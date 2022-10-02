Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes crowned 'most exciting player' since Barry Sanders | UNDISPUTED
Following Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a sizable win on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Big Lead said in an article he is the most exciting football player since Barry Sanders. They noted Mahomes’ position has more autonomy and impact on the game at quarterback. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to that comparison.
Is Nathaniel Hackett on the hot seat with Broncos slow start? | THE HERD
Nathaniel Hackett continues to struggle this season. The Denver Broncos fell to AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders 32-23 in Week 4 and fall to 2-2. Russell Wilson and company were held under 300 yards. Does this mean Hackett is officially on the hot seat? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF
Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
Bills finally win a close game, Lamar Jackson mostly to blame for loss | What's Wright?
The Buffalo Bills came from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a game-winning chip shot field goal as time expired with a 23-20. final score. Josh Allen led his team to a close game victory despite the Bills recently struggling in this area, while Lamar Jackson's squad was shut out in the second half. Head Coach John Harbaugh also opted to go for it on fourth and goal instead of attempting a field goal. However, Nick Wright says that Buffalo has shown they are not an 'unstoppable juggernaut' and shares what this close game means for both teams.
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Cowboys-Rams
Rams -4.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover) Moneyline: Rams -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Cowboys +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.00 total) Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined. Dallas is 4-2...
Saquon Barkley? OBJ? Six additions who could put Bills over the top
The Buffalo Bills haven't looked like the super team many of us expected. Sure, they're 3-1 and unanimously ranked in the top five of power rankings around the internet. But Buffalo has looked vulnerable, not only in its loss to the Miami Dolphins, but also in the Bills' win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Trevor Lawrence’s response to bad game will say a lot about 2022 Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence said all the right things. After his team's 29-21 road loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, thanks largely to his five turnovers, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback took accountability for his miscues. He wouldn't blame the sideways rain or the wet ball in Philadelphia for the giveaways. The bad exchange with center Luke Fortner on the failed (and fumbled) QB sneak in the second quarter? Lawrence pointed at himself.
Patrick Mahomes is effortlessly great. We shouldn't take him for granted
Given what it was, where it was, who it came against, how it went down and when it happened, there should have been more fuss made. That there wasn't, well, that's Patrick Mahomes' own fault. Against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, Mahomes turned in a performance...
Nick Wright: "Lamar Jackson is responsible for Ravens Week 4 loss vs. Bills" | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright discusses Lamar Jackson's play in Baltimore's Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Nick states "Lamar Jackson cost them that game with his play in the second half."
Sean Payton has a plan for Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos | THE HERD
What will Nathaniel Hackett have to do to fix Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos? They're 2-2, 3rd in the AFC West, and still struggling to find their stride offensively. Coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to share what his game plan would be to turn the season around.
Should Dak Prescott freak out over his starting job with Cooper Rush's success? | What's Wright?
Cooper Rush has led the Dallas Cowboys to three straight wins and four of his own dating back to their Week 8 regular season win against the Minnesota Vikings last season. However, Dak Prescott is on track to return from thumb surgery as soon as Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, putting the Cowboys in a difficult situation at the QB spot. Does this mean panic time for Dak with Rush's success? Watch as Nick Wright explains why Dak will return as the Cowboys' starting QB.
Eagles, Bills, Chiefs lead Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The Eagles continue to fly high, showing the league they can win through the air or on the ground with a bruising victory over the Jaguars in a Philly downpour. Following the Eagles closely are the Bills, who had to rally to beat the Ravens, and the Chiefs, who jumped all over the Bucs.
Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1, Mitch Trubisky remains captain | THE CARTON SHOW
Mitchell Trubisky is officially benched after the Pittsburgh Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1 To add insult to injury, according to Craig Carton, Trubisky will remain the team captain, and will take the field only to participate int he coin toss. Craig and Mark Schlereth react to this news, and decide whether the Steelers centering in on Pickett is just another sign that they're in a rebuilding stage.
Browns' Chubb, Bucs' Evans among best bets to score
It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5. ___
Patrick Mahomes, Geno Smith highlight NFL Players of the Week
Patrick Mahomes was his usual self in prime time. Geno Smith was as good as he's ever been in a shootout. That earned both quarterbacks NFL Players of the Week honors. Which other players balled out this past weekend? Let's unveil the Week 4 awards. AFC Offensive Player of the...
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Texans-Jaguars, pick
The Houston Texans (0-3-1) hope to continue their dominance of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) when the NFL teams play Sunday in Florida. The Texans lead the all-time series 27-13, winning the past eight games since 2018 against their AFC South Division rivals. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective...
How the Cowboys defense can get even better than it is now
Despite the praise being thrown at this Dallas Cowboys defense, don't expect Dan Quinn to become complacent with where the group is. After all, the Cowboys defensive coordinator has seen what this can look like at its absolute best. Long before he led this turnaround in Dallas, even before that fateful Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn oversaw NFL greatness as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks and the iconic Legion of Boom.
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles, Cowboys move up; Steelers, Colts in trouble
Not since Jimmy Eat World has the middle been this popular. Pardon the truly horrific wordplay, but that's the song I find myself singing as I put together these latest power rankings, sorting out the middle of a league that looks more wide open than ever. As long as your team looks passable, don't write yourself off yet.
Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys QB Controversy heading into Week 5 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick wright discusses the possibility of Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush creating a quarterback controversy. Nick argues if the Cowboys come away with a win in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Rush will finally have reason to create QB controversy in Dallas.
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Steelers-Bills, pick
The Kenny Pickett era is now as the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) play at the Buffalo Bills (3-1) in an AFC interdivisional contest Sunday. Pickett, the No. 20 pick in April's draft, is expected to make his first NFL start in place of Mitch Trubisky, who played in six games as the backup quarterback last season for the Bills. Pickett made his pro debut in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets and was 10-for-13 passing (76.9%) for 120 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.
