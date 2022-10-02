ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Astros start season at home against the Phillies

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston went 95-67...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting Monday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec is being replaced at third base by Rafael Devers versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. In 352 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .212 batting average with a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Maine Campus

Beantown Bummer: Red Sox 2022 season recap

The MLB regular season is drawing to a close, and the Boston Red Sox will not be playing deep into October. It has been a year to forget for fans, as the nine-time world champions will finish last in the American League East for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season and before that, 2015. On top of that, Boston’s faithful have been forced to watch their team sputter in the second half of the season while their archrival the New York Yankees have soared to the second seed in the AL.
BOSTON, MA
ABC News

Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season. There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Rays enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (86-74, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -121, Red Sox +102;...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Teoscar Hernández
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Abraham Almonte
Person
Jordan Romano
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Houston Chronicle

ANALYSIS: 'A terrible year,' Nationals GM Mike Rizzo says. Yeah.

NEW YORK - On Tuesday, in a room between the clubhouse and visitors' dugout at Citi Field, as a steady rain kept drenching any remaining shreds of morale, Mike Rizzo, general manager of the once-again-last-place Washington Nationals, called it a "a daily grind to come here and lose baseball games." And boy was he right.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Rays try to end 4-game road losing streak, play the Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (86-75, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (77-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (0-0); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (10-12, 4.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road against the Boston Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Tommy Pham scratched Wednesday, Red Sox add Abraham Almonte

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham has been scratched on Wednesday versus the Tampa Bay Rays for an undisclosed reason. The Red Sox removed Pham from the lineup right before their final first pitch of the season. Abraham Almonte was added to cover left field and hit ninth. Per numberFire's...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Boston Red Sox#The Blue Jays
Yardbarker

Red Sox claim Easton McGee off waivers from Rays

The Red Sox have claimed right-hander Easton McGee off waivers from the Rays, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. They did not need to make a corresponding move since they had a vacancy on their 40-man roster. McGee, 24, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday after making his...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Camden Chat

Orioles fall 5-1 in rain-shortened game against Jays

The Orioles have provided fans plenty of joy this season. Unfortunately for the brave souls in attendance at a cold and wet Camden Yards, Baltimore had little to offer tonight. The Blue Jays performed like a team that had more to play for and bested the O’s 5-1 in a game that never made it to the ninth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Blue Jays take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-6, 5.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -117, Blue Jays -102; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game

One of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball just showcased his value when it mattered most, clinching a postseason spot behind his big bat. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/designated hitter Kyle Schwarber belted two home runs against the Houston Astros on Monday to secure a 3-0 win and a National League Wild Card spot.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Triston Casas taking seat Tuesday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Casas will move to the bench versus the Rays' southpaw. Eric Hosmer will replace Casas on first base and bat seventh. Hosmer has a...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy