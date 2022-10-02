Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Has 1,207 HP, Does 0-62 In 2.7 Sec
After several revealing teasers, Maserati has fully unveiled the second member of its all-electric family of models, the GranTurismo Folgore. As with the Grecale Folgore electric SUV unveiled earlier this year, the GranTurismo Folgore offers two types of powertrains: powerful internal combustion engines and an all-electric propulsion system. We're obviously...
insideevs.com
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Convertible EV Confirmed For 2023 Debut
Maserati has shown us most of its new GranTurismo Folgore, the automaker’s first electric vehicle, with the exception of the vehicle’s dashboard, which is hidden during all public appearances. The automaker still has an entirely different body style that it has yet to show, though, the drop-top GranCabrio, which will reportedly go on sale next year, not long after the hardtop.
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
Audi's Newest Model Will Bring Electric RS Power To A Wider Audience
Last year, the Audi RS e-tron GT took home the CarBuzz award in the Electrified Luxury category. In a nutshell, Audi's first RS-badged model with a fully electric powertrain is a hit, being both a joy to drive and breathtaking to look at. Based on our experience with this car, we have high hopes for the upcoming Audi RS Q6 e-tron you see here - if only it had a name that wasn't intent on using as many letters from the alphabet as possible.
Elon Musk Promises Cybertruck Can Be Used As A Boat
Elon Musk is no stranger to saying strange and often controversial things. This time, the billionaire is claiming that the Cybertruck - when it eventually arrives - will be waterproof. He shared the surprising promise on Twitter, writing it "will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy."
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
VW Looking At Next Listing After Porsche IPO Success
After months of consultation and arduous planning, the Volkswagen Group successfully listed Porsche on September 29, with the sports car maker trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With global markets in somewhat of a downward spiral, no one expected Porsche to perform the way it did. Shares climbed by up to 3% within hours of trading.
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
Elon Musk seems to have ghosted an offer of up to $15 billion from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried’s adviser to invest in Twitter
Elon Musk received an offer worth billions from Sam Bankman-Fried for a joint venture on Twitter. When Elon Musk made his now-imperiled $44 billion offer to buy Twitter in April, it seems the tech entrepreneur was a bit picky about choosing his business partners. Musk’s high-profile attempt to take over...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) stock falls on robot getting ridiculed as Elon Musk claims it’s misunderstood
Tesla’s stock (TSLA) is free-falling today as its newly unveiled robot is getting ridiculed, but Elon Musk claims people don’t understand the value. Tesla’s stock is down 8% today while the Nasdaq is up 2%. This is one of Tesla’s biggest drops of the year, and it comes off of two separate events that happened since the last market close on Friday.
All-Electric BMW i5 Spied As Mercedes EQE Showdown Draws Closer
Looking at the current BMW 5 Series is almost a shock because, well, there's nothing shocking about it. It's one of the last BMWs with classic, elegant lines and almost the antithesis to the new XM that was revealed a few days ago. But will the electric version of the 5 Series, the new i5, follow suit?
Toyota FJ Cruiser Is Finally Killed Off With 1,000 Special Models
Did you think Toyota was done making the FJ Cruiser? Production for the hot off-roader stopped in 2014 here, but it continued somewhere else, and we're not talking about the rumored EV. First, there's the fact it continued until 2017 in Japan, where the lineup was ended with a capstone FJ Cruiser Final Edition. However, production has not stopped in the Middle East, where you could buy one all along. Shame you can't import it.
Yahoo!
Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues
Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors
Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's (TSLA) boss is atypical. He refuses to obey the rules often imposed on executives of public companies. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.
Business Insider
A 32-year-old with a 70-unit real estate portfolio worth $10.3 million shares his best strategies for beginning real estate investors
Paul Müller bought his first two apartments for 80,000 euros in 2017. He now owns 70 properties, which are worth around 10.5 million euros in total. He told insider how he built up his portfolio and what his investment strategy is. This is an edited, translated version of an...
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Subaru Reveals Pricing Of Its Most Affordable SUV
For last year, Subaru's Forester got a major refresh. Subie also debuted a new, off-road-ready Wilderness trim for the 2022 model year. Now, we have pricing for this year's new Subaru Forester. The popular SUV will be offered in six trims for 2023: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring.
Toyota's bZ3 Electric Sedan Will Start At Just $28,000
The second official Toyota bZ model leaked in late August, sporting a face heavily inspired by the Crown. The bZ3 sedan is destined only for China and was co-developed by BYD, a vast Chinese conglomerate that builds everything from cars to buses to EV batteries. Automotive News spoke to three sources close to the company, who revealed that production and sales will start by the end of the year.
