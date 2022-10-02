ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: The Latest Update on Chris Taylor is Concerning

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgbSe_0iJG315o00

Taylor's neck issue might be a little more serious than we all thought but it still remains "minor" for now.

Chris Taylor was supposed to start in Saturday's game against the Rockies but just a few hours before game time, he was scratched from the lineup due to neck soreness.

After the game, Dave Roberts had said Taylor's neck was stiffening up while fielding ground balls, therefore, causing him to be a late scratch just to be careful. Roberts also said he would be down for Sunday's game as well. But now, his return seems a little more questionable after the most recent news:

This isn't the first time CT3 has dealt with some neck pain as he experienced the same type of soreness during the last half of the 2021 season as well.

But this year, the only injury that the Dodgers utility player has undergone is a fracture in his left foot that kept him out of the season for just a month. Hopefully, this neck thing is just a minor issue and Taylor can avoid the IL altogether.

CT3 has had his fair share of struggles in 2022 slashing .221/.304/.373 with a .677 OPS, 10 home runs, 43 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in the year.

But last year he put up some pretty similar numbers in the regular season before breaking out as one of the best to step up to the plate during the month of October. In the postseason, he was slashing .351/.419/.784 with a 1.203 OPS.

With four games left in the regular season, this time was supposed to be crucial for the outfielder as he is still on the fence for a starting spot during the postseason. We'll see what Roberts decides to do now with both Joey Gallo and Taylor struggling at the plate and especially with this new neck flareup.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Lakers reportedly "seriously considered" a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp. Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning. "The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Neck Pain#Dodgers News#Rbi
dodgerblue.com

Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Man turns down $2m after catching Aaron Judge’s record setting baseball

A baseball fan who jumped from the stands of the Globe Life Field to catch the ball of Aaron Judge’s record breaking 62nd home run of the season has turned down offers of $2 million for it, according to reports.Judge scored the home run on Tuesday as his team, the New York Yankees, took on the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, when a man identified by USA Today and the New York Post as Cory Youmans caught the ball.Mr Youmans was seen jumping from stand 31 during the Major League Baseball (MLB) game and immediately whisked away by security...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Boston Red Sox make rare gesture for fans in final Fenway games of 2022

It hasn’t been a fun year to be a Boston Red Sox fan. They’ve been mathematically eliminated from the postseason for over a week, though it feels like much longer. With seemingly nothing left to play for, the Sox could’ve decided to punt the last series and just endure their final 27 more innings. But there is one very good reason to try and end the season on a high note:
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
QUEENS, NY
thecomeback.com

San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game

The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy