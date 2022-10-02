ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Panthers place Chinn on IR, will miss at least 4 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers defense suffered a setback on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Chinn, a key player in Phil Snow’s defense, will miss at least four games. He was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with his right thigh heavily wrapped.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Brady has sore shoulder, Bowles misses Bucs practice, too

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field. Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History- Halladay throws no-hitter

1928 — Leo Diegel wins the PGA championship, beating Al Espinosa 6 and 5. 1956 — Oklahoma blanks Kansas 66-0 to set a modern college football winning streak of 32 straight. The Sooners had the previous record of 31 set 1948-50. The victory is also a conference record of 54 straight wins.
NFL
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 129, Chicago 125

NEW ORLEANS (129) Marshall 2-6 0-2 5, Williamson 4-6 5-5 13, Valanciunas 3-6 3-4 9, H.Jones 3-5 0-0 8, McCollum 2-4 1-4 6, Cheatham 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 3-4 1-1 9, Plowden 1-2 0-0 2, Temple 0-3 0-0 0, Hayes 7-8 0-0 14, Hernangomez 6-10 2-4 15, Alvarado 3-6 0-0 6, Daniels 5-15 4-6 15, Graham 5-11 8-8 21, Petty Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Seabron 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 46-93 26-36 129.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Y Jets#Pittsburgh#American Football#Passing250178#Kickoff
Porterville Recorder

Vikings wish recovering rookie Cine a happy birthday on Zoom

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — With rookie safety Lewis Cine still in London following surgery on a broken lower left leg, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell promised the waylaid first-round draft pick he would call him Wednesday to check on his recovery. After accounting for the 6-hour time difference and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver...
NHL
Porterville Recorder

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

E_Zimmer (1). LOB_Toronto 10, Baltimore 6. 2B_Jansen (10), Hays (35), Mateo (25). HR_Moreno (1), off Baumann; Vavra (1), off White. RBIs_Lopez (1), Moreno 3 (7), Hays 2 (60), Vavra 3 (12). CS_Lopez (1), McKenna (1). Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 7 (Moreno 2, Zimmer, Tapia 2, Biggio 2); Baltimore 3...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

American League Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Porterville Recorder

Vegas 4, Arizona 3

Vegas202—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Hayes 1 (Amadio), 8:53. 2, Vegas, Hayes 2 (Amadio, Hutton), 13:57. Second Period_3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Nemeth), 4:19. 4, Arizona, Hayton 1 (Guenther), 6:01. Third Period_5, Vegas, Dorofeyev 1 (Howden, Manninen), 12:06. 6, Arizona, A.Chiasson 1 (Hayton, Bjugstad), 17:44 (pp). 7, Vegas, Karlsson 1...
NHL
Porterville Recorder

National League Glance

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Utah 118, Portland 101

Percentages: FG .481, FT .676. 3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Clarkson 3-5, Conley 3-5, Beasley 2-3, Bolmaro 2-3, Olynyk 2-3, Sexton 2-3, Butler 1-1, Agbaji 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Fontecchio 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Juzang 0-1, Markkanen 0-5). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Alexander-Walker, Juzang, Kessler, S.Johnson, Zeller). Turnovers:...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Easton McGee off waivers from Tampa Bay. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with field manager Phil Nevin on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cole Sands from...
BASEBALL
Porterville Recorder

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .316; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Alvarez, Houston, .306; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .302; Altuve, Houston, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .298; Giménez, Cleveland, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Bichette,...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Capel in the 8th. b-struck out for Pache in the 9th. E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). RBIs_Duffy (16), Brown (73), Langeliers (22). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Wild Card Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. WLPctWCGB. y-New York10061.621. y-San Diego8972.553. y-Philadelphia8774.540_. Milwaukee8675.5341. y-clinched wild card. Tuesday's Games. N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2,...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver...
NHL
Porterville Recorder

Postseason Baseball Glance

Friday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-8)) at Cleveland (Bieber 13-8), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Toronto vs. Seattle. Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle at Toronto (Manoah 16-7), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct....
BASEBALL
Porterville Recorder

Judge out of Yankees starting lineup for finale after No. 62

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn't in the starting lineup for New York's regular-season finale Wednesday, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the second game of...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy