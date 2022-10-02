ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Star Not Practicing Wednesday Before Game vs. Steelers

One of the best players on the Buffalo Bills' defense won't be practicing on Wednesday. Safety Jordan Poyer, who's an absolute ballhawk, is dealing with a rib injury and won't be able to practice, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox,...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is The Buffalo Bills Social Media Director Drunk? [WATCH]

The Bills won a super important game yesterday and the Bills sent out a video to celebrate...but what the heck is it?. Every game is an important game, but yesterday's game was big. It was an AFC team that the Bills have seen in the playoffs before and will probably see again this year. So to go down 20-3 early then pull out a win was pretty impressive. It's a win that Mitch Morse says the Bills are proud of, and they should be.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Bills Fan Braved The Rain To See Buffalo Win

The amount of famous fans of the Buffalo Bills is long and full of names of people you see on TV and in the movies. Over the weekend, one of those famous Bills Mafia members put his own health on the line to see the Bills pull out the come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Rookie Putting Up Insane Stats

One of the biggest gambles in Pro Sports is the draft. Year after year we see can't miss picks flame out and late-round picks who didn't have a chance become all-pros. So it is always a good story when your team's high-round draft pick actually works out. The Buffalo Bills should be celebrating their scouting department. Not only did they find one of those late-round gems their 1st round pick is also producing.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ryan Fitzpatrick Is Teaming Up With Ryan Reynolds

One of Buffalo's favorite players of all time is teaming up with one of America's favorite actors, and it's going to be a glorious friendship. Ryan Fitzpatrick is one of the most beloved players for Bills Mafia. How could you not love the guy? He came to one of the coldest games in Buffalo Bills history as a fan when he was technically still playing for the Washington Football Team and went shirtless like the rest of our crazy fans would. He's absolutely hilarious and ridiculously smart.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Bills Bring Back a Fan-Favorite to The Roster

The Buffalo Bills have been pretty fortunate to escape major injuries since the 2019 season, when this magical run of Bills football started under head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was really the only major injury to a key player in those three playoff...
NFL
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

