San Diego, CA

Stabbing in Skyline home leaves 20-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

San Diego police are investigating a stabbing inside a Skyline home Saturday night that left a 20-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.

The victim suffered several stab wounds to his torso inside the home on Deerock Place near Blackpool Road shortly before 8 p.m., San Diego police Lt. Eric Portnoy told OnScene TV.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated. He underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

"We believed it was life-threatening injuries. We now believe the individual is going to pull through," the lieutenant said.

Several streets in the area were blocked off as police conducted an investigation.

The assailant has not been arrested. Police didn't say what led up the stabbing and did not release a description of the suspect. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police.

