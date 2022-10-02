ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

The Detroit Lions are hosting kicker tryouts this week – I say get funky with it

Detroit Lions to hold Kicker Tryouts this weekKickalicious, your time is now!. Well, if this wasn’t the most predictable snippet of news this week, we don’t know what is. Dave Birkett reports that the Detroit Lions will be holding Kicker tryouts this week after Dominik Eberle‘s abysmal performance Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Eberle missed two extra-point attempts in the first half.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions considering new role for prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson

ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson has three sacks, which ranks among the top 15 players in the league, and leads all rookies with 14 pressures. That’s good stuff. The problem is all those sacks came in the first half against Washington, and he’s been shut out otherwise while struggling to win his one-on-ones. His pass rush win rate is just 10%.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell explains plan to fix Detroit Lions horrendous defense

How will Dan Campbell fix the Detroit Lions defense?Campbell says players are trying to overcompensate for each other. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped the Detroit Lions would rebound from a tough loss against the Minnesota Vikings but that was not the case as his defense let him down by allowing a boatload of points against a below-average Seattle Seahawks offense.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bucs WR Cole Beasley Retires Before Facing Falcons Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is calling it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL. Beasley signed with the Bucs two weeks ago after several wide receiver injuries plagued the team. However, before Tampa's game against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, Beasley is hanging up his cleats.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cole Beasley Retires After One Game With Buccaneers

Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats and ending his NFL career. The Buccaneers wide receiver has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons effective immediately, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. The 33-year-old said “he is ready to be with his family...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

10 Detroit Lions Miss Practice Wednesday

The Detroit Lions returned to their Allen Park practice facility to begin their preparations for the New England Patriots. In his pre-practice media session, head coach Dan Campbell expressed several offensive weapons would sit out the team's first practice. Those not practicing include: D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Colts Bold Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos are on a one-step-forward/two-steps-back trajectory early on this season. It's to be expectant on some level, with a new head coach, quarterback, and systems. But Broncos Country is alarmed at how familiar it all looks. With Russell Wilson in the fold, competence was supposed to be returning...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ravens Need to Find Even More Opportunities for Pat Ricard

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens fullback Pat Ricard is a battering-ram type of player that likes to punish opponents. Ricard has already made some physical blocks and had some key receptions. He has also played more snaps than any of the running backs in each of the first four...
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Place S Jeremy Chinn on Injured Reserve

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury which will cause him to miss at least the next four games. In four games this season, Chinn has recorded 20 tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Chinn recorded over 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons in the league and has quickly turned into one of the best young safeties in the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Saints

According to Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. is going to visit the Saints. Miller told ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Wednesday that Beckham Jr. is going on a tour now, which includes the Giants and Buccaneers in addition to New Orleans. Miller said that he talks to him every...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 21-day window for rookie Calvin Austin to return to the active roster from Injured Reserve. Their plans for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills are unknown, but the wideout says he's ready to play. "I feel good," Austin told media after his first...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jets’ Duane Brown Returns to Practice, Working Back From Injured Reserve

Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown, as well as defensive lineman Vinny Curry, returned to practice on Wednesday, the team announced. Rejoining their teammates on the practice field, Brown and Curry have now started their 21-day window before they need to be activated to the roster. Getting Brown back from IR...
NFL

