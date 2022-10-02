Read full article on original website
Does California recycle water? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question is from Steven Kimes. He asked: "Why is the state of California not pursuing water recycling? San Diego provides 7% of its drinking water from recycling. It would seem to be the only viable long-term solution." San Diego and much of Southern...
How can California workers transition to green energy jobs?
California likes to see itself as a leader in climate policy. But transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy also will mean a major reshuffling for workers. What happens to workers in the oil and gas industry whose jobs may disappear? Will California have people with the right skills to fill new jobs in the growing green energy sector?
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
Resident sues wood products company over California wildfire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California man who lost his home in a wildfire last month has sued a wood products company at the center of the blaze, accusing it of failing to address the risk of a fire starting on its property. The Mill fire started near the Roseburg...
NBC Bay Area
How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?
California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
California requires safe crossings for wildlife when roads are built through their habitat
In efforts to make roads safer for wildlife crossings, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law to require Caltrans to prioritize crossing structures and barriers when building roadways. Assembly Bill 2344, labeled the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act, recognizes how building roads in the middle of habitats and animal...
SFGate
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
KCRA.com
Finger-pointing continues between gas companies and California over price hikes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices are rising and so is tension between the state's Democratic leaders and oil companies operating across California. The average statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded in California was $6.38 Monday, according to AAA, which represents a 93-cent increase within the last two weeks.
kwit.org
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
EL CENTRO, Calif. — A few hundred farms in the southern tip of California, along the Mexican border, may hold the key to saving the drought-plagued Colorado River from collapse. These farmers, in Imperial County, currently draw more water from the Colorado River than all of Arizona and Nevada...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘These Prices Are Unacceptable And Unfair’: Valladares Speaks Out On Spiking Gas Prices
Assemblymember Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, has spoken out again on the high gas prices as they have spiked to over $6 a gallon. With the largest overnight price increase last week in seven years, gas prices in California have surged past $6 per gallon again, Valladares said. “On average, California’s...
dallasexpress.com
Local Railroad Company Plans to Unclog California Ports
Local railroad company BNSF Railway announced Saturday that it is investing $1.5 billion to build a new facility in Southern California that could ease congestion at some of the busiest ports in the country. The Fort Worth-based operator claims its prospective 4,500-acre integrated rail yard and intermodal facility, Barstow International...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Gas Prices are Breaking Records — Again
It's a record that drivers in Southern California were hoping would stay unbroken: gas prices are now at all-time highs in Los Angeles County and Riverside County. The new record in LA breaks the one set in June of this year, the last time the average price of a gallon of gasoline skyrocketed.
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
philomathnews.com
Oregon could join California and New York in ending sale of gas-powered cars by 2035
Oregon could soon join California and New York in banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in an effort to cut emissions and curb the worst effects of global climate change. Under proposed rules from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, car manufacturers would need to increase the...
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The past three years have been California's driest on record and state officials said Monday that they're preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
PG&E customers to receive California Climate Credit on their energy bills
More than 5 million PG&E customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill this month.
Wildfire threat pushes up California home insurance rates — here’s how you can save money
Home insurance prices are up 10% between May 2021 and 2022 due to the increased cost to rebuild homes lost to wildfire.
