ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: How this underestimated asset may be ETH’s saviour soon

Ethereum’s [ETH] performance witnessed a pretty sluggish turn recently as the altcoin failed to register any significant price changes. Since the much awaited ETH Merge, the coin’s performance witnessed a severe decline and, at the time of writing, was over 2% lower than 2 October. Furthermore, a number...
ambcrypto.com

Going long on Chainlink [LINK] in Q4? Read this report first

Good news recently came in for Chainlink [LINK] after what seemed like a month of ups and downs. According to a recent tweet from LunarCrush, LINK was among the “largest movers in the top 100” on 4 October as “Bullish” Chainlink news was trending following SmartCon.
ambcrypto.com

MATIC – The how and why of this buying opportunity

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC sees a surge past a key resistance following an announcement. Price action needs to develop further but a buying opportunity could arise. The native token of Polygon has...
ambcrypto.com

Will Litecoin’s new update improve its chances of winning the PoW race

Litecoin [LTC] has been making improvements to its existing technology for quite some time now. In line with the same, the blockchain recently announced an MWEB feature that would allow users to make confidential transactions. Can’t take privacy ‘Lite’ly. This latest update announced on the 3 October,...
GAMINGbible

Xbox Adds A Massive Backwards Compatibility Update For Series X/S

The last couple of weeks have been jam-packed with console news. Sony officially announced the DualSense Edge controller and the Grey Camouflage Collection, plus a new PS5 console is rumoured to be on the way. Over in the land of Xbox, things have been a little less exciting but there have been a couple of sorely needed updates for Xbox Series X/S owners. Background noise is a thing of the past, and you can now organise your storage. If that wasn’t thrilling enough, let me tell you what’s next on the bill: backwards compatibility.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Assessing the odds of BTC living up to its history of a profitable Q4

Bitcoin [BTC] current escapade with trading below $20,000 may be in its final stage as some analysts believed that respite was not far away. According to BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, BTC shared much correlation with the stock market. Because of this relationship, there could be a return above $21,000. If possible, BTC could trade high as $24,500.
ambcrypto.com

With ApeCoin [APE] at $5, will buyers finally turn up this week

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. ApeCoin is back at support, but buying could be risky. The exchange supply spike meant selling activity has likely increased. ApeCoin [APE] reached the $5 support level yet again...
ambcrypto.com

Assessing reasons for a profitable DeFi industry despite the ongoing crypto winter

The ongoing crytpo winter has led to investors bearing severe losses in the industry. However, the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is showing positive returns for investors. Furthermore, the returns also managed to show how mature the DeFi market is becoming. According to a fresh analysis created by Bolide Finance on...
ambcrypto.com

Frutti Dino’s FDT token to be listed on Huobi Global and Gate.io

Monoverse, a blockchain game developer, announced the simultaneous listing of FDT (Frutti Dino Token), the governance token of its blockchain game Frutti Dino, on global crypto exchanges Huobi Global and Gate.io on October 5th. On September 30th, Huobi Global and Gate.io both announced the listing of FDT as well as...
ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin’s [DOGE] trading volume rallies by over 400%, thanks to…

According to a securities filing on 4 October, Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter declaring his intentions to follow through on his deal to buy the social media platform Twitter. The Tesla CEO also shared a tweet on the same. Following this news, Dogecoin [DOGE] holders took to trading...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Here’s the case for an early Christmas in October for BTC holders

Is optimism around Bitcoin [BTC] and its holders seeing a solid foundation despite the daunting bear? Well, it certainly looks like the case. The overall supply on exchanges has dropped to extreme lows, as per data from Santiment. Here, it’s worth noting that the drop came at a time of wide-market sell-offs.
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot: How soon can traders expect DOT to go up in Q4

Polkadot [DOT] has been in the headlines for all the right reasons in the last few weeks. The updates regarding the partnerships and collaborations have played in favor of the blockchain. Thus, inviting investors’ interest. The latest integration was the launch of the KILT Protocol on the Polkadot Relay...
ambcrypto.com

Will MakerDAO’s new proposal and new whales be enough for MKR

MakerDAO has launched a new proposal to make progress in terms of fees and debt ceilings. Worth pointing out, however, that these new developments may not have generated interest from retail investors as the price of MKR has been depreciating for a few days now. And yet, whales have still...
ambcrypto.com

Flasko: The alternative investment platform for rare wines, whiskeys, and champagne

As a cryptocurrency investor, you’ve most likely filled your portfolio with a variety of cryptocurrencies that have delivered profits over the years as well as investments that haven’t gone as well as you had expected. For instance, if you’ve bought cryptocurrencies to hold at the height of last year’s crypto bull run, you might be neck-deep in losses, considering the crypto market lost over $2 trillion in value in a matter of weeks.
ambcrypto.com

NFTs associated with 3AC have been moved to new address- Details inside

Blockchain analytics firm Nansen reported that more than 300 NFTs associated with the defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), have been moved into a new address. Starry Night Capital, the fund launched by 3AC founders to look after the digital art front of their business, transferred several high-profile NFT collections from an address linked to the fund to a Gnosis Safe address.
