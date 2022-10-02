ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is The Buffalo Bills Social Media Director Drunk? [WATCH]

The Bills won a super important game yesterday and the Bills sent out a video to celebrate...but what the heck is it?. Every game is an important game, but yesterday's game was big. It was an AFC team that the Bills have seen in the playoffs before and will probably see again this year. So to go down 20-3 early then pull out a win was pretty impressive. It's a win that Mitch Morse says the Bills are proud of, and they should be.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Bills Fan Braved The Rain To See Buffalo Win

The amount of famous fans of the Buffalo Bills is long and full of names of people you see on TV and in the movies. Over the weekend, one of those famous Bills Mafia members put his own health on the line to see the Bills pull out the come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Taxes Kept Major NFL Player From Coming Here

It was a big deal when Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs to play for the Miami Dolphins. Here's why he said he didn't want to come to New York. This past summer, the Kansas City Chiefs chose to trade one of their biggest impact players to the Miami Dolphins. Tyreek Hill ended up leaving the team that brought him a Superbowl ring to bring one to Miami. He seemed happy. People thought he was nuts. He left Patrick Mahomes to go to a team with a floundering quarterback that hadn't proven anything in the NFL yet and a first-year head coach. What the heck was he thinking?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
Power 93.7 WBLK

Was This Former Buffalo Bills QB Set Up To Fail?

Most people were pretty happy for Mitch Trubisky when he left for Pittsburgh. But was he set up to fail there?. Mitch Trubisky was a bargain when the Bills picked him up. But we knew that he wouldn't be here long. He's a former first-round (second overall) draft pick that was put in a bad situation when he was chosen by the Bears. Within his first season in Chicago, his head coach (John Fox) was fired and replaced by Matt Nagy. Things never seemed to get better for him there. By the 2020 season, The Bears had traded for Nick Foles and announced an open competition for the starting job. They declined his 5th year option, and that's how he ended up with the Buffalo Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Rookie Putting Up Insane Stats

One of the biggest gambles in Pro Sports is the draft. Year after year we see can't miss picks flame out and late-round picks who didn't have a chance become all-pros. So it is always a good story when your team's high-round draft pick actually works out. The Buffalo Bills should be celebrating their scouting department. Not only did they find one of those late-round gems their 1st round pick is also producing.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ryan Fitzpatrick Is Teaming Up With Ryan Reynolds

One of Buffalo's favorite players of all time is teaming up with one of America's favorite actors, and it's going to be a glorious friendship. Ryan Fitzpatrick is one of the most beloved players for Bills Mafia. How could you not love the guy? He came to one of the coldest games in Buffalo Bills history as a fan when he was technically still playing for the Washington Football Team and went shirtless like the rest of our crazy fans would. He's absolutely hilarious and ridiculously smart.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Bills Bring Back a Fan-Favorite to The Roster

The Buffalo Bills have been pretty fortunate to escape major injuries since the 2019 season, when this magical run of Bills football started under head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was really the only major injury to a key player in those three playoff...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy