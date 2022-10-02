ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

South Florida Looking Okay As Tropical Depression Forms, Tropical Wave Grows

System Developing South Of Florida Peninsula Unlikely To Turn Toward State. Tropical Depression 12 Is Like Boca 90-Year-Old In Lexus ES350. Spinning In Circles But Going Nowhere. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s okay to exhale. The system growing southeast of Florida is almost […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TWO TROPICAL WAVES EXPECTED TO BECOME DEPRESSIONS WITHIN DAYS

But Will They Affect Florida? Watching… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 7PM Tropical Depression 12 was just “born.” It is the system closest to Africa. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) –. Two tropical waves are now expected to become depressions within days. But what happens after that remains to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
People

Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian

Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
102.5 The Bone

See How Bad Hurricane Ian Was With This Video Showing Over 15 Feet Of Storm Surge

A storm chaser from southern Florida has shared a crazy video that shows what 15 feet of storm surge looks like when you’re right in the middle of it. This is a video from Ft. Myers Beach and as you can see, the palm trees on the left are probably close to 15 feet tall and at one point the waves are crashing feet above the tops of those trees. And the house/business gets completely washed away. So remember to check out our home page for ways you can help and links to donate.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Ohio Mom Killed by Nail on Birthday Trip to Florida During Hurricane Ian

An Ohio mother was killed by a nail that hit her main artery after hurricane Ian tore down the roof of the place where she was staying. Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers with her sister, her cousin, and a friend to celebrate her 40th birthday on September 23, NY Post reports. Shortly after their arrival, the Category 4 storm ripped through the Sunshine State and tore off the roof of the room they were staying in.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wave#Hurricanes#Tropical Wave#Fl#Metrodesk Media#Llc
BOCANEWSNOW

Complete Update On Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts In Florida

Palm Beach County Rescuers Continue To Take Part In Relief Efforts On Florida’s West Coast. Here’s The Sunday Evening Update From The State… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com is republishing, verbatim, the Hurricane Ian update released by the office of Florida Governor Ron […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM: 70 Percent Chance New Wave Becomes Depression East Of Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2022 AT 9:30 AM: There are now TWO tropical waves. Read the latest here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The developing tropical wave southeast of Florida is showing signs of significant development, but the good news Saturday evening is that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
BOCANEWSNOW

North Carolina Woman Drives On Rims In Boca Raton, Is Arrested For DUI

Suspect Is A Real McCoy…May Get Lucky Break… No Working Breath-A-Lyzers In Palm Beach County… Hospital Backed Up… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know if police in North Carolina look the other way when someone is driving on the rims of their […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy