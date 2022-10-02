ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics Officially Sign 6x NBA All-Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics are coming off a very successful season where they made it to the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors (in six games). They have already played their first preseason game (on Sunday) and beat the Charlotte...
Vibe

Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Came To Him In A Dream

Lamar Odom has opened up about his “brother” and late Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant, telling sports commentator Shannon Sharpe that the spirit of the NBA icon has visited him in his dreams on at least four separate occasions. “He come to me in dreams, too. When I was on the Big Brother house, I was there for 26 days, he came to me, like, in four dreams,” Odom, 42, told Sharpe, 54, on episode 54 of the latter’s Club Shay Shay podcast. More from VIBE.comKareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Kyrie Irving A "Comical Buffoon"Kyrie Irving Calls COVID Vaccine Mandates A "Human Rights...
NECN

Celtics Mailbag: Teammates Think Sam Hauser Could Surprise This Season

Forsberg's Mailbag: Could Sam Hauser be Celtics' biggest surprise? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics opened preseason play with a 41-point thumping of the Charlotte Hornets. We ripped open the mailbag in the aftermath expecting to find plenty of Green Kool-Aid-fueled overreactions, and ... J.D. Davison. Hall...
The Associated Press

Newly promoted Mazzulla wins preseason debut for Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Not too many NBA first-timers get to take over a reigning conference champion and oddsmakers’ favorite to win an NBA title. Joe Mazzulla knows he’s one of the lucky ones. “I felt like I was coaching a great team that wanted to win, that was fun to coach,” the newly promoted Boston Celtics coach said on Sunday after making his debut in a 134-93 preseason victory over the Charlotte Hornets. “Just grateful for it. Grateful because it’s the Celtics. Grateful that it’s great players,” Mazzulla said. “Not many people in my position get that opportunity.”
Yardbarker

B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
NBC Sports

Ex-Bucks player thought he was joining Celtics at 2022 trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline can be life-altering for a lot of players. Just ask Donte DiVincenzo, who apparently was ready to move to Boston before finding out he was headed to the opposite coast. The 25-year-old guard was part of a four-team trade at the 2022 deadline that sent him...
NBC Chicago

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum Questionable Vs. Bulls

Ingram, McCollum questionable for Bulls-Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New Orleans Pelicans added a pair of stars to their injury report ahead of Tuesday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are both questionable for the...
NECN

Emotional Dennis Eckersley on Leaving Red Sox Booth: ‘This Is My Home'

Emotional Eckersley on leaving Sox booth: 'This is my home' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. When the Boston Red Sox' season comes to an end on Wednesday, so will Dennis Eckersley''s career in the NESN broadcast booth. The Baseball Hall of Famer and eccentric TV analyst announced in August...
UC Daily Campus

Point/Counterpoint: Would you rather have Blake Griffin or Carmelo Anthony if you’re the Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics have been one of the busiest teams this season, grabbing quality additions to a team fresh off a 2022 NBA Finals appearance. Additions like guard Malcolm Brogdon allow the Celtics to become even more dangerous in a talented Eastern Conference. However, due to injuries to free agent signing Danilo Gallinari and defensive star Robert Williams, Boston needed to act fast to replace the production of these crucial parts of their roster. On Sept. 30, the Celtics took a step in the right direction with the signing of veteran forward Blake Griffin. While Griffin provides quality veteran leadership and solid offense off the bench, the team passed on options like Carmelo Anthony to sign Griffin. Should the Celtics have chosen Anthony or stuck with their initial signing of Griffin? Staff Writer Evan Rodriguez and Campus Correspondent Sam Calhoun will argue this question in today’s edition of point/counterpoint.
