KVOE
Emporia native Brenda White serves as featured presenter for 15th Poetry on the Porch Sunday
For the 15th year, the Red Rocks State Historic Site played host to an afternoon of poetry and literary celebration Sunday. The 15th annual Poetry on the Porch, hosted by former Kansas Poet Laureate Kevin Rabas, saw recent award-winning poet Brenda White take to the porch as the featured presenter. White’s first book of poems, Blue Collar, recently won the Kansas Notable Book Award.
KVOE
Flint Hills Senior Life Fair making return after two-year hiatus
After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Flint Hills Senior Life Fair is returning. This year’s event will take place on Wednesday October 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. On KVOE’s Morning Show Tuesday, Organizer Vicki Brooks says...
KVOE
First Congregational Church of Emporia celebrates 165th birthday Sunday
Emporia’s First Congregational Church held a special birthday party celebrating an important milestone Sunday afternoon. The church was recognizing its 165th anniversary with live music, a bounce house, balloons and of course plenty of birthday cake. Established in 1857, longtime church member Lesley Draper says the church’s history dates back to some of the very first settlers in our nation’s history.
KVOE
Audio – Tuesday – 10-04-22
Newsmaker: Committee member Vicki Brooks previews the Senior Life Fair October 12th. Newsmaker 2: A preview of the Emporia Middle School Walk-a-Thon. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner. Emporia High – Keaton Tuttle. Burlingame – Jeff Slater.
WIBW
ESU mourns loss of retired professor
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
KVOE
Warriors For Hope campaign concluding Friday; Beacon For Hope Director pleased with results and looking ahead to next year
With less than a week remaining before the inaugural Warriors for Hope campaign comes to an end, Beacon for Hope Executive Director Melissa Owen is very pleased with the results of this year’s event. As of Monday, the event has generated right around $5,000 in donations that will go...
Junction City HS staffer makes it on ‘The Voice’
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — An employee for Geary County Schools has qualified for the national singing competition show “The Voice.” USD 475 posted on Facebook, congratulating Justin Black, a paraprofessional and Junction City High School alum. Justin is 34-year-old and a native of Junction City, according to NBC. However, he will appear as “Justin […]
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf finishes third at Manhattan
The Emporia High girls golf team finished in third place at the Manhattan Invitational Monday. EHS shot a 346 as a team, seven strokes behind tournament champion Washburn Rural and four strokes behind Manhattan. Senior Olivia Eckert led the Spartans with a fourth-place finish with an 80. Senior Avary Eckert...
One-of-a-kind fitness park comes to Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new fitness park, the only one of its kind in Kansas, is receiving a warm reception on Monday. The new FitLot fitness park was officially welcomed to the capital city during a dedication ceremony in Topeka by members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Shawnee County Commissioners. The […]
KVOE
Emporia States Mackenzie Dimarco named MIAA womens soccer offensive player of week
Emporia States Mackenzie Dimarco has been named the MIAA women’s soccer offensive player of the week. Dimarco recorded back-to-back hat tricks in wins over Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western. First player in MIAA history to record Back to Back hat tricks. She also became the first Emporia State...
WIBW
Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they fell out of a Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Shawnee Heights High School at 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd. around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
Ross Dress for Less grand opening coming Saturday
The first of three new retailers coming to the Emporia Pavilions will open it’s doors to the public this weekend. A grand opening is planned for Ross Dress for Less Saturday at 9 am at 2724 West 24th Ave. Ross, Shoe Show and Marshalls were all announced as the second wave of retailers coming to the Pavilions after Hobby Lobby opened it’s doors back in 2017.
Fired professor worried about Emporia State’s future
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Educators are not only worried for the livelihood of their families, but also the quality of education at the university following their unplanned departure. “I asked them what grounds did they make these decisions, and they didn’t give me a grounds,” ESU Professor of History Christopher Lovett said. “I said how can […]
WIBW
Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
KVOE
American Association of University Professors calls for immediate rescission of ESU faculty dismissals
The American Association of University Professors is urging the Kansas Board of Regents and Emporia State University to reconsider its recent dismissal of university faculty. Recently, the AAUP sent letters to both Regents Chair Jon Rolph and ESU President Ken Hush asking that the termination notices sent to more than 30 staff members last month be rescinded immediately. The letter states the terminations were “effected without a declaration of financial exigency, without any meaningful faculty participation, and without affording the affected faculty members academic due process, as AAUP-recommended standards require.”
KVOE
Emporia High girls tennis takes fifth at league
The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in fifth place in the Centennial League tournament held on the Emporia High tennis courts Monday. Freshman Kali Keough was the top finisher for the Spartans. She finished in fourth place with a 2-2 record. The doubles team of Peyton Chanley and Lillee...
14 Kansas towns want ‘Tank of the Year’ title
Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national Tank of the Year contest.
KVOE
Hetlinger Field Day makes long awaited return Tuesday
From disc golf to bike riding and some water activities, the 2022 Hetlinger Field Day had it all Tuesday afternoon. After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the event made its return, a bit later than planned, however, a slight delay did not dampen the spirits of Hetlinger clients, workers and local volunteers. Once again the field day was co-organized by Team Schnak Strong and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KVOE
Michelin Emporia grand opening coming Wednesday
Local leadership and members of the Michelin North America Family will be holding a special ceremony Wednesday morning. A ribbon-cutting is taking place to celebrate the Michelin Emporia grand opening. The event will be recognizing the integration of Emporia’s Camso facility into the Michelin North America network. The ribbon...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball swept by Fort Hays State
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by Fort Hays State Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-22, and 25-20. The Lady Hornets will host Central Missouri Friday evening as they return home after playing 6 straight road matches.
