Pike Road, AL

Celebrate fall with upcoming festivals in Pike Road

By Paul Sullivan
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
The River Region has two fun opportunities upcoming in Pike Road to celebrate farming and the arrival of fall.

The Pumpkin Festival at SweetCreek Farm Market kicks off on Oct. 15. The Festival includes a much-anticipated scarecrow contest along with activities for children and plenty of great food.

Two days later, the 2022 Farm-City Festival will feature wildlife, Cowboy Bruce's ‘Wild West Show,’ a petting zoo, pony rides and free food. The Oct. 17 Festival will be held from 4 - 6:30 p.m. at the Pike Road Agriculture, Recreation and Performing Arts Park off Trotman Road.

Those attending the free Farm-City Festival are encouraged to bring a canned food item to help the Woodland United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

The Farm-City Festival stresses how rural farmers and urban residents rely on agriculture and protecting the land. “Our theme this year is ‘Sustaining for the Future,’” said Festival organizer Kathy Gordon, vice president of the Montgomery County Farmers Federation.

About 400 people attended the Festival in 2021, including Pike Road officials, students, agriculture leaders, members of the farming community and others. The Park is located at 6281 Trotman Drive.

Exhibits will include snakes, animal skins and skulls, wildlife, honey bees, pets, and displays by Future Farmers of America, Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Deputy Dave, and others.

Activities for the children will include Cowboy Bruce's Wild West Show, pony rides, playing in the hay, and touching the animals.

“We will be serving free hotdogs, chips, cookies, boiled peanuts and water,” Gordon said. The Montgomery County Farmers Federation sponsors the event along with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and Alabama 4-H.

The SweetCreek Pumpkin Festival will include a petting zoo, balloon twisting, face painting, inflatables, a hay jump, games and more, said SweetCreek’s Alicia Ingram.

Other vendors will be on hand as well, she said. “We will have Alabama-based vendors. They must be Alabama-made items. We like to support Alabama products,” she said.

The opening weekend of the Pumpkin Festival lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15-16. The Festival concludes Oct. 22-23. SweetCreek is located at 85 Meriwether Road.

Cash prizes will be awarded to fan favorites in the scarecrow competition. “Individuals, groups, and businesses can enter their scarecrow,” Ingram said, adding that the winner will be announced on the closing day of the festival.

wtvy.com

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
