Tidal flooding impacts seen across Hampton Roads Monday
Parts of Hampton Roads were underwater Monday as tidal flooding impacted the area.
Coastal flooding submerges end of Cape Story by the Sea neighborhood street in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — By Monday at noon, standing water had already submerged the end of the street just outside Rich Califf's newly purchased home in Cape Story by the Sea. “I understood that -- I guess I wasn’t prepared for the scope of it," he told 13News Now Monday.
Flood gauge at Duck reached major flood stage, one of top 15 highets crests ever there
While North Carolina and Virginia were braced for a multi-day coastal flooding event, and officials in areas from Long Island to the Outer Banks were concerned about extreme tidal flooding, forecasters’ worst fears did not come to pass and the waters are starting to recede. Still, flooding in the...
Updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
How sea level rise could impact Hampton Roads property values
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The year 2050 may seem like a long ways-away now, but Don Bain knows by then, we should be able to see a much clearer idea of the impact of rising sea levels on the homes near our waters. “Science-based qualities that people can relate...
Hampton Roads cities declare emergencies ahead of nor'easter flooding
Flooding could be as bad as during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Chincoteague, Gloucester, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach have all declared emergencies.
Flooding expectations continue to lower; Here's how they look for Norfolk, Yorktown, Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — The forecast guidance is finally backing off on flooding predictions for Hampton Roads. 13News Now's meteorologists have been observing the tidal levels, and they've been lower than what was previously forecasted. We still anticipate some tidal flooding, but the tide forecasts are continuing to come down...
NC 12 reopens after being closed by ocean overwash
After being closed by ocean overwash, the Dare County Sheriff's Office says NC 12 in the Outer Banks has reopened. Deputies say there has been heavy soundside flooding throughout Hatteras Island, and in Rodanthe there is about 8 inches of water covering the highway. In Frisco flood waters are about...
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
Coastal Virginia prepares for potentially severe flooding
Residents of coastal Virginia were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday.
Virginia Beach prepares for flooding
Virginia Beach is preparing for flooded roads from a Nor’easter forecasted to create flooding along the Atlantic Coast and southern Chesapeake Bay.
Hampton fixing lights, fishing pier at Buckroe Beach following severe flooding
The City of Hampton is making repairs to multiple things at Buckroe Beach following damage done by severe weather.
Virginia Beach declares state of emergency ahead of likely nor'easter flooding
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach declared a local state of emergency Sunday night ahead of possible widespread flooding from a nor'easter. City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Emergency Management Coordinator Danielle Progen said Virginia Beach is considering the risks that this could be a multi-day coastal flooding event.
Virginia Beach to resume normal operations after impacts of from Ian's remnants were less than expected
After being under a state of emergency for nearly 24 hours, Virginia Beach will resume normal operations Tuesday after the impacts from an incoming system were minimal than expected, according to a news release from the city.
Newport News declares local state of emergency due to coastal low
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low. The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.
No one hurt in barge fire near Newport News Shipbuilding
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — No one was hurt when a barge caught fire in the James River Tuesday night. Danny Hernandez, a spokesman for Newport News Shipbuilding, said the contractor-owned barge was floating about 150 yards off Huntington Ingalls property when it caught fire, around 10:30 p.m. Hernandez said...
Virginia Beach-based rescue team continues mission in Fort Myers Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Task Force 2 is now assisting in Fort Myers Beach, after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. Officials said the death toll in Florida has now surpassed 100 people. The Virginia Beach-based team began their assignment late last week in Charlotte County, where they...
After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk
NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday.
Major flooding forecasted along Virginia’s coast
According to the NWS, major flooding is forecasted in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore areas, Richmond is expected to reach near-flooding levels in the next several days.
