicester. However, it has been decided he should be given more time in...
SkySports
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals
Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
SkySports
Ascot Champions Day: Adayar 'delights' Charlie Appleby ahead of epic Baaeed clash live on Sky Sports Racing
Charlie Appleby is relishing the prospect of seeing Adayar lock horns with Baaeed in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing on October 15. Last season's Derby and King George hero missed several engagements earlier this year due to the fact he was not entirely pleasing his trainer at home.
BBC
Joe Cordina: Welshman 'gutted' as injury cancels world title defence against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov
Joe Cordina says he is "absolutely gutted" after his super-featherweight world title defence against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov was called off because of injury. As a consequence, the Welsh boxer, who has had surgery on a hand, has been stripped of his title by the IBF. "Worked my whole life to become...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: QPR beat Sheffield United; Norwich held
QPR stunned Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane. Chris Willock's 51st-minute strike sent the Blades spinning to a first home defeat of the season and pushed in-form Rangers up to fourth place. Willock's winner came after he played a clever one-two with Ethan...
