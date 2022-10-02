ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man kills three people, then himself in spree across parish on Tuesday

Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life. Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana deputy demoted following DWI arrest

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A high-ranking deputy who was arrested on a DWI charge over the weekend has been demoted, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), former Captain TJ Gaughf’s Sunday, October 2 arrest led to the following disciplinary actions, which were handed down Tuesday, October 4:
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana Parish bookings from Sept. 12-25, 2022

The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from Sept. 12 to 25. Sept. 12. Zacourtney Chapman: 101 S. Ash Drive, Gloster, Mississippi, 19, malfeasance in office,...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man accused of forcibly fondling juveniles

LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation initiated by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office last month ended with the arrest of 24-year-old Cullen Curole. LPSO said detectives looked into accusations that Curole “touched three juveniles inappropriately.”. As the investigation unfolded, enough evidence was obtained to ask for an...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man accused of selling drugs out of church arrested in drug bust

The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - EBRSO Narcotics was provided information from another agency investigation of an overdose death, which possibly occurred on July 22, 2021. During the investigation BRPD located the victim’s decomposed body on the property where he was last seen purchasing and using drugs. The victim allegedly purchased the drugs from Hakeem Allen. A friend of the victim gave a statement that he and the victim had purchased heroin/fentanyl from Hakeem Allen while at the location in which the body was later found (4707 Ford St.) The friend advised the victim snorted the purchased heroin/fentanyl and wandered away and was not seen again. The victim’s decomposed body was located weeks later at the same location.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, aggravated battery charges in local arrest reports

Morgan City police made another in a string of recent theft arrests Tuesday, and Franklin police picked up a man wanted by the parish on an identity theft charge. Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Bayou L’Ourse woman accused of aggravated battery in a domestic incident. Morgan City. Interim Police...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Walker PD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Travis St.

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Walker Police Department responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The shooting on Travis St. at Jim Tilley St. took the life of Marrece Felder, 27, of Walker. Felder was taken to a local hospital after being shot three times.
WALKER, LA

