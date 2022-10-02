ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Browns lost to the Falcons, but remain at top of AFC North division standings

By Dan Kadar, USA TODAY NETWORK
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
The Browns fell to 2-2, losing 23-20 to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday.

There are plenty of negatives to take away from the game. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw an interception late in the fourth quarter, ending a potential Browns comeback. The Browns' defense was gauged in the fourth quarter, first with the run and then with a 42-yard catch by Olamide Zaccheaus that put Atlanta close to field goal position.

Browns vs. Falcons final score:Cleveland defense, QB Jacoby Brissett falter late in loss to Atlanta

But there is a silver lining after the loss. Despite being 2-2 after four weeks, the Browns remain in first place in the AFC North standings with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals also at 2-2. The Browns hold the narrow lead for being the only team undefeated in AFC North play.

After Sunday's game, plenty of Browns fans were mad online, but some of the sting was taken off because every AFC North team lost this week:

The Steelers and Ravens losing made some feel better

Seriously, what happened to the AFC North? The Ravens blew a big lead to the Bills?

Is the Browns' Kevin Stefanski a good head coach?

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer deserve some blame

When will Kevin Stefanski 'learn from it?'

The Browns spoiled Nick Chubb's Georgia homecoming

The Browns defense blew this one

Is Browns CB Denzel Ward overrated?

Comments / 1

