Read full article on original website
Related
Boston Globe
Bogaerts hits grand slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night. Christian Arroyo added an...
FOX Sports
Astros start season at home against the Phillies
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston went 95-67...
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox claimed right-handed pitcher Easton McGee from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday to bolster their pitching depth for the future.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec is being replaced at third base by Rafael Devers versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. In 352 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .212 batting average with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine Campus
Beantown Bummer: Red Sox 2022 season recap
The MLB regular season is drawing to a close, and the Boston Red Sox will not be playing deep into October. It has been a year to forget for fans, as the nine-time world champions will finish last in the American League East for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season and before that, 2015. On top of that, Boston’s faithful have been forced to watch their team sputter in the second half of the season while their archrival the New York Yankees have soared to the second seed in the AL.
Over the Monster
Game 161: Rays at Red Sox: The Return of Eovaldi, Hosmer, and Bogaerts
Here we are. The second to last game of the 2022 season. But the Sox are pulling out all the stops for tonight!. Xander Bogaerts is back in the lineup hopefully not for curtain calls ending his career in Boston. Nathan Eovaldi is back on the mound, looking to keep...
ABC News
Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday
The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season. There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games.
FOX Sports
Rays enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak
Tampa Bay Rays (86-74, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -121, Red Sox +102;...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dave Dombrowski’s Phillies success proves Red Sox didn’t need to fire him
Former Red Sox GM Dave Dombrowski ends Phillies postseason drought. Barely three years after he was unceremoniously fired during a Boston Red Sox – New York Yankees Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway Park and less than two years after getting hired by the Philadelphia Phillies, Dave Dombrowski has built another postseason team.
Houston Chronicle
ANALYSIS: 'A terrible year,' Nationals GM Mike Rizzo says. Yeah.
NEW YORK - On Tuesday, in a room between the clubhouse and visitors' dugout at Citi Field, as a steady rain kept drenching any remaining shreds of morale, Mike Rizzo, general manager of the once-again-last-place Washington Nationals, called it a "a daily grind to come here and lose baseball games." And boy was he right.
FOX Sports
Rays try to end 4-game road losing streak, play the Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays (86-75, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (77-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (0-0); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (10-12, 4.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road against the Boston Red Sox...
numberfire.com
Tommy Pham scratched Wednesday, Red Sox add Abraham Almonte
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham has been scratched on Wednesday versus the Tampa Bay Rays for an undisclosed reason. The Red Sox removed Pham from the lineup right before their final first pitch of the season. Abraham Almonte was added to cover left field and hit ninth. Per numberFire's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Red Sox claim Easton McGee off waivers from Rays
The Red Sox have claimed right-hander Easton McGee off waivers from the Rays, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. They did not need to make a corresponding move since they had a vacancy on their 40-man roster. McGee, 24, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday after making his...
Camden Chat
Orioles fall 5-1 in rain-shortened game against Jays
The Orioles have provided fans plenty of joy this season. Unfortunately for the brave souls in attendance at a cold and wet Camden Yards, Baltimore had little to offer tonight. The Blue Jays performed like a team that had more to play for and bested the O’s 5-1 in a game that never made it to the ninth inning.
FOX Sports
Blue Jays take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-6, 5.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -117, Blue Jays -102; over/under...
Yardbarker
Colin Poche Gives Up Grand Slam, Gets Hurt in Rays' Rain-Shortened Loss to Red Sox
BOSTON, Mass. — The Tampa Bay Rays haven't been overly concerned about wins and losses since clinching a postseason berth last Friday. They've seemed so comfortable with landing in the sixth and final playoff spot that they've trotted out minor-league pitchers two nights in a row in games they could have won but then didn't.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak
Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game
One of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball just showcased his value when it mattered most, clinching a postseason spot behind his big bat. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/designated hitter Kyle Schwarber belted two home runs against the Houston Astros on Monday to secure a 3-0 win and a National League Wild Card spot.
numberfire.com
Triston Casas taking seat Tuesday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Casas will move to the bench versus the Rays' southpaw. Eric Hosmer will replace Casas on first base and bat seventh. Hosmer has a...
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley (15) prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Comments / 0