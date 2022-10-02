Read full article on original website
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
New Sheriff in Houston? Texans Select Next Franchise QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
PFF believes that Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is the next franchise quarterback for the Texans.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts QB Matt Ryan spoke to the media about his frequent fumbles so far this season. “Certainly have to do something different. I think you’ve just got to protect it better,” Ryan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I go back to, I think I’ve been pretty good throughout my career. It’s been a very uncharacteristic four-game stretch. It’s something I’ve got to clean up and got to be better at.”
atozsports.com
Cowboys pulled off feat they hadn’t in almost 50 years
Something is different about this Dallas Cowboys football team and you might’ve noticed it after four games of the regular season. And no, it’s not that they’re winning, exactly. It’s not that they’ve been able to go on a three-win streak with a backup quarterback.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company
One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
NBC Sports
Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'
SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
Dallas Zoo: Cowboys 'Lion' Micah Parsons Pushes Trevon Diggs Animal Nickname
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday behind some high-flying pass defense from All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who helped lead the Dallas defense to its fourth straight game allowing 20 points or less.
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'
A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
Paul Finebaum weighs in on why it hasn't worked for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M
Texas A&M’s loss this weekend to Mississippi State dropped the Aggies back down after a pair of ranked wins. A&M defeated Miami and Arkansas after being upset by Appalachian State, but the loss to the Bulldogs brings their overall record to an underwhelming 3-2. With plenty of concerns swirling around about Jimbo Fisher, Paul Finebaum knows the real issue that has caused him to underachieve in College Station.
tigerdroppings.com
High School Player Completely Flips Over Defender On Kickoff and Sticks The Landing
Well, this is pretty impressive... or he started 6 games as a freshman @ Michigan before an injury, transferred to Rice & had 2700 yards & 20 TD's as a multiyear/multi purpose starter for the Owls. 8 hours. He also made it to 3 NFL teams and a CFL team...
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Falling After Loss vs. Cowboys?
After suffering their third straight loss against the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Commanders didn't rise or fall in Sports Illustrated's power rankings.
College Football Players Reportedly Make Stunning Mid-Season Decision
A new era of college football is upon us, and the players are taking advantage. Multiple SMU players are reportedly sitting out the rest of the season with the intention of preserving redshirt years. Those same players are reportedly planning on entering the transfer portal. A new ...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles, Cowboys move up; Steelers, Colts in trouble
Not since Jimmy Eat World has the middle been this popular. Pardon the truly horrific wordplay, but that's the song I find myself singing as I put together these latest power rankings, sorting out the middle of a league that looks more wide open than ever. As long as your team looks passable, don't write yourself off yet.
'He's Our QB': Texans Davis Mills 'Regressing'? Young Leader Has Commitment from Coach Lovie Smith
Despite a mediocre performance against the Chargers, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith reassures the team's commitment to quarterback Davis Mills.
WR Nico Collins: Texans Can't Let Early Struggles 'Kill the Rest of the Season'
Despite his best game as an NFL receiver, Nico Collins couldn't lead his team to a win, but knows the Houston Texans have to keep focusing on the future.
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans signing Davion Davis to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are signing wide receiver Davion Davis to their practice squad after cutting wide receiver Chris Conley from their practice squad, per a league source. Davis broke his ankle last season on his 17-yard catch against the Seattle Seahawks. The former Sam Houston State player...
Paul Finebaum takes victory lap on Oklahoma fans ahead of Red River Rivalry vs. Texas
Few teams have watched their teams crash and burn over the last two weeks as hard as Oklahoma fans have. And ESPN personality Paul Finebaum didn’t mince words when discussing the Sooners’ 2022 season going up in flames. Oklahoma went from No. 6 in the country to unranked,...
Paul Finebaum takes temperature of Jimbo Fisher hot seat, addresses Texas A&M buyout
SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum does not think highly of the job Jimbo Fisher has done thus far at Texas A&M. He recently appeared Keyshawn, JWill and Max, and was asked right off the bat whether Fisher’s seat was warming up in College Station after a disastrous start to this season.
Golf Digest
Mike Leach pwns Jimbo, dishes out sage wedding wisdom, wins college football weekend
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach took care of business on Saturday, pummeling Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M squad in Starkville to move to 4-1 on the season. Leach's Bulldogs hung 42 on the supposedly mighty Aggies defense, a performance that served as more proof Leach's Air Raid offense can work in any conference in college football.
Most popular coaches linked with Pac-12 job openings
With a couple job openings in the Pac-12 there are a handful of coaches that are viewed as targets
