Bakersfield, CA

Tehechapi News

PHOTO GALLERY: A night of dancing for Homecoming

The culmination of the weeklong Tehachapi High School Homecoming celebration is the Saturday night semi-formal dance. Held on campus, about 300 students from freshmen to seniors enjoyed the night of dancing.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
KGET

Warm temperatures expected throughout the valley

On Wednesday, Kern County will see warmer temperatures amid sunshine across the region. The valley floor will be warm and sunny, with a high of 91 expected in Bakersfield. Similar conditions are on tap Thursday. The Tehachapi mountains will reach 83 and the Kern River Valley will reach a high of 93 degrees amid sunshine. […]
KGET

New Boot Barn coming to southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boot Barn is opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield. This will be the second location in town and third in Kern County. The new location will be 15 thousand square feet at the Gosford Village between Sam’s Club and Kohl’s.
KGET

Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
Fast Casual

Mr Pickle's adding up to 20 locations

California-based Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has added a franchisee — Hungry Hospitality — to its family. The father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo, as well as Jason's lifelong friend and colleague, Eli Illishah, have taken ownership of the Mr. Pickle's Fresno restaurant at 7967 N. Blackstone Ave. The trio plans to open up to 20 locations in Los Angeles and the Fresno/Bakersfield areas over the next seven years, according to a press release.
theshafterpress.com

Mystery History - Sept. 29, 2022

Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
thesungazette.com

Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99

For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
theshafterpress.com

Sun Country Flowers under new ownership

Sun Country Flowers in Shafter is now under new ownership. Carol Reichenbach, the owner of the shop for over 17 years, has decided that it is time to move on. Enter Amanda Kirschenmann, who has been growing her own flowers for a few years now. Kirschenmann started her own business a couple of years ago, growing flowers and plants and selling them online and in different spots around town, including from a display at the Tin Cup Coffee Shop, Amanda's Flowers.
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s industrial park catches eye of speculative developers

TULARE – As Tulare continues to grow, a global real estate company has decided to stake its claim in Tulare and build a distribution center to bring hundreds of jobs to the city. CA Ventures, a global real estate investment management company, has purchased 76 acres of land in...
KGET

Prices increase at the pump for California residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California residents may be asking themselves the same question: why are gas prices so high? Bakersfield residents are feeling it too at the pump. With increases of over 63 cents in the past week and an average of $6.26 for one gallon of unleaded. “The problem is our local refineries, and […]
kernvalleysun.com

Finding exposed fishing holes

With the severe drought we here in the Kern River Valley are battling, there has been a lot of debate about the current water level in Lake Isabella. Not much can be done without rainfall. The demands in place for water flow to the lower Kern River also impact the water levels. This is extremely evident with all the dry, exposed structures now clearly visible. I am sure most in the valley have seen or heard about the old town of Whiskey Flat now visible since the water level is so low.
The Runner

ABOUT

The Runner is the official student lead and produced news organization of California State University, Bakersfield. Providing consisting CSUB student news coverage by highlighting pressing stories, the college experience, student life, breaking news, photography, video, event's, livestreams and also publishing a bi-weekly newspaper newspaper in conjunction with the Department of Communications at California State University, Bakersfield.

 https://TheRunnerOnline.com/

