Detroit, MI

Geno Smith leads Seahawks past Lions in high-scoring affair

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nn8h3_0iJG8eut00

Geno Smith completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the host Detroit Lions 48-45 Sunday afternoon.

Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, including a 41-yarder with 2:14 remaining. Penny also scored from 36 yards on a third-and-16 play as the Seahawks (2-2) amassed 235 yards on the ground.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett combined for 13 receptions for 240 yards.

Detroit’s Jared Goff was 26 of 39 for 378 yards and four touchdowns, though he threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage in the second half that was returned by rookie Tariq Woolen 40 yards for a touchdown.

Goff threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jackson with 1:06 remaining to pull the Lions within three points, but Seattle’s DeeJay Dallas recovered the ensuing onside kick and the Seahawks were able to run out the clock.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson made eight catches for 179 yards and two TDs for the Lions (1-3) and Jamaal Williams rushed 19 times for 108 yards and two more scores, including a 51-yarder.

Trailing 38-23, Goff completed an 81-yard pass to Hockenson on the final play of the third quarter to Seattle’s 4-yard line.

Two plays later, Goff threw a 3-yard TD pass to Josh Reynolds in the back of the end zone and a two-point conversion to Hockenson to make it 38-31.

After a Seattle field goal, Goff hit Hockenson with a 4-yard scoring strike to pull the Lions with three with 5:26 left, but they couldn’t get any closer.

Smith was 12 of 14 for two TDs and also rushed for a score in the first half, guiding the Seahawks to a 24-15 lead.

The TD passes went to tight ends, with Will Dissly scoring from 17 yards and Noah Fant from 2 yards. Smith also scored on an 8-yard quarterback draw, rushing untouched up the middle.

–Field Level Media

