wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
WLKY.com
Jack O' Lantern Spectacular kicks off in Iroquois Park with 'fan favorites' from past decade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Iroquois Park has once again been transformed into a magical Halloween trail for the annual Jack O' Lantern Spectacular. The event kicks off Tuesday night and runs through Oct. 31, starting at dark each night. This is the 10th year for the event, showcasing more than...
WLKY.com
Nashville coffee shop opening new location in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Nashville-based coffee shop will soon open in a Downtown Louisville tower, its first location outside of Tennessee,according to Louisville Business First. Barista Parlor announced in a Facebook post last week it will be opening a new location in 500W. The 29-story Class A...
WLKY.com
New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
WLKY.com
Haunted houses: Where to find a good scare around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Halloween is right around the corner, meaning it is officially spooky season. For those of you looking for a good scare, we've put together a list of haunted houses in Louisville and the surrounding areas that'll make you scream. (Did we miss one? Email wlkydigital@hearst.com) Kentucky...
WLKY.com
502 Black Eats Week showcases some of Louisville's Black-owned restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's 502 Black Eats Week, and participating restaurants are offering deals to encourage you to eat out. The event runs through Saturday, Oct. 8, showcasing 25 of Louisville's Black-owned restaurants. 502 Black Eats Week is another marketing campaign with the same concept as 502 Black Business...
WLKY.com
Portland will be home to Louisville’s first children’s museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As one of Louisville's oldest neighborhoods attracts development investors and Hollywood movie productions, the Portland Museum is launching "AHOY!" or Adventure House of You. It's a new learning experience for youth and the city's first brick-and-mortar children's museum. “I do think that people relate museums to...
WHAS 11
The Vault: 20th anniversary documentary of Louisville's 1937 flood
Digging in our archives, WHAS11 News found yet another gem. Our news crew in 1957 revisited the 1937 flood and its impact on the city of Louisville.
WLKY.com
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville
The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
WLKY.com
Archives: Loretta Lynn came to Louisville in 1980 for premiere of 'Coal Miner's Daughter'
Back in 1980, a country music legend and Kentucky royalty, Loretta Lynn, was in Louisville. She stepped out of her car to a roaring crowd excited to see "Coal Miner's Daughter," which follows the story of her life. The movie premiered at the now-defunct Showcase Cinemas. And she was joined...
Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
Wave 3
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
wdrb.com
Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
WLKY.com
Bowman Fest returns to Bowman Field after a two-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Helicopters, airplanes, historic military vehicles, vintage cars and an estimated 20,000 people were expected to turn out at Bowman Field this weekend. After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Bowman Fest returned and featured rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the country. The...
Fox 59
Indiana dad raffling off rare Pappy Van Winkle collection to raise money for cystic fibrosis research
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana dad is raffling off a Pappy Van Winkle collection worth more than $24,000 to help find a cure for his 3-year-old son’s genetic disorder. Nathan Perdue’s son Wyatt has cystic fibrosis, a disease which limits his ability to breathe and causes persistent lung infections.
Where Louisvillians can catch 'CoComelon LIVE!' this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were sad to learn the "CoComelon" cast would not be taking a trip to Louisville this year, don't be! There are plenty of close-by options for any true fans willing to take a short drive. JJ, YoYo, TomTom and the rest of the "CoComelon"...
WLKY.com
Louisville Cystic Fibrosis Climb returns to Cardinal Stadium this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cystic Fibrosis Climb returns to Cardinal Stadium for the first time in two years. The event raises money for the Kentucky/West Virginia Chapter. The organization has a mission to help cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with CF the opportunity to lead long, fulfilling lives.
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
