Multnomah County, OR

KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures

CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the “Fiasco” Unfolding at the State Mental Hospital

A slow-motion catastrophe is unfolding at the Oregon State Hospital, which doesn’t have enough room to accept the severely mentally ill patients who need beds. To create that space, a federal judge ordered the locked psychiatric hospital to fix the backlog by releasing patients facing criminal charges (“Balloon Effect,” WW, Sept. 21). But the counties where patients are being sent don’t have enough capacity to treat them, and some will end up back on the streets. Here’s what our readers had to say:
nbcrightnow.com

Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
Columbia County Spotlight

Warren RV park plans collapse

The county planning commission rejected the application after the golf course property sale fell apart.A 103-space RV park won't be taking over a Warren golf course after all. The Columbia County planning commission rejected an application to add an RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course after the developer withdrew from plans to purchase the property. The county's planning department had recommended that the planning commission reject the application back in July. The planning commission hearing had been set for that month, but the developer, OHM Equity Partners, requested delays twice. Joe Kessi, chief executive officer of OHM...
The Oregonian

Former Oregon transportation employees plead guilty in $6M equipment reselling scheme

Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees at a Clackamas County maintenance shop pleaded guilty Tuesday to bilking the state out of more than $6 million by furtively reselling the agency’s equipment. Former transportation maintenance coordinator John Tipton hatched the long-running scheme at the Lawnfield Maintenance Station in Clackamas...
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
PLANetizen

Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms

Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.
