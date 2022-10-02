Read full article on original website
WOWT
Man allegedly struggles with fire crews during response to Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was allegedly combative with fire crews during a Monday evening house fire. Omaha Fire says crews were dispatched to the area of 25th and Binney Street for a house fire at 6:57 p.m. Monday. Fire crews were told that a neighbor saw flames coming...
News Channel Nebraska
Police investigating cutting incident in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a cutting that injured one on Monday. Officers said they responded to the residence at 4623 North 93rd Street around 5:40 p.m. and spoke with the victim, a 41-year-old man. According to officials, the victim said that he was involved in...
York News-Times
5 Lincoln residents, 1 Omaha man identified as victims in 'worst crash in recent memory'
Five Lincoln residents and an Omaha man have been identified as the victims killed early Sunday morning in what Lincoln Police officials called "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." Jonathan Kurth, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was driving his Honda Accord east on Randolph Street near 56th Street before...
WOWT
Construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington are booming
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems like everywhere you look in Northwest Omaha and Bennington, something new is going up. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. City planners say construction in that part of town is taking off. From new houses and apartments to new commercial buildings, construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington is booming.
WOWT
6 First Alert Traffic: Ramp from Douglas Street to eastbound I-480 closed
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major traffic route from Omaha to Council Bluffs will see some traffic disruptions over the next two weeks. The on-ramp from Douglas Street to I-480 eastbound closed Monday morning and will remain blocked off for traffic until the evening hours of Oct. 14. During that...
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen vehicle recovered in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A stolen vehicle from September was found early Wednesday morning by Lincoln Police. The Lincoln Police Department said officers found a reportedly stolen 2012 Kia Sorento SUV in a motel parking lot near NW 12th St. and W Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m. The vehicle was reported stolen on Sept. 13 from an address near 10th and South St.
KETV.com
'I heard this terrible crash': Driver crashes into two Plattsmouth businesses
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — It was a busy Saturday morning at The Jerky Factory. Employee David Hula was filling bags of dried meat. "Our lady customer was right here, our man customer was right over here," Hula said. Those two customers were just feet from a truck that slammed into...
KETV.com
Person pulled from water in 'extremely critical condition' following lawn mower incident at Miller Park
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was pulled from the water in 'extremely critical condition' Monday afternoon at Omaha's Miller Park, officials said. Omaha police said a male driving a lawn mower landed in the water. As rescue crews pulled him from the water, he needed CPR. Miller Park is...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Investigating stabbing at south Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, the Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a report of an unconscious male that appeared to have been stabbed. LPD said they are investigating a stabbing that occurred at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2. Officers said they arrived...
klkntv.com
Three hospitalized, five displaced after north Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Five residents were displaced Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex near North 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. A caller first reported the fire around 10:17 a.m. saying they could see flames and smoke from outside of the building. Crews battled the blaze...
KETV.com
Papillion considers tossing limits to number of fireworks sales licenses
PAPILLION, Neb. — Selling fireworks in Papillion could soon get a whole lot easier. The city council is considering a new ordinance that, if passed, would remove the limit on how many licenses the city issues. They want to leave firework sales up to free market demand. In the...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested following standoff in Lincoln Airpark neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested following a two-hour long standoff with police in the Airpark neighborhood Monday afternoon. On Monday at 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near NW 54th & West Superior Street. A caller reported that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his residence yelling and waiving a handgun around.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested in connection to single-vehicle car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on Oct. 4 in connection to a fatal September car crash that killed one person. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 22-year-old Dylan Will on Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. The single-vehicle car crash that Will was arrested for occurred on Sept. 5 of this year at N Cotner Blvd. and Holdrege St.
KETV.com
Omaha police search for suspect in Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Casey's gas station. In a news release, police say the suspect entered the store near 24th and Martha streets around 8:13 p.m. Sunday. The clerk told police the man wore a ski mask, showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
iheart.com
Lincoln Traffic Crash 'Worst In Recent Memory'
The investigation continues this morning into what police call the worst traffic crash in Lincoln in recent memory. Investigators say six people died when a Honda Accord struck a tree in the 56-hundred-block of Randolph Street early Sunday morning. Police say five men inside the vehicle, ranging in age from...
klkntv.com
Two people in custody following a deadly stabbing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says two people have been taken into custody following Monday afternoon’s deadly stabbing. This all began around 4 p.m. when someone reported an unconscious man with apparent stab wounds. Officers say he was already dead by the time they arrived...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Casey's robbed by masked man
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a gas station Sunday. Omaha Police were called to a robbery at the Casey's gas station at 2223 S 24th St. around 8:15 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, they spoke with the store clerk who...
KBUR
Hospitals in Des Moines, Omaha affected by ‘IT security breach’
Des Moines, IA- A security breach at one of the nation’s largest health systems has affected hospitals in Des Moines and Omaha. Radio Iowa reports that officials at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health say an IT security incident happened on Monday. Some MercyOne facilities in central Iowa have been affected. A MercyOne spokesman says some IT systems have been taken offline and that may include electronic health record systems.
