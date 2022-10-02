Capital Region celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Through music, food and art, people in the Capital Region are soaking up the area’s Hispanic heritage. So is the rest of the country. Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15 and lasts through October 15. And people across the nation are celebrating the Hispanic and Latino culture.

NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson takes a look at how people in our area and some areas of the country are celebrating the food, music and dance in a special program honoring Hispanic Heritage.

