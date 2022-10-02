NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut with his new team on Monday after almost a year and a half away from the game. After pushing for a trade out of Philadelphia while citing mental health concerns and then dealing with offseason back surgery, Simmons said he felt "amazing" while scoring six points, making five assists and grabbing four rebounds over 19 minutes in Monday's 127-108 preseason loss to the 76ers.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO