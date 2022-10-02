Read full article on original website
Man held gun to teen girl’s head at central Pa. Subway restaurant: police
A Mechanicsburg man is charged with holding a gun against a 16-year-old girl’s head Saturday inside a Subway restaurant, police said. Aaron Babner, 30, took the gun into the Subway at the Newberry Commons shopping mall in Newberry Township after an argument, police said. Police said Babner pointed the gun at the teenage girl’s head but did not fire.
Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County teen
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing teen. Felicity Heiser, 17, was last seen at her East Hempfield Township home Sunday night. Her family has not heard from her since she did not report to school on Monday, police said. Heiser is described...
Harrisburg woman killed in York County crash, multiple injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 39-year-old Harrisburg woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in York County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. on October 4. Newberry...
Manor Township police chief fired
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township in Lancaster County has fired its police chief of more than 15 years, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. Todd Graeff was hired as chief in 2007 and was placed on leave in September for reasons the township did not disclose, but officials did tell LNP it did not involve mishandling of taxpayer money.
Central Pa. man charged in death of woman he allegedly met on dating app
Police said they charged Cody Allan Gerber of York County in connection with the death of a woman who died two years ago. Gerber, of Franklin Township, is charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse in the death of Emily Pritsch of Harrisburg, Northern York County Regional Police said on Tuesday.
Crash cleared on Route 30 near Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Columbia, Lancaster County, has been cleared and traffic is now getting by. Remember, you can always get real-traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here.
Woman charged for allegedly assaulting hospital security in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting a hospital security officer in Camp Hill. According to East Pennsboro Township Police, Totiana Huntley was arrested after officers responded to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital on Sept. 27. Police say Huntley allegedly assaulted an on-duty...
Inmate at SCI-Coal Township injures correctional officer
Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township assaulted correctional officers, causing one to seek treatment at the hospital. Dakota Brodie, 23, assaulted two correctional officers at the prison on Sept. 24, state police at Stonington said. State police were called to investigate. One correctional officer was taken to Geisinger Shamokin hospital for treatment. Police did not identify the correctional officer nor provide their current condition.
Girl injured in Dauphin County pedestrian crash
A girl was hit by a vehicle in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to police. EMS was called to the area of Union Deposite Road and Four Seasons Boulevard at 7:13 p.m. and found the girl lying on the road being tended to by people who had stopped to help, police said.
Dauphin County mother allegedly tried to drown ‘possessed’ kids in ‘baptism’
HUMMLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County mother is facing multiple felonies after Pennsylvania State Police allege she intentionally attempted to drown and kill her children during a “baptism.”. According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 6, State Police responded to Stone Glen Road in Middle Paxton Township...
Driver, 68, asks for trial after police cite him in crash that killed motorcyclist in Cumberland County
Silver Spring police have cited a 68-year-old driver with failing to yield and careless driving after they say he turned left into a field causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Father’s Day. Jack Witter, of Mechanicsburg, pleaded not guilty to the two traffic citations in connection with...
Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl
YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Amish Farmhouse Destroyed In Massive York County Fire: Authorities
An Amish farmhouse was destroyed and an early morning fire in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 3, authorities say. Multiple fire departments were called to a two-story home in the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m., according to York County Emergency Management. When crews arrived people were running...
Driver in crash that caused Lancaster County power outage charged with suspicion of DUI, police say
LANCASTER, Pa. — The driver in a single-vehicle crash that caused several thousand Lancaster County residents to lose power for nearly 10 hours on Saturday is suspected to have been driving impaired, police in Manheim Township said Monday. George B. Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster, was arrested on suspicion...
Carlisle man died in September crash: Police
A 24-year-old man from Carlisle died in a vehicle crash on Sept. 23, Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle report.
Suspected DUI crash caused destructive power surge: police
When a man drove drunk into a PPL utility pole this weekend, he caused a massive power surge that damaged nine homes, police said Monday. On Saturday, 23-year-old George B. Hetrick IV, of Lancaster, was driving a 2013 BMW 535i around noon in the 300 block of East Roseville Road in Manheim Township, when he lost control, police said.
Dauphin County settles lawsuit for $142,500 after woman said jail guards broke her jaw
WILLIAMSPORT – Dauphin County has agreed to pay $142,500 to settle a federal lawsuit brought by a female inmate who claimed her head was slammed to the floor in 2017 causing her to lose consciousness for 10 minutes. Terms of the settlement reached with Barbara Barngetuny to resolve her...
Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash cleared
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been cleared. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286 around noon on Tuesday. The right lane was said to be blocked and drivers...
Crashes shut down Harrisburg highways
Two Wednesday morning crashes have shut down major PennDOT roads in Harrisburg near the Farm Show Complex. According to 511PA, all lanes of Route 22 east are closed between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road and Cameron Street. Route 230 west is also completely closed between Kelker Street and the...
Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
