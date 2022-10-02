Read full article on original website
Related
South Florida Looking Okay As Tropical Depression Forms, Tropical Wave Grows
System Developing South Of Florida Peninsula Unlikely To Turn Toward State. Tropical Depression 12 Is Like Boca 90-Year-Old In Lexus ES350. Spinning In Circles But Going Nowhere. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s okay to exhale. The system growing southeast of Florida is almost […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TWO TROPICAL WAVES EXPECTED TO BECOME DEPRESSIONS WITHIN DAYS
But Will They Affect Florida? Watching… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 7PM Tropical Depression 12 was just “born.” It is the system closest to Africa. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) –. Two tropical waves are now expected to become depressions within days. But what happens after that remains to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WHAT’S IT DOING? New Tropical Wave Meandering, But Growing, South Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That new tropical wave that seems to be following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian is still, well, following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian. But its development remains slow, and the area for development is now in a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian
Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See How Bad Hurricane Ian Was With This Video Showing Over 15 Feet Of Storm Surge
A storm chaser from southern Florida has shared a crazy video that shows what 15 feet of storm surge looks like when you’re right in the middle of it. This is a video from Ft. Myers Beach and as you can see, the palm trees on the left are probably close to 15 feet tall and at one point the waves are crashing feet above the tops of those trees. And the house/business gets completely washed away. So remember to check out our home page for ways you can help and links to donate.
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
Ohio Mom Killed by Nail on Birthday Trip to Florida During Hurricane Ian
An Ohio mother was killed by a nail that hit her main artery after hurricane Ian tore down the roof of the place where she was staying. Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers with her sister, her cousin, and a friend to celebrate her 40th birthday on September 23, NY Post reports. Shortly after their arrival, the Category 4 storm ripped through the Sunshine State and tore off the roof of the room they were staying in.
WESH
'It's worse than the hurricane': Rising water may soon overtake homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It's not a sight most people expected to see, but five days after Hurricane Ian ripped across Central Florida, residents in St. Cloud are learning their homes may soon be under water. "Like a lot of water, but I've never seen something like this in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complete Update On Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts In Florida
Palm Beach County Rescuers Continue To Take Part In Relief Efforts On Florida’s West Coast. Here’s The Sunday Evening Update From The State… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com is republishing, verbatim, the Hurricane Ian update released by the office of Florida Governor Ron […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast drivers and residents should be aware that Brightline will be testing their trains later this month.
NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM: 70 Percent Chance New Wave Becomes Depression East Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2022 AT 9:30 AM: There are now TWO tropical waves. Read the latest here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The developing tropical wave southeast of Florida is showing signs of significant development, but the good news Saturday evening is that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Floodwaters continue to rise, inching into homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida firefighter rescues little girl who was trapped in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
A Florida firefighter is being hailed a hero after a photo captured him rescuing a young girl who was trapped in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian, First Coast News reported.
North Carolina Woman Drives On Rims In Boca Raton, Is Arrested For DUI
Suspect Is A Real McCoy…May Get Lucky Break… No Working Breath-A-Lyzers In Palm Beach County… Hospital Backed Up… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know if police in North Carolina look the other way when someone is driving on the rims of their […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman swept into Atlantic Ocean by Hurricane Ian storm surge, report says
A 68-year-old woman died after she was swept into the Atlantic Ocean by powerful storm surges during the height of Hurricane Ian's wrath in Volusia County, reports said.
Central Florida woman at center of investigation into DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight stunt
In 2018, Perla Huerta moved into a condo in Tampa
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 0