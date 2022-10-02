ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash

By Emily Hibbitts
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from the Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol on Saturday.

According to a social media post by HARDY, the incident occurred Saturday night after the festival, and all four members on the tour bus were treated for ‘significant injuries.’

The post states their friend and bus driver is still in the hospital. Although HARDY was released, doctors ordered him to recover for the next few weeks.

The full post can be read below.

Originally tweeted by HARDY ( @HardyMusic ) on October 2, 2022 .

WHNT News 19

