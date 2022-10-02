Hurricane Ian creates some early week action in Central Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian continues to impact Central Florida more than several days after leaving the state as multiple school districts have postponed reopening, which has forced further rescheduling for football games.

Volusia County, which was hit particularly hard by the storm, will not reopen schools until Wednesday, Oct. 5. Orange County, which is Central Florida’s biggest school district, will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the earliest. Many areas are still coping with flooding and damage from the storm.

Two games involving Orange schools that were originally scheduled for Oct. 3 are now canceled: East River at Oviedo, and Oak Ridge at Freedom. Makeup dates have not been determined yet.

Two Orange County private schools, however, are expected to battle on Oct. 3 at 7 pm when The First Academy of Orlando hosts Orlando Christian Prep (OCP).

Osceola County will reopen schools on Oct. 4. Lake, Brevard and Indian River counties all will reopen on Oct. 3.

Lake County private school Mount Dora Christian (2-2) will resume play in the first quarter against visiting Gainesville P.K. Yonge (1-3) on Oct. 3 at 6 pm.

At least one football game will be played in Indian River: Fort Pierce Central (1-4) at unbeaten Vero Beach (5-0) on Oct. 3 at 6 pm. Vero Beach is one of the Treasure Coast’s most powerful programs. The Indians are a consistent playoff qualifier.

Here are some of the games to watch on Monday, Oct. 3, and Tuesday, Oct. 4 of Week 7:

Orlando Christian Prep (2-3) at The First Academy, Orlando (4-0), Monday, 7 pm

One of the best showdowns in Central Florida pits a pair of 2021 playoff teams in a Class 1M (Metro), District 2 game. OCP last season advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals and finished 11-2 in its first year of FHSAA-eligible football competition.

TFA last year advanced to the Class 3A regional finals and finished 8-3, with one of its losses coming to OCP, 14-7, during the regular season.

This year, TFA has used just enough offense and a stingy defense to remain undefeated through the first month. The Royals are allowing just eight points per game.

TFA is led by junior running back Adryan Marayne, who has rushed for 317 yards and five touchdowns and is one of three backs with more than 170 yards; quarterback James Mcginn, who has passed for 371 yards and four TDs; wide receiver Grady Rewis, and Elliot Jamison, who has 27 tackles.

OCP, meanwhile, has played a brutal schedule. The Warriors lost to Wildwood, which is currently 4-1; Bradenton IMG Academy White; and defending Class 1A state runner-up Hawthorne, 14-11, in overtime.

OCP is led by senior dual-threat quarterback Vilay Nakkoun Jr., who has rotated with Makai Elder to throw for seven TDs. Nakkoun has rushed for four scores.

Junior wide receiver Demarion Jenkins has 273 yards receiving and two TDs, and senior linebacker Jeremy Miller, 35 tackles, for the Warriors.

“I can tell you it’s the biggest game of our season,” said TFA sports information director Bo Burgess. “(The Warriors) are not properly ranked. They’re one of the best team in 1M. Glad we’re able to get the game in.”

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (1-3) at Mount Dora Christian (2-2), 6 pm

This game is a continuation of a Week 3 postponement. P.K. Yonge will have the ball near midfield with 6 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter.

“It’s been a wild year,” said MDC coach Mike Kintz.

MDC has four running backs with more than 100 yards rushing, led by senior Dillon Gordon. Isaiah Bryant and Conner Turnage lead the Bulldogs’ defense.

P.K. Yonge has a solid quarterback in sophomore Adrian Curtis, who has passed for 631 yards and six TDs. Running back Devin Pedro, wide receiver Deldrick Golston and defensive player Rashuan Walden also have played well this year for the Blue Wave.

“They are a solid team with a young talented core,” Kintz said. “We are just trying to get this season back on the rails with all the weather starts and stops. At the end of the day, we are just excited to get back out and play football, and plan on honoring so many teams across the state who cannot play games at all.”

MDC last year went 8-2.

Merritt Island (2-2) at Eau Gallie (5-0), Monday, 7 pm

The Mustangs, who last season finished as Class 5A state runner-up, travel to take on the high-scoring Commodores in a Class 3S, District 10 game. Eau Gallie is averaging a whopping 42 points per game.

The Commodores feature a balanced offensive attack with quarterback Mari Crooms, who has passed for 848 yards and 11 TDs; running back Tay Welch, who has rushed for 442 yards and five TDs; wide receiver Alvarez Baker, who has 349 yards receiving and four TDs, and two interceptions; and Rayshaan Berry, 47 tackles.

Merritt Island is led by running back Elijah Edwards, wide receiver Jorden Woods, and defender Jaquay Mcfadden. The Mustangs have rotated three players at quarterback.

Fort Pierce Central (1-4) at Vero Beach (5-0), Monday, 6 pm

One of the best games on the Treasure Coast is a Class 4S, District 12 match-up. The Indians are off to a red-hot start but success is nothing new to them. Vero Beach last year advanced to the Class 8A regional semifinals, and to the regional finals in 2019 and 2020.

Vero Beach is led by quarterback Tyler Aronson, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior who has passed for 963 yards and 13 TDs; senior running back Quincy Rodgers, who has rushed for 262 yards and three TDs; and senior wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, an FSU commit who has 521 yards receiving and 10 TDs.

Fort Pierce Central is led by sophomore dual-threat quarterback Ahmar Atwell, who has passed for 319 yards and two TDs and rushed for 248 yards and three scores; wide receiver Jemar Paul; linebacker Isaiah Beaubrun, who has 67 tackles; and Anthony Clayton, two interceptions.

Riverview Bell Creek (1-3) at Faith Christian (2-2), Tuesday, 4:30 pm

Faith Christian, an independent school in Orlando, will try to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts Bell Creek. The Lions won 43-6 last year.

Leading Faith Christian are senior Bryant J gerada, who has rushed for 331 yards and five TDs; and senior defensive end Antquian Neal, who has 17 tackles.

Bell Creek is led by running back Quin’ Darryn Davis, and Roody Souverain, who has 29 tackles.

Central Florida

High school football schedule

Week 7 (also includes makeup games from Week 6 due to Hurricane Ian)

(Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River counties)

All games at 7 pm unless otherwise indicated

Saturday, Oct. 1

Palm Beach Christian at Cocoa Beach, canceled

Cornerstone Charter at First Academy-Leesburg, no score reported

Monday, Oct. 3

Edgewater at Wekiva, postponed

East River at Oviedo, postponed

Port Orange Spruce Creek at DeLand, postponed

Lake Highland Prep at Bishop Moore, postponed

Orlando Christian Prep at The First Academy

Tohopekaliga at Celebration, postponed

Oak Ridge at Freedom (Orlando), postponed

Kissimmee Liberty at Kissimmee Gateway, postponed.

Gainesville P.K. Yonge at Mount Dora Christian, 6 pm

East Ridge at Hudson Fivay, postponed

Deltona at Daytona Beach Seabreeze, at Daytona Municipal Stadium, postponed

Clermont Real Life Christian Academy at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, TBD

Merritt Island at Eau Gallie

Astronaut (Titusville) at Palm Bay, Oct. 3 or 17, TBD

Bayside at Satellite, 6 pm

Viera at Heritage, postponed until Oct. 21

Daytona Beach Halifax Academy at Holy Trinity Episcopal, 6 pm

Daytona Beach Father Lopez at Melbourne Central Catholic, TBD

Lake Weir at Port Orange Atlantic

Fort Pierce Central at Vero Beach, 6 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 4

River View Bell Creek at Faith Christian, 4:30 pm

Umatilla at Mount Dora, 6 pm

Space Coast at Titusville, 6:30 pm

Thursday, Oct. 6

Timber Creek at Edgewater

University (Orlando) at Jones

Winter Park at Ocoee

Olympia at Apopka

Wekiva at Windermere

Lake Nona at Orlando Dr. Phillips

Colonial at East River

Evans at Oak Ridge

Horizon at Cypress Creek

Lake Buena Vista at Lake Howell

Lyman at Clermont East Ridge, 7:30 pm

Lake Mary Prep at Jacksonville Duval Charter, 4 pm

Davenport Four Corners at West Melbourne Calvary Chapel Academy, 6 pm

The Master’s Academy-Vero Beach at Winter Haven All Saints’ Academy

Friday, Oct. 7

Cocoa at Sanford Seminole

Kissimmee Osceola at Sarasota Riverview, canceled

Lake Minneola at Fleming Island

North Miami Beach at Lake Mary

Hagerty at Harmony

Deltona at DeLand, at Spec Martin Stadium

The First Academy (Orlando) at Trinity Prep

Lake Highland Prep at Windermere Prep, at Scott Pine Community Park

Legacy Charter at The Master’s Academy

Mount Dora at Deltona Pine Ridge

Orangewood Christian at Foundation Academy

St. Cloud at Kissimmee Gateway

Braden River at Bishop Moore

Davenport at Poinciana

Daytona Beach Father Lopez at Faith Christian

Ocala Forest at Leesburg

Merritt Island at Eustis

Vero Beach St. Edward’s at Central Florida Christian Academy

Clearwater American Heritage at West Oaks Academy, 6 pm

Wesley Chapel at Tohopekaliga

Cornerstone Charter at Cocoa Beach

First Academy-Leesburg at Lecanto Seven Rivers Christian

Kissimmee Liberty at Flagler Palm Coast

Umatilla at Holiday Anclote

University (Orange City) at Daytona Beach Mainland, at Daytona Municipal Stadium

Deltona Trinity Christian at Bronson

Winter Springs at Astronaut (Titusville)

Viera at Bayside

Eastland Christian at Winter Haven Oasis Christian

Jacksonville Old Plank Christian Academy at Clermont Real Life Christian Academy, 5:30pm

Eau Gallie at Palm Coast

Heritage at Sebastian River

Palm Bay at Melbourne

Rockledge at Bradenton Manatee

Daytona Beach Seabreeze at Satellite

Port Orange Atlantic at Titusville

Ave Maria Donahue Catholic at Merritt Island Christian.