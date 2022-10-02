ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman killed in York County crash, multiple injured

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 39-year-old Harrisburg woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in York County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. on October 4. Newberry...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Manor Township police chief fired

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township in Lancaster County has fired its police chief of more than 15 years, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. Todd Graeff was hired as chief in 2007 and was placed on leave in September for reasons the township did not disclose, but officials did tell LNP it did not involve mishandling of taxpayer money.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 near Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Columbia, Lancaster County, has been cleared and traffic is now getting by. Remember, you can always get real-traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here.
COLUMBIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate at SCI-Coal Township injures correctional officer

Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township assaulted correctional officers, causing one to seek treatment at the hospital. Dakota Brodie, 23, assaulted two correctional officers at the prison on Sept. 24, state police at Stonington said. State police were called to investigate. One correctional officer was taken to Geisinger Shamokin hospital for treatment. Police did not identify the correctional officer nor provide their current condition.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hostage#Violent Crime#Amish#Nickel Mines
FOX 43

Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl

YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Suspected DUI crash caused destructive power surge: police

When a man drove drunk into a PPL utility pole this weekend, he caused a massive power surge that damaged nine homes, police said Monday. On Saturday, 23-year-old George B. Hetrick IV, of Lancaster, was driving a 2013 BMW 535i around noon in the 300 block of East Roseville Road in Manheim Township, when he lost control, police said.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash cleared

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been cleared. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286 around noon on Tuesday. The right lane was said to be blocked and drivers...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crashes shut down Harrisburg highways

Two Wednesday morning crashes have shut down major PennDOT roads in Harrisburg near the Farm Show Complex. According to 511PA, all lanes of Route 22 east are closed between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road and Cameron Street. Route 230 west is also completely closed between Kelker Street and the...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy