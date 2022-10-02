ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County announces Hurricane Ian hiring event

By Keyshawn Frazier
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts.

The hiring event will be located in the Jury Parking Lot, 2050 Broadway Circle., Fort Myers, FL 3390.
It will take place on Monday (Oct. 3) and Tuesday (Oct. 4) at 4 p.m.
They will also take place Wednesday - Friday (Oct. 5 - Oct. 7) at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Positions are for immediate work; there is no physical labor, no experience is necessary and training is provided. Qualified candidates have the potential to earn more than $1,300 per week.

Here is a description of the role :
Debris Removal Monitors, also known as Data Collector or Field Monitors, are responsible for documenting debris collection and other activity performed by disaster recovery contractors. Training is provided.

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

  • Must be at least 18 years of age
  • Must be able to read, write and speak English
  • Must have a valid driver license and safe driving history
  • Must have your own working vehicle and cell phone
  • Must have the ability to work in the outside elements for long periods of time (this may include standing outside for the duration of daily debris removal (rain or shine)
  • Must have a flexible schedule with the availability to work up to 12 hours a day and seven days a week; may be required to work some days in excess of 12 hours
  • Must be able to travel to various work locations within the recovery area
  • Must have high school diploma, GED, or equivalent.  Must pass random drug screening
  • Provide proof of citizenship or authorization to work in the U.S.

