With the severe drought we here in the Kern River Valley are battling, there has been a lot of debate about the current water level in Lake Isabella. Not much can be done without rainfall. The demands in place for water flow to the lower Kern River also impact the water levels. This is extremely evident with all the dry, exposed structures now clearly visible. I am sure most in the valley have seen or heard about the old town of Whiskey Flat now visible since the water level is so low.

LAKE ISABELLA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO