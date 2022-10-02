Read full article on original website
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
Is The Buffalo Bills Social Media Director Drunk? [WATCH]
The Bills won a super important game yesterday and the Bills sent out a video to celebrate...but what the heck is it?. Every game is an important game, but yesterday's game was big. It was an AFC team that the Bills have seen in the playoffs before and will probably see again this year. So to go down 20-3 early then pull out a win was pretty impressive. It's a win that Mitch Morse says the Bills are proud of, and they should be.
Famous Bills Fan Braved The Rain To See Buffalo Win
The amount of famous fans of the Buffalo Bills is long and full of names of people you see on TV and in the movies. Over the weekend, one of those famous Bills Mafia members put his own health on the line to see the Bills pull out the come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The Bills Will Face a QB Getting His First Career Start in Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 and entering week 4 against the 1-3 Pittsburgh Steelers as a heavy favorite. The Bills are currently 14.5-point favorites over the Steelers, which is in contention for the most points ever favored by any NFL team over the Steelers franchise. There are reasons for that.
Ravens Player Says The Bills Almost Lost the Game on This Play
The Buffalo Bills are looking ahead to the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday at Highmark Stadium, but there are still some looking back to the 17-point comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. It's a game many Bills fans thought was lost in the first half. The Bills offense...
Devin Singletary Deserves Way More Praise From Buffalo Today
It looked as if the Buffalo Bills were about to get blown out in Baltimore against the Ravens towards the end of the first half. The Ravens were leading 20-3 and the Bills offense could do little, not helped by the drops by receivers and two costly turnovers that led to two Baltimore scores.
New York Taxes Kept Major NFL Player From Coming Here
It was a big deal when Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs to play for the Miami Dolphins. Here's why he said he didn't want to come to New York. This past summer, the Kansas City Chiefs chose to trade one of their biggest impact players to the Miami Dolphins. Tyreek Hill ended up leaving the team that brought him a Superbowl ring to bring one to Miami. He seemed happy. People thought he was nuts. He left Patrick Mahomes to go to a team with a floundering quarterback that hadn't proven anything in the NFL yet and a first-year head coach. What the heck was he thinking?
The Buffalo Bills Have Serious Trouble at Wide Receiver
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. It's the second home game in Orchard Park and will be the only 1 pm home game in the months of September and October, which has been extremely rare for Bills fans.
Was This Former Buffalo Bills QB Set Up To Fail?
Most people were pretty happy for Mitch Trubisky when he left for Pittsburgh. But was he set up to fail there?. Mitch Trubisky was a bargain when the Bills picked him up. But we knew that he wouldn't be here long. He's a former first-round (second overall) draft pick that was put in a bad situation when he was chosen by the Bears. Within his first season in Chicago, his head coach (John Fox) was fired and replaced by Matt Nagy. Things never seemed to get better for him there. By the 2020 season, The Bears had traded for Nick Foles and announced an open competition for the starting job. They declined his 5th year option, and that's how he ended up with the Buffalo Bills.
Three Important Buffalo Bills Starters Won’t Practice Today
The Buffalo Bills are four days away from their first 1 pm home game of the 2022 regular season, which is pretty weird to have the first afternoon home game come in the second week of October. The Pittsburgh Steelers will play at the Bills at Highmark Stadium and while...
Buffalo Bills Rookie Putting Up Insane Stats
One of the biggest gambles in Pro Sports is the draft. Year after year we see can't miss picks flame out and late-round picks who didn't have a chance become all-pros. So it is always a good story when your team's high-round draft pick actually works out. The Buffalo Bills should be celebrating their scouting department. Not only did they find one of those late-round gems their 1st round pick is also producing.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Is Teaming Up With Ryan Reynolds
One of Buffalo's favorite players of all time is teaming up with one of America's favorite actors, and it's going to be a glorious friendship. Ryan Fitzpatrick is one of the most beloved players for Bills Mafia. How could you not love the guy? He came to one of the coldest games in Buffalo Bills history as a fan when he was technically still playing for the Washington Football Team and went shirtless like the rest of our crazy fans would. He's absolutely hilarious and ridiculously smart.
If Jordan Poyer Does This, $1 Million Will Be Donated to His Foundation
The Buffalo Bills are one of the more motivated teams in the NFL. Every team is motivated to win, but with just how high expectations were for the Bills heading into the 2022 regular season and the fact the last two playoff runs ended in heartbreak, both in Kansas City, it's safe to say the Bills are not going to ever be accused of not giving 100 percent.
Report: Bills and Veteran Wide Receiver Agree to Part Ways
The Buffalo Bills all of a sudden have question marks at one position that fans thought they would not have any question marks, along with the fact that they throw the ball more than any other team -- wide receiver. Jamison Crowder broke his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens on...
The Buffalo Bills Bring Back a Fan-Favorite to The Roster
The Buffalo Bills have been pretty fortunate to escape major injuries since the 2019 season, when this magical run of Bills football started under head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was really the only major injury to a key player in those three playoff...
Isaiah McKenzie Says He Couldn’t Move After Injury on Sunday
The thing about playing in the NFL is that with the fame and glory, comes the serious risk of a significant injury. Any player's career can change for the worse on any given play, but that's the risk that comes with playing professional football. The Buffalo Bills won a thrilling...
The Bills Are Ridiculous Favorites Over the Steelers on Sunday
The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 after their comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, 23-20. The 17-point comeback was the second time the Ravens have given up a lead of at least that many points in three weeks, as the Miami Dolphins had a crazy second-half comeback in week 2 as well.
The Buffalo Bills Lose Key Offensive Player to a Broken Ankle
The Buffalo Bills have gotten through the past two-plus seasons very fortunate when it comes to injuries. Other than Tre'Davious White, the Bills didn't suffer a major injury in 2021 and it helped them grow into arguably the best team in the NFL by the postseason come January. The story...
Open Letter to Josh Allen: Please Stop Doing This
There's no doubt that the Buffalo Bills have a fun time on and off the field. Since 2019, the Bills have won 10 games every season and have made three playoff runs, including making it to the AFC Championship game in January of 2021. The biggest reason why that is...
Josh Allen To Promote His Heritage This Weekend
Josh Allen is the man holding the flag for Buffalo, New York right now. Not even just for the Buffalo Bills, but for all of Western New York. This guy is more than just football. He gets what it means to be from Buffalo, New York. He's building a brand...
