New Meadows, ID

Comments / 7

Matthew Clemens
2d ago

On going investigation... Plain and simple this was cold blooded murder because the squatter who committed the crime was being evicted. Adams County Sheriff's department ignored ALL pleas from the deceased to help in removing said individual from the premises led to the murder of two community members. My opinion, don't waste time on "due process". History has proven this individual was disturbed and by taking advantage of two people showing him gratitude was taken as a weakness. However, knowing how things are going in these times, this individual will be granted a life of leisure within the Idaho Department of Corruption. I have interacted with the deceased on few occasions in passing over several years, and they DID NOT DESERVE TO DIE. Small towns are obviously not immune to crime, but will there be justice? How far will the corruption go? Remember, it's election time... New Meadows will NEVER be the same without Heartland and its founders. My condolences to the family and friends.

Reply(1)
