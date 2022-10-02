Read full article on original website
Related
WWEEK
We Asked Both Candidates for Multnomah County Chair Where the County Is Wasting Money
The race for Multnomah County chair is the most important November election contest you haven’t heard anybody talking about. The candidates are barred by law from spending much money on campaigning. But whoever wins gets near-total control of the county purse—and most of the homeless services spending in the region.
Unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on the housing homeless crisis
OREGON, USA — With just over a month left until the election, recent polls of the Oregon governor's race show Republican Christine Drazan in the lead and Democrat Tina Kotek not far behind, followed by unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. KGW is sitting down with each gubernatorial candidate to hear...
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
WWEEK
Firefighters Are Being Forced to Work Overtime—Part of a Near $20 Million Cost to the Bureau
Portland Fire & Rescue spent nearly $20 million on overtime pay this past fiscal year. That’s a 54% increase from two years prior—a spike that onlookers say signals something is very wrong within the fire bureau. But for the Portland Firefighters Association, which represents all 644 sworn Portland...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWEEK
Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures
CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
Someone is dumping human waste on rural roads. Call it Multnomah County’s No. 2 problem.
On a pillar in the center of the Historic Springdale Pub hangs a poster for a most unusual outlaw. The person — no one knows if it’s a man, woman or maybe even multiple people — is wanted for what Multnomah County officials could call their No. 2 problem.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the “Fiasco” Unfolding at the State Mental Hospital
A slow-motion catastrophe is unfolding at the Oregon State Hospital, which doesn’t have enough room to accept the severely mentally ill patients who need beds. To create that space, a federal judge ordered the locked psychiatric hospital to fix the backlog by releasing patients facing criminal charges (“Balloon Effect,” WW, Sept. 21). But the counties where patients are being sent don’t have enough capacity to treat them, and some will end up back on the streets. Here’s what our readers had to say:
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWEEK
We Tried to Imagine How Voting Would Work Under Portland’s Proposed Charter Reforms
Not everyone knows how a combustion engine works. But few people avoid cars because they can’t describe in detail how gasoline ignites, drives pistons, and creates forward motion. Melanie Billings-Yun, former co-chair of the Portland Charter Commission, says people should think of ranked-choice voting with multimember districts the same...
KGW
Portland population growth plummets as residents move to suburbs and out of state
An analysis by the Portland Business Journal found the population of the metro area rose just 0.1% between 2020 and 2021. That's much lower compared to past years.
Warren RV park plans collapse
The county planning commission rejected the application after the golf course property sale fell apart.A 103-space RV park won't be taking over a Warren golf course after all. The Columbia County planning commission rejected an application to add an RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course after the developer withdrew from plans to purchase the property. The county's planning department had recommended that the planning commission reject the application back in July. The planning commission hearing had been set for that month, but the developer, OHM Equity Partners, requested delays twice. Joe Kessi, chief executive officer of OHM...
thereflector.com
Cowlitz County commissioners reject land use change for subdivision in Woodland Bottoms
A 200-acre change in land use designation in the Woodland Bottoms south of the city has been denied after the chief concern centered around the potential residential project’s impacts. During its Sept. 20 meeting, the Cowlitz County Board of County Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the county planning commission’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Oregon transportation employees plead guilty in $6M equipment reselling scheme
Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees at a Clackamas County maintenance shop pleaded guilty Tuesday to bilking the state out of more than $6 million by furtively reselling the agency’s equipment. Former transportation maintenance coordinator John Tipton hatched the long-running scheme at the Lawnfield Maintenance Station in Clackamas...
kptv.com
Open sewage frustrates tenants living in apartments near St. Helens
ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a stinky problem in Columbia County for far too long: Tenants at a small apartment complex said they endured overflowing sewer tanks and broken sewage pipes while worrying about the health of their families. FOX 12 spoke with seven current tenants and two...
Voodoo Doughnut addresses new workers union; employees respond
The Portland-based, national donut chain Voodoo Doughnut has responded to the news that, on Sept. 27, employees at its original Old Town location voted to become a federally recognized union titled: Doughnut Workers United.
Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions
Fifty years ago, in the spirit of Earth Day, the Legislature passed container deposit legislation, more commonly known as the Bottle Bill, as a means of keeping Oregon cleaner and litter-free. But now, the time has come to repeal this law for the following reasons:. The opioid epidemic: Heroin and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
$1.2 million federal grant to make Portland’s street plazas permanent
Some of Downtown Portland’s Public Street Plazas and outdoor dining areas that were introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to become permanent.
WWEEK
State Rep. Rob Nosse Explains Why He’ll Vote Against Proposed Portland Charter Changes
As measured by the number of registered Republican voters, House District 42 in inner Southeast Portland is the bluest in the state. (Democrats outnumber the 1,833 Republicans in the district by more than 18 to 1.) It is represented in the Oregon House by state Rep. Rob Nosse (D-Portland). When...
PLANetizen
Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms
Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.
Comments / 1