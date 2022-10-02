MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township in Lancaster County has fired its police chief of more than 15 years, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. Todd Graeff was hired as chief in 2007 and was placed on leave in September for reasons the township did not disclose, but officials did tell LNP it did not involve mishandling of taxpayer money.

