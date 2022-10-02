Read full article on original website
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Ravens win
Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a flare for the dramatic in his team’s locker room following their Week 4 win over the Ravens. McDermott, after the 23-20 victory, had one question for his players… after a bit of a pause. “How about those boys from Buffalo,” McDermott...
Bills Star Not Practicing Wednesday Before Game vs. Steelers
One of the best players on the Buffalo Bills' defense won't be practicing on Wednesday. Safety Jordan Poyer, who's an absolute ballhawk, is dealing with a rib injury and won't be able to practice, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox,...
Is The Buffalo Bills Social Media Director Drunk? [WATCH]
The Bills won a super important game yesterday and the Bills sent out a video to celebrate...but what the heck is it?. Every game is an important game, but yesterday's game was big. It was an AFC team that the Bills have seen in the playoffs before and will probably see again this year. So to go down 20-3 early then pull out a win was pretty impressive. It's a win that Mitch Morse says the Bills are proud of, and they should be.
Famous Bills Fan Braved The Rain To See Buffalo Win
The amount of famous fans of the Buffalo Bills is long and full of names of people you see on TV and in the movies. Over the weekend, one of those famous Bills Mafia members put his own health on the line to see the Bills pull out the come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The Bills Will Face a QB Getting His First Career Start in Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 and entering week 4 against the 1-3 Pittsburgh Steelers as a heavy favorite. The Bills are currently 14.5-point favorites over the Steelers, which is in contention for the most points ever favored by any NFL team over the Steelers franchise. There are reasons for that.
If Jordan Poyer Does This, $1 Million Will Be Donated to His Foundation
The Buffalo Bills are one of the more motivated teams in the NFL. Every team is motivated to win, but with just how high expectations were for the Bills heading into the 2022 regular season and the fact the last two playoff runs ended in heartbreak, both in Kansas City, it's safe to say the Bills are not going to ever be accused of not giving 100 percent.
Buffalo Bills Rookie Putting Up Insane Stats
One of the biggest gambles in Pro Sports is the draft. Year after year we see can't miss picks flame out and late-round picks who didn't have a chance become all-pros. So it is always a good story when your team's high-round draft pick actually works out. The Buffalo Bills should be celebrating their scouting department. Not only did they find one of those late-round gems their 1st round pick is also producing.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Is Teaming Up With Ryan Reynolds
One of Buffalo's favorite players of all time is teaming up with one of America's favorite actors, and it's going to be a glorious friendship. Ryan Fitzpatrick is one of the most beloved players for Bills Mafia. How could you not love the guy? He came to one of the coldest games in Buffalo Bills history as a fan when he was technically still playing for the Washington Football Team and went shirtless like the rest of our crazy fans would. He's absolutely hilarious and ridiculously smart.
The Buffalo Bills Bring Back a Fan-Favorite to The Roster
The Buffalo Bills have been pretty fortunate to escape major injuries since the 2019 season, when this magical run of Bills football started under head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was really the only major injury to a key player in those three playoff...
Cole Beasley Surprises Many Fans with Retirement Announcement
The Buffalo Bills made plenty of tough roster decisions this past off-season, as they tried to both improve the roster, while navigating the salary cap. One of the hard decisions made by general manager Brandon Beane was releasing wide receiver Cole Beasley after three seasons with the organization. After being...
The Bills Are Ridiculous Favorites Over the Steelers on Sunday
The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 after their comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, 23-20. The 17-point comeback was the second time the Ravens have given up a lead of at least that many points in three weeks, as the Miami Dolphins had a crazy second-half comeback in week 2 as well.
Josh Allen To Promote His Heritage This Weekend
Josh Allen is the man holding the flag for Buffalo, New York right now. Not even just for the Buffalo Bills, but for all of Western New York. This guy is more than just football. He gets what it means to be from Buffalo, New York. He's building a brand...
Stefon Diggs Taunts Ravens Fans Moments After Bills Win [WATCH]
The Buffalo Bills had a win yesterday they have not had too many of in the last two seasons, and that's a one-point win. The Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens 23-20, in a game that saw the Bills fall behind by 17 points in the first half. The Bills had...
