FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina Andras
Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious SetbackIBWAASeattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle Mariners wild card playoff schedule released
The Mariners have officially claimed the No. 5 seed after sweeping the Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday. Seattle will travel to Toronto to take on the No. 4 seed Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-three wild card series. Game 1 will be played Friday at 1:07 p.m. on ESPN,...
MyNorthwest.com
Rost: Seahawks’ struggles on D aren’t surprising, but offense masking that is
That the Seahawks’ defense has struggled to start the season isn’t news. That the offense has been good enough to distract everyone from that is a surprise, though. Because they haven’t just been passable or serviceable. On Sunday, the offense was really, truly great. Yes – even...
MyNorthwest.com
Carroll: How Geno, Waldron had Seahawks’ offense ‘ripping’ vs Lions
While there wasn’t a whole lot to write home about the Seahawks’ defense in their 48-45 Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions, the offense was a whole other story. Seattle didn’t punt a single time on Sunday and scored 41 points on offense, more than that unit had scored total in Weeks 1-3.
MyNorthwest.com
Bump: Seahawks’ struggling D has bright spots in rookies Bryant, Woolen
The Seahawks’ defense was again an issue in Detroit, allowing 45 points and more than 500 total yards in the Week 4 victory. But that doesn’t mean the defense had no bright spots. Despite the gaudy numbers against, Seattle came away with two turnovers, both of which resulted...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Breakdown: Which players can still be unlocked on offense?
The Seahawks’ offense is flying high after the last two weeks, and especially following their high-scoring affair in Week 4 with the Detroit Lions. That 48-45 Hawks victory at Ford Field earned Seattle multiple accolades, with quarterback Geno Smith being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week and running back Rashaad Penny taking Ground Player of the Week honors. It was also a big day in the passing game for both of the Seahawks’ star wide receivers, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and the tight ends were more involved than they had been early in the season.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners catcher Luis Torrens gets win as Seattle walks off Tigers 7-6
SEATTLE (AP) – Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners locked up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Mariners 7,...
MyNorthwest.com
Bobby Wagner’s tackle of pink-clad protester leads to police report
A streaker, who made highlights Monday night after Seahawks legend and current Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled him on the field, has now filed a report with Santa Clara police over the physical contact, according to TMZ. The incident happened shortly before halftime after he burst onto the...
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Mariners will sorely miss Sam Haggerty in wild card round
Sam Haggerty’s groin injury suffered in the ninth inning of Monday’s Mariners loss to the Tigers was far more significant than the loss itself. There’s no sugar-coating it: Seattle will sorely miss Haggerty for as long as he’s out of the lineup, a hiatus that will include at least the entire wild card round as he was put on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. According to Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports, Haggerty was on crutches in the clubhouse prior to Tuesday’s doubleheader against Detroit.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Playoffs Schedule: Blue Jays series, Seattle Sports coverage
The Mariners’ first playoff series in 21 years is set. After locking up the No. 2 wild card on Tuesday night to book a trip to Toronto, the game times for the best-of-three wild card series were announced Wednesday morning. • Game 1: Friday, 1:07 p.m. • Game 2:...
MyNorthwest.com
A healthy Schwartz may be great match for Seattle Kraken with Beniers
After four straight preseason wins, the Seattle Kraken dropped their first, losing 4-1 to the Calgary Flames on the road Monday night. Just as there was no reason to plan a parade after four wins, there is no reason to panic after this loss. The Flames are good and had nearly a full roster, and while the Kraken struggled through parts of the games, there were some bright spots.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners lock up 2nd AL wild card, going to Toronto for playoff series
The Mariners’ return to the postseason will go down a new path rather than a familiar one. Seattle has clinched the No. 2 wild card from the American League after they walked off Detroit 7-6 in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, and the Tampa Bay Rays were handed a 6-0 loss to the Red Sox when a game in the bottom of the fifth inning was called official due to rain on Tuesday night. That locks in a Mariners trip to Toronto for a best-of-three series against the No. 1 wild card Blue Jays, while No. 3 wild card Tampa Bay will go to Cleveland.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Notebook: Servais on playoff roster and rotation, Julio, Haggerty
The Mariners will play their first postseason game in 21 years on Friday, and there’s still a lot unknown about that game. First, we’re not sure yet where the Mariners will be heading. At the moment, they’re in line to go to Toronto as the No. 2 wild card against the top wild card from the American League in a best-of-three series. But there’s still the possibility of Seattle landing in the No. 3 wild card, which will go to Cleveland to meet the AL Central-champion Guardians.
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer: Mariners know the turning point that put them on path to playoffs
The words, coming from Scott Servais following Thursday’s win that put the Mariners a game away from ending the two-decades long streak of seasons ending with no playoffs, caught some by surprise. Yes, the odds were heavily in their favor to clinch a playoff spot in the coming days, but still, coming from Scott Servais this was a bold guarantee.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Paul Sewald: T-Mobile Park had different feeling before clincher
The Mariners’ drought-ending, postseason-clinching win on Friday night was a moment anyone who was at T-Mobile Park will always remember. Mariners Breakdown: The drought is over – their biggest moment ever?. That is certainly the case for veteran Mariners reliever Paul Sewald, the team’s leader in saves with...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners lose to Tigers, will start playoffs on road; Haggerty hurt
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Tigers 4, Mariners 3: Box score. Sam Haggerty singled with two...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Jesse Winker to IL ahead of playoffs; Taylor Trammell recalled
A second Mariners option for left field has hit the injured list just before the beginning of the playoffs. Jesse Winker was placed on the 10-day IL with a cervical disc bulge in his neck Wednesday just before the finale of Seattle’s regular season at 1:10 p.m. against the Detroit Tigers on Seattle Sports. Winker joins speedy utility man Sam Haggerty, who suffered a left groin strain while stealing second base late in Monday’s loss to Detroit, as players to go on the IL this week and ruling them out for this weekend’s wild card series at Toronto.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners roll into playoffs after 5-4 walk-off win over Tigers
SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez has shined on every stage during his spectacular rookie season for the Seattle Mariners. The next will be the brightest the 21-year-old has faced to date: the playoffs. “We deserve being the spot we are. And we are a really good team. I...
MyNorthwest.com
New Seattle Kraken mascot will take some getting used to
Many hockey fans expected an octopus or a squid-like creature. But what they got was… a troll?!. On the Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee and Ursula discussed the things they liked and disliked about the new mascot. “When I first saw that thing, I thought this couldn’t be...
