Read full article on original website
Related
Walking through a work of pumpkin art in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One by one, Sherri Kukuchka stacks and arranges thousands of pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes, and colors. The end result: scenes like one spanning Creekside Gardens in Eaton Township, near Tunkhannock. "In a mosaic, you're using lots of different pieces and putting them together, like...
Yom Kippur service held at Temple Hesed in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Yom Kippur focuses on atonement and forgiveness and presents the opportunity for a fresh start. Rabbi Daniel Swartz explains the importance of coming together to observe the holiday. "It's wonderful, it's wonderful, we've all been so distant, or on zoom, and to have people here in...
Founder of Pocono Wildlife Rehab Center retires
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After 40 years of rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife and educating the public, Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is retiring. "I started wildlife rehabilitating after doing an internship when I was at ESU. It grew into Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center,...
'CHOP' helps feed families in Bradford County
TOWANDA, Pa. — Cars line up outside Child Hunger Outreach Partners, also known as CHOP. The organization holds a produce distribution once each week. It prepares 350 assorted meal kits. The distribution is free, and everyone is eligible to receive food. "We are handing out fresh produce that we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Wall That Heals stops in Bradford County
SAYRE, Pa. — Stretching 375 feet in length, The Wall That Heals honors soldiers who died fighting in the Vietnam War. It is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial found in Washington DC, and is currently on display in Sayre's Riverfront Park. "It is The Wall That Heals....
Veterans can reserve free Veterans Day dinner from Geisinger locations
Danville, Pa. — On the eve of Veterans Day, Geisinger Health System is hosting free, drive-through Veteran Appreciation dinners at 11 locations. Meals for veterans and a guest are available at no cost for those who make a reservation by Tuesday, Nov. 1. Pick-up times for all locations except State College will be 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. State College pick-ups will be open from 4 to 5 p.m. ...
Preparing for this weekend's Walk to End Alzheimer's
MOOSIC, Pa. — It was a rainy day at PNC Field in Moosic on Tuesday, but still, officials with the Alzheimer's Association were doing last-minute preparations for this weekend's Walk to End Alzheimer's. "As a caregiver for my father who was living with the disease, this is not only...
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Painting Pittston Pink
PITTSTON, Pa. — Runners were off Saturday for the 9th annual Paint Pittston Pink 5K and Fun Run that looped around the city, all decked out for the cause. It's a great time. We have all our runners all our walkers out here to support our organization. It's a great time to run for, it's a great time to volunteer for, and really it's just a great place to be today," said Paul Stevenson, volunteer.
Silent disco planned as part of Scranton Fringe Festival
SCRANTON, Pa. — It will look like a party on Friday night in Scranton, but it won't sound like one unless you're wearing a special set of headphones. "It's a dance party where you're curating your own experience. We provide the headset. There'll be three channels, with totally different playlists playing simultaneously," said Conor Kelly O'Brien, co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival.
Police search for missing Scranton woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days. According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair […]
Navy veteran comes home after Hurrican Ian
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's been a long road for Navy Veteran Joseph Davis and his wife Samantha as they've had a journey of twists after Hurricane Ian ripped through their neighborhood in Florida. After everything that has happened, there was one more thing waiting for them when their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Attendance slightly down at Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Attendance at the Bloomsburg Fair proved to be down slightly from last year. The Fair Committee reports nearly 367,000 people attended this year, that's about 3,000 fewer than last year. The most attended days for this year's fair were the first Saturday and the last Friday,...
Missing juvenile out of Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale barracks is investigating a missing juvenile case.
Times News
Carbon woman celebrates 100th birthday at The Palmerton
When an opportunity presents itself, take it. That approach has served Ferne Rock just fine for 100 years. When asked if she has any secrets to life, Rock was frank in her beliefs. “If you want to do something in life, do it,” Rock said. “Don’t wait, just make it...
Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
WNEP-TV 16
Good Morning PA - Dunmore Cemetery Tour
The Dearly Departed Players invite you to their Dunmore Cemetery Tour on October 9th at 2pm. Join them for a walk through history.
Salvation Army in need of bell ringers
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — They are sights and sounds that go hand and hand with the holiday — the iconic red kettle and a smiling person ringing a bell. But this year, The Salvation Army of East Stroudsburg is struggling to find bell ringers. Maj. John Wheeler says...
Crowds enjoy another day of the Fall Festival
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of people turned out for a weekend to a two day, Fall Harvest Festival in Luzerne County. They checked out more than 40 vendors who sold everything from arts and crafts, to food and other treats. After more than one thousand people attended on the first day, the Event […]
'Turn a page and start anew' - Yom Kippur begins
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Rabbi Yehuda Salkow with the Jewish Center of the Poconos near Stroudsburg read a portion of the Amidah, a silent prayer, from the Yom Kippur prayer book when Newswatch 16 stopped by on Tuesday. "Yom Kippur is the highlight of the High Holy Days. Yom...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0