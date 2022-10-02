The Bills won a super important game yesterday and the Bills sent out a video to celebrate...but what the heck is it?. Every game is an important game, but yesterday's game was big. It was an AFC team that the Bills have seen in the playoffs before and will probably see again this year. So to go down 20-3 early then pull out a win was pretty impressive. It's a win that Mitch Morse says the Bills are proud of, and they should be.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO