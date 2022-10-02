Read full article on original website
Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
One dead, one injured after shooting on Bailey Avenue
MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Bailey Avenue Saturday. Deputies say they were first called out to a domestic dispute at 1435 Bailey Avenue just before 7 p.m. Coroner Leon Jones says 56-year-old Tommy Williams was found shot multiple times...
Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday. Witnesses say a 56-year-old man was hit by a car while trying to cross Eisenhower Parkway. A Jeep Laredo, being driven by a 30-year-old man from Warner Robins, tried to avoid the man but wasn't able to. The pedestrian, who was from Macon, died on the scene.
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway
UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
GSP: Vienna Mayor rescues woman and children before train hits car, woman charged with DUI
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Mayor of Vienna is being credited with rescuing a woman and her two children just before a train hit it. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday. Troopers say an SUV, driven by 26-year-old Rodreake Morgan, of Byron,...
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a crash on Highway 96 in Twiggs County on Tuesday. According to Georgia State Patrol, Troopers from Post 20 in Dublin responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 96 where a vehicle crossed the center line going around a curve.
Warner Robins Police Department investigating Thursday night shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Thursday night shooting is under investigation in Warner Robins. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were called to Foxwood Apartment Townhomes on Watson Blvd. just before 10 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found a man, later identified as 65-year-old Randolph Ricketts, who had been shot. Ricketts is being treated at a local hospital.
Train crashes into car in Vienna, GSP investigating
VIENNA, Ga. — A car was hit by a train late Friday night on Union Street in Vienna, close to the Vienna Police Department. In a post on social media, they say that Vienna Police, Dooly Sheriff's Office, Vienna City Fire Department, and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) all responded to the accident.
Warner Robins man in hospital after being shot
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Warner Robins man is in the hospital after being shot Thursday. According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Facebook page, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Foxwood Apartment Townhomes on Watson Blvd. where they found a man shot. The victim was stabilized by EMS and taken to Atrium Health Navicent.
Forsyth woman runs from arrest, injures two police officers
FORSYTH, Ga. — A woman injured two police officers after she attempted to escape arrest on Thursday in Forsyth. In a release, The Forsyth Police Department said that they were called out to a domestic dispute on Thursday around 8:22 p.m. at Union Hill Apartments. When Sgt. David Asbell...
Jasper County home destroyed in fire
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Jasper County home is destroyed after a Thursday morning fire. In a post on Facebook, the Jasper County Fire Rescue says the blaze was at a home on the north end of Jasper County. When the first units arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and had already started to collapse.
32-year-old man injured in shooting near Jones County Dollar General
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot near a store in Haddock on Tuesday night, according to a release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. A 32-year-old man was shot near the Dollar General in Haddock and was taken to a local hospital. The man underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
Macon man killed in Hartley Bridge Road wreck
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is dead after an overnight wreck. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened in the 4800 block of Hartley Bridge Road just after midnight. Witnesses say a red Nissan Titan, driven by 32-year-old Chasin David Floyd, of Macon, was on Hartley Bridge Road when Floyd lost control. The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Floyd died on the scene.
Victim identified in shooting that happened overnight in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Update:. Wayne Fisher, the interim police chief for Warner Robins, says the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Randolph Ricketts. According to Fisher, officers were called to a verbal altercation at around 9:54 p.m. on Thursday at 1436 Watson Boulevard Apartments. An unknown suspect fired...
Single vehicle accident in Monroe County leaves man dead
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A single vehicle accident in Monroe County left a man dead Wednesday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle accident at GA 87 mile marker 3 around 7:43 a.m. to find that a Nisan Frontier had struck a tree. The release from MCSO says the Driver, 53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray, left the roadway on the west side, over corrected, and struck a tree on the east side of GA 87.
Police: Woman arrested after hitting two Forsyth police officers with her car
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two police officer in Forsyth is recovering after being run over by a suspect. In a post on Facebook, the Forsyth Police Department says their officers responded to a fight between a man and woman at Union Hill Apartments around 11 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, they arrested a man on domestic violence charges. After they left, officers later learned that the woman involved in the fight, Autumn Thomas, of Forsyth, had warrants out for her arrest. Thomas was served the warrant at her place of employment. Investigators say Thomas tried to get in her car, where they also found she had left her child and tried to drive off. As she attempted to drive away, the two police officers were hit by the car, including one thrown across the hood.
Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
