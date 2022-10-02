ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

CBS New York

2 firefighters injured in Brooklyn restaurant fire

NEW YORK -- Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze at a Brooklyn restaurant Tuesday.It happened around 6:40 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue near Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay.The FDNY says a fire broke out in the basement of the one-story building and quickly escalated to three alarms.Crews had the fire under control just before 9 p.m.Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: He crashed stolen car, fled over fences in Dongan Hills; drugs found in sock

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that an unlicensed driver from Eltingville crashed a stolen car in Dongan Hills, prompting a dramatic chase. About an hour after the crash on the night of Sept. 22, rocks of cocaine were found in a plastic zipper bag stashed in a sock worn by Victor Raimo, 52, of Littlefield Avenue, when he was at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
The Staten Island Advance

1 injured in fire in West Brighton

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A member of the FDNY was injured in an all-hands fire in West Brighton, Saturday afternoon. The call came in at 2:52 p.m., to the 200 block of Broadway, an FDNY spokesperson stated, to a fire inside a private dwelling. One firefighter was rushed to Richmond...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
HuntingtonNow

East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit

An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend. The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

