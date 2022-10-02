ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chincoteague Island, VA
City
Yorktown, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Hampton Roads Transit#Hurricane Sandy#Coastal Flooding#Sewell S Point#Wetlands Watch
publicradioeast.org

NC 12 reopens after being closed by ocean overwash

After being closed by ocean overwash, the Dare County Sheriff's Office says NC 12 in the Outer Banks has reopened. Deputies say there has been heavy soundside flooding throughout Hatteras Island, and in Rodanthe there is about 8 inches of water covering the highway. In Frisco flood waters are about...
RODANTHE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAVY News 10

Newport News declares local state of emergency due to coastal low

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low. The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

No one hurt in barge fire near Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — No one was hurt when a barge caught fire in the James River Tuesday night. Danny Hernandez, a spokesman for Newport News Shipbuilding, said the contractor-owned barge was floating about 150 yards off Huntington Ingalls property when it caught fire, around 10:30 p.m. Hernandez said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy