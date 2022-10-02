Read full article on original website
Vehicle belonging to man suspected in Lafayette Parish triple murder-suicide found in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Lafayette Police Department said the vehicle belonging to the man who apparently killed three people during a “murder spree” before taking his own life was discovered in Iberville Parish on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Police said Andres Felix, 36, of Lafayette, is suspected...
brproud.com
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of multiple burglaries in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the arrest of a wanted suspect accused of multiple burglaries in the parish Tuesday. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said 38-year-old Charles Poston III was arrested and booked into jail on seven felony arrest warrants with additional charges pending. “Sheriff...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested for beating twin brother to death at their home, Baton Rouge police say
A Baton Rouge man faces a second degree murder charge for beating his twin brother so severely at their Wallis Street home that he died after a days-long hospital stay, police said. Timothy Paul Pitts, 56, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday after his twin, Daniel Pitts,...
brproud.com
Come have a word and a “Cup of Joe” with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you have a question you would like answered by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office?. If so, you have a chance to ask anything you want to Sheriff Bobby Webre and other members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at their version of National Coffee with a Cop Day.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man kills three people, then himself in spree across parish on Tuesday
Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life. Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
brproud.com
Louisiana deputy demoted following DWI arrest
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A high-ranking deputy who was arrested on a DWI charge over the weekend has been demoted, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), former Captain TJ Gaughf’s Sunday, October 2 arrest led to the following disciplinary actions, which were handed down Tuesday, October 4:
brproud.com
Suspect arrested after trying to swallow drugs during traffic stop in Louisiana
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kentrell Lang, 42, of Napoleonville, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4. A traffic violation led to Lang being stopped by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office near LA 308 and Spur 70. The deputy engaged with Lang and the Napoleonville man got...
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana Parish bookings from Sept. 12-25, 2022
The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from Sept. 12 to 25. Sept. 12. Zacourtney Chapman: 101 S. Ash Drive, Gloster, Mississippi, 19, malfeasance in office,...
brproud.com
Trial begins for man accused of hit-and-run killing Zachary police officer in 2018
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The trial for a man accused of killing a police officer in a 2018 hit-and-run in Baker off of Plank Road began Wednesday morning. A jury was selected on Tuesday, Oct. 4. On Monday, March 12, 2018, Zachary police officer and firefighter Christopher Lawton...
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of forcibly fondling juveniles
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation initiated by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office last month ended with the arrest of 24-year-old Cullen Curole. LPSO said detectives looked into accusations that Curole “touched three juveniles inappropriately.”. As the investigation unfolded, enough evidence was obtained to ask for an...
Man accused of selling drugs out of church arrested in drug bust
The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - EBRSO Narcotics was provided information from another agency investigation of an overdose death, which possibly occurred on July 22, 2021. During the investigation BRPD located the victim’s decomposed body on the property where he was last seen purchasing and using drugs. The victim allegedly purchased the drugs from Hakeem Allen. A friend of the victim gave a statement that he and the victim had purchased heroin/fentanyl from Hakeem Allen while at the location in which the body was later found (4707 Ford St.) The friend advised the victim snorted the purchased heroin/fentanyl and wandered away and was not seen again. The victim’s decomposed body was located weeks later at the same location.
brproud.com
Juvenile charged after allegedly grabbing woman at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently responded to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of N. Jefferson Place Circle. Upon arrival at the Maison Bocage Apartments, deputies initiated an investigation into a battery complaint involving a woman and juvenile. According to...
stmarynow.com
Theft, aggravated battery charges in local arrest reports
Morgan City police made another in a string of recent theft arrests Tuesday, and Franklin police picked up a man wanted by the parish on an identity theft charge. Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Bayou L’Ourse woman accused of aggravated battery in a domestic incident. Morgan City. Interim Police...
“Lying just gonna make it worse,” Louisiana man caught going over 155 mph on I-10
A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past on I-10 West.
wbrz.com
Massive drug ring operated for years out of lavish home on University Lake
BATON ROUGE – From the outside, the home on East Lakeshore Drive appeared to be nothing more than another upscale address that fronted University Lake. Inside, though, it was a different story. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stashed in vents and hidden inside of columns. Guns of all...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
brproud.com
Walker PD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Travis St.
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Walker Police Department responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The shooting on Travis St. at Jim Tilley St. took the life of Marrece Felder, 27, of Walker. Felder was taken to a local hospital after being shot three times.
$250K, luxury cars, heroin, cocaine, guns seized in drug bust that led to six arrests in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six people in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The arrests were made following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of EBR, which...
