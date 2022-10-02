ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR



 

5newsonline.com

Lavaca QB Maddox Noel helping lead charge for 5-0 Golden Arrows

LAVACA, Ark. — When quarterback Maddox Noel and the current group of Lavaca seniors were sophomores in 2020, they won just one game that season. Skip ahead two years later, and that same group has led the Golden Arrows to a 5-0 start. “It’s a great change of pace,...
LAVACA, AR
Fort Smith PD hosts annual National Night Out event

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Nationwide, National Night Out is celebrated on the first Tuesday of either August or October. Fort Smith Police Department says National Night Out has helped improve relationships tremendously. “We have multiple law enforcement agencies, officers everybody you can talk to but the main thing is...
FORT SMITH, AR

