The American Association of University Professors is urging the Kansas Board of Regents and Emporia State University to reconsider its recent dismissal of university faculty. Recently, the AAUP sent letters to both Regents Chair Jon Rolph and ESU President Ken Hush asking that the termination notices sent to more than 30 staff members last month be rescinded immediately. The letter states the terminations were “effected without a declaration of financial exigency, without any meaningful faculty participation, and without affording the affected faculty members academic due process, as AAUP-recommended standards require.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO