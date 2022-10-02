Read full article on original website
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
2 firefighters injured in Brooklyn restaurant fire
NEW YORK -- Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze at a Brooklyn restaurant Tuesday.It happened around 6:40 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue near Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay.The FDNY says a fire broke out in the basement of the one-story building and quickly escalated to three alarms.Crews had the fire under control just before 9 p.m.Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
E-bike driver dies after collision with SUV at Bronx intersection
The NYPD Highway District’s Collision is investigating a day after an e-bike rider died following a collision at a Bronx intersection last month, authorities said.
Cops: He crashed stolen car, fled over fences in Dongan Hills; drugs found in sock
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that an unlicensed driver from Eltingville crashed a stolen car in Dongan Hills, prompting a dramatic chase. About an hour after the crash on the night of Sept. 22, rocks of cocaine were found in a plastic zipper bag stashed in a sock worn by Victor Raimo, 52, of Littlefield Avenue, when he was at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Authorities: 3 residents, 1 firefighter injured in 55th Street apartment fire
Authorities say four people were injured in an overnight apartment fire on 55th Street in Brooklyn.
Cops: BMW slams into Staten Island house in chase; driver hits 70 mph in separate incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 23-year-old Port Richmond man was behind the wheel of a car that careened into a house and, in a separate incident several months earlier, reached speeds upward of 70 mph while the suspect was trying to elude police on Staten Island.
Man, 67, loses teeth as group surrounds, brutally robs him in Brooklyn
A 67-year-old man lost his teeth and needed multiple stitches to his head after he and another man were surrounded and violently robbed by a group of people in Brooklyn, police said.
1 injured in fire in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A member of the FDNY was injured in an all-hands fire in West Brighton, Saturday afternoon. The call came in at 2:52 p.m., to the 200 block of Broadway, an FDNY spokesperson stated, to a fire inside a private dwelling. One firefighter was rushed to Richmond...
Man found fatally shot inside LI auto body shot
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a fatal shooting inside an auto body shop on Long Island Monday night.
East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit
An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend. The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.
Food delivery man injured after hit by stray bullet in Brooklyn shooting
A food delivery worker was injured after he was hit by a stray bullet fired during a dispute last month on a Brooklyn street corner, authorities said Monday.
Infant death investigated by Newburgh city police and the Orange County DA
Investigators were called to a residence Tuesday afternoon.
Woman, 58, jumps to death from window of Upper Manhattan building: officials
A woman died after she jumped from the window of an Upper Manhattan building early Wednesday, authorities said.
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
VIDEO: Man with rod dodges gunman's bullets in the Bronx
A gunman opened fire on a rod-wielding man, who dodged and apparently avoided injury, in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.
NJ recently issued at least 121 noise violations - some related to boom parties impacting Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The city of Elizabeth has recently issued 121 summons for violating the state’s noise ordinance, according to a report in NJ.com, SILive.com’s sister publication. And a good number of these violations are being attributed to “boom parties,” which Staten Islanders say are keeping...
Police: Person fatally struck by car while crossing West Hempstead street
Police said a male who was crossing a street in West Hempstead was struck and killed Sunday afternoon.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
Police: Car nearly hit Holbrook restaurant
A car nearly hit a restaurant in Holbrook on Monday, police say.
NYPD: Armed robbery at convenience store on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Port Richmond convenience store Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at just before 3 p.m. at 1067 Post Ave., according to an NYPD spokesman. Post Avenue Convenience is located at that address. Two individuals entered the location...
