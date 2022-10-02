Controversial roughing the passer goes against Ravens in loss to Bills

The Buffalo Bills may very well have completed a game-winning drive regardless, but a fourth-quarter roughing the passer call did seem to unfairly go against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

Following an interception of Lamar Jackson in their own end zone, the Bills marched down the field for a game-winning drive that culminated in a 21-yard field goal by Tyler Bass as time expired.

Earlier in the drive, Brandon Stephens was flagged for a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Josh Allen, despite seemingly going out of his way not to land with his body weight on the quarterback. Still, a strong reaction from Allen drew a flag:

Even though this flag seemingly should have been picked up, it would be hard for the Ravens to blame their loss solely on a questionable call. The Ravens led 14-3 after one quarter, and 20-10 at halftime. Ultimately, the Bills outscored them 13-0 in the second half, securing a win that's likely to impact AFC playoff seeding down the road.

