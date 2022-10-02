ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Nashville coffee shop opening new location in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Nashville-based coffee shop will soon open in a Downtown Louisville tower, its first location outside of Tennessee,according to Louisville Business First. Barista Parlor announced in a Facebook post last week it will be opening a new location in 500W. The 29-story Class A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Haunted houses: Where to find a good scare around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Halloween is right around the corner, meaning it is officially spooky season. For those of you looking for a good scare, we've put together a list of haunted houses in Louisville and the surrounding areas that'll make you scream. (Did we miss one? Email wlkydigital@hearst.com) Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Portland will be home to Louisville’s first children’s museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As one of Louisville's oldest neighborhoods attracts development investors and Hollywood movie productions, the Portland Museum is launching "AHOY!" or Adventure House of You. It's a new learning experience for youth and the city's first brick-and-mortar children's museum. “I do think that people relate museums to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville

The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bowman Fest returns to Bowman Field after a two-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Helicopters, airplanes, historic military vehicles, vintage cars and an estimated 20,000 people were expected to turn out at Bowman Field this weekend. After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Bowman Fest returned and featured rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the country. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Cystic Fibrosis Climb returns to Cardinal Stadium this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cystic Fibrosis Climb returns to Cardinal Stadium for the first time in two years. The event raises money for the Kentucky/West Virginia Chapter. The organization has a mission to help cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with CF the opportunity to lead long, fulfilling lives.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
LOUISVILLE, KY

