The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - EBRSO Narcotics was provided information from another agency investigation of an overdose death, which possibly occurred on July 22, 2021. During the investigation BRPD located the victim’s decomposed body on the property where he was last seen purchasing and using drugs. The victim allegedly purchased the drugs from Hakeem Allen. A friend of the victim gave a statement that he and the victim had purchased heroin/fentanyl from Hakeem Allen while at the location in which the body was later found (4707 Ford St.) The friend advised the victim snorted the purchased heroin/fentanyl and wandered away and was not seen again. The victim’s decomposed body was located weeks later at the same location.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO