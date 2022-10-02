ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens held scoreless in second half, Bills come back down 17

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens come up scoreless in the second half to fall to the Buffalo Bills 23-20.

Baltimore started off the game on a hot streak as Marlon Humphrey picked off Josh Allen on his second pass attempt.

The Interception led to J.K. Dobbins' first of two touchdowns of the day.

The second touchdown was lead by a forced fumble from linebacker Odafe Oweh, the Ravens secured the ball and drove down the field to secure a 14-3 to end the first quarter.

The Ravens seemed to have all the momentum going into the half as they lead by 20-10 at halftime.

As everything seemed hopeful, the second half brought struggles for Baltimore again as the Bills started to mount their comeback.

By the end of the third quarter, Buffalo kicked a field goal and got into the end zone to tie the game 20-20.

Both defenses were giving everything in the fourth quarter as it came down to the last 5 minutes of regulation.

The Ravens drive down the field to give themselves an opportunity on the goal line.

After three unsuccessful attempts, instead of kicking the field goal to take the lead, they elect to go for it, the conversions was unsuccessful.

The Bills were left with four minutes as they drove down the field to kick the game winning field goal.

Lamar Jackson finished with 217 total yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Ravens now look towards next week as they face-off against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium for Sunday Night Football.

NOTABLE PERFORMERS: J.K. Dobbins finished with a total of 63 yards and two touchdowns, Marlon Humphrey came away with an interception and Odafe Oweh had one sack, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

