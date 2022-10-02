ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Mailbag: Teammates Think Sam Hauser Could Surprise This Season

Forsberg's Mailbag: Could Sam Hauser be Celtics' biggest surprise? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics opened preseason play with a 41-point thumping of the Charlotte Hornets. We ripped open the mailbag in the aftermath expecting to find plenty of Green Kool-Aid-fueled overreactions, and ... J.D. Davison. Hall...
