Boston, MA

ESPN

Ben Simmons makes Brooklyn Nets debut: 'I'm grateful just to be able to step on that floor'

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut with his new team on Monday after almost a year and a half away from the game. After pushing for a trade out of Philadelphia while citing mental health concerns and then dealing with offseason back surgery, Simmons said he felt "amazing" while scoring six points, making five assists and grabbing four rebounds over 19 minutes in Monday's 127-108 preseason loss to the 76ers.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Fantasy basketball: Second-year breakout candidates

Being a rookie in the NBA can be difficult. While some players like LeBron James (2003-2004) and Blake Griffin (2010-2011) are able to make a quick adjustment and thrive right out of the gate, the vast majority require some time to figure things out -- needing to get stronger both mentally and physically.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
