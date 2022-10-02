Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Ridgeview/Webster

A 50-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood Sunday morning, San Diego police said.

The man was walking across Euclid Avenue near Federal Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle about 6:20 a.m. The driver had been going north on Euclid.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not released.

The driver was not injured.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which was under investigation. No further information was immediately available.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .