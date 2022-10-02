ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia native Brenda White serves as featured presenter for 15th Poetry on the Porch Sunday

For the 15th year, the Red Rocks State Historic Site played host to an afternoon of poetry and literary celebration Sunday. The 15th annual Poetry on the Porch, hosted by former Kansas Poet Laureate Kevin Rabas, saw recent award-winning poet Brenda White take to the porch as the featured presenter. White’s first book of poems, Blue Collar, recently won the Kansas Notable Book Award.
KVOE

Flint Hills Senior Life Fair making return after two-year hiatus

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Flint Hills Senior Life Fair is returning. This year’s event will take place on Wednesday October 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. On KVOE’s Morning Show Tuesday, Organizer Vicki Brooks says...
KVOE

First Congregational Church of Emporia celebrates 165th birthday Sunday

Emporia’s First Congregational Church held a special birthday party celebrating an important milestone Sunday afternoon. The church was recognizing its 165th anniversary with live music, a bounce house, balloons and of course plenty of birthday cake. Established in 1857, longtime church member Lesley Draper says the church’s history dates back to some of the very first settlers in our nation’s history.
KVOE

Audio – Tuesday – 10-04-22

Newsmaker: Committee member Vicki Brooks previews the Senior Life Fair October 12th. Newsmaker 2: A preview of the Emporia Middle School Walk-a-Thon. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner. Emporia High – Keaton Tuttle. Burlingame – Jeff Slater.
WIBW

ESU mourns loss of retired professor

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
KSN News

Junction City HS staffer makes it on ‘The Voice’

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — An employee for Geary County Schools has qualified for the national singing competition show “The Voice.” USD 475 posted on Facebook, congratulating Justin Black, a paraprofessional and Junction City High School alum. Justin is 34-year-old and a native of Junction City, according to NBC. However, he will appear as “Justin […]
KVOE

Emporia High girls golf finishes third at Manhattan

The Emporia High girls golf team finished in third place at the Manhattan Invitational Monday. EHS shot a 346 as a team, seven strokes behind tournament champion Washburn Rural and four strokes behind Manhattan. Senior Olivia Eckert led the Spartans with a fourth-place finish with an 80. Senior Avary Eckert...
William Allen White
KSNT News

One-of-a-kind fitness park comes to Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new fitness park, the only one of its kind in Kansas, is receiving a warm reception on Monday. The new FitLot fitness park was officially welcomed to the capital city during a dedication ceremony in Topeka by members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Shawnee County Commissioners. The […]
WIBW

Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they fell out of a Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Shawnee Heights High School at 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd. around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE

Ross Dress for Less grand opening coming Saturday

The first of three new retailers coming to the Emporia Pavilions will open it’s doors to the public this weekend. A grand opening is planned for Ross Dress for Less Saturday at 9 am at 2724 West 24th Ave. Ross, Shoe Show and Marshalls were all announced as the second wave of retailers coming to the Pavilions after Hobby Lobby opened it’s doors back in 2017.
KSNT News

Fired professor worried about Emporia State’s future

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Educators are not only worried for the livelihood of their families, but also the quality of education at the university following their unplanned departure. “I asked them what grounds did they make these decisions, and they didn’t give me a grounds,” ESU Professor of History Christopher Lovett said. “I said how can […]
WIBW

Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
KVOE

American Association of University Professors calls for immediate rescission of ESU faculty dismissals

The American Association of University Professors is urging the Kansas Board of Regents and Emporia State University to reconsider its recent dismissal of university faculty. Recently, the AAUP sent letters to both Regents Chair Jon Rolph and ESU President Ken Hush asking that the termination notices sent to more than 30 staff members last month be rescinded immediately. The letter states the terminations were “effected without a declaration of financial exigency, without any meaningful faculty participation, and without affording the affected faculty members academic due process, as AAUP-recommended standards require.”
KVOE

Emporia High girls tennis takes fifth at league

The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in fifth place in the Centennial League tournament held on the Emporia High tennis courts Monday. Freshman Kali Keough was the top finisher for the Spartans. She finished in fourth place with a 2-2 record. The doubles team of Peyton Chanley and Lillee...
KVOE

Hetlinger Field Day makes long awaited return Tuesday

From disc golf to bike riding and some water activities, the 2022 Hetlinger Field Day had it all Tuesday afternoon. After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the event made its return, a bit later than planned, however, a slight delay did not dampen the spirits of Hetlinger clients, workers and local volunteers. Once again the field day was co-organized by Team Schnak Strong and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KVOE

Michelin Emporia grand opening coming Wednesday

Local leadership and members of the Michelin North America Family will be holding a special ceremony Wednesday morning. A ribbon-cutting is taking place to celebrate the Michelin Emporia grand opening. The event will be recognizing the integration of Emporia’s Camso facility into the Michelin North America network. The ribbon...
KVOE

Emporia State volleyball swept by Fort Hays State

The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by Fort Hays State Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-22, and 25-20. The Lady Hornets will host Central Missouri Friday evening as they return home after playing 6 straight road matches.
