ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Ridgeview/Webster

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A 50-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood Sunday morning, San Diego police said.

The man was walking across Euclid Avenue near Federal Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle about 6:20 a.m. The driver had been going north on Euclid.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not released.

The driver was not injured.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which was under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
95K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy