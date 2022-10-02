ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Houston Chronicle

Donations jump for Georgia GOP's Kemp, Warnock stays strong

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer, taking in $28.7 million for his campaign and an associated leadership committee in a three-month period. The Republican on Wednesday announced his fundraising numbers through Sept. 30 as he seeks to keep pace with the...
GEORGIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Florida's waterways contaminated post-Ian, posing health risks

Sewage pipelines overflowed into waterways. Toppled port-a-potties spilled into floodwaters. Gasoline and motor oil leaked out from partially submerged cars and trucks. Downed trees have started decomposing on waterlogged roads. Dave Tomasko, director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, described several scenes such as these as he visited the city...
FLORIDA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Lost cat found in Idaho 9 years after wandering away from California home

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Susan Moore was sure she would never see her cat again. Harriet, a brown tabby, had disappeared from Moore's ranch in central California nine years ago. Moore was heartbroken after Harriet wandered off. She searched her 41-acre ranch near...
IDAHO STATE
Houston Chronicle

Woman convicted of killing a woman to take her unborn baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby. A Bowie County jury in northeast Texas deliberated about an hour before finding Taylor Rene Parker, 29, guilty of the October 2020 murder of Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21, and the abduction of the daughter cut from her womb who later died.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

