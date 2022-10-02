Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
What did Dominik Eberle say following his horrific performance?The Detroit Lions will be hoping to get Austin Seibert back. When Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle went to bed on Saturday night, you can bet he did his best to visualize himself kicking the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Dominik Eberle cut by Detroit Lions after dismal Sunday performance
Dominik Eberle made his debut as the Detroit Lions kicker on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and things did not go well at all for him. Not only did Eberle miss two extra points, but he also sent a kickoff out of bounds, costing the Lions some valuable yardage. Dominik...
The Detroit Lions are hosting kicker tryouts this week – I say get funky with it
Detroit Lions to hold Kicker Tryouts this weekKickalicious, your time is now!. Well, if this wasn’t the most predictable snippet of news this week, we don’t know what is. Dave Birkett reports that the Detroit Lions will be holding Kicker tryouts this week after Dominik Eberle‘s abysmal performance Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Eberle missed two extra-point attempts in the first half.
Detroit Lions considering new role for prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson
ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson has three sacks, which ranks among the top 15 players in the league, and leads all rookies with 14 pressures. That’s good stuff. The problem is all those sacks came in the first half against Washington, and he’s been shut out otherwise while struggling to win his one-on-ones. His pass rush win rate is just 10%.
Columnist says Detroit Lions would be better off with Matt Patricia level of awfulness
Would the Detroit Lions be better off with a Matt Patricia-led defense?The Detroit Lions defense only has one way to go from here. Heading into the 2022 season, I said that Jared Goff would shut up his haters and that if the defense could be a top 20 or so unit in the NFL, the Detroit Lions would make the playoffs.
Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up
Why did Mohamed Sanu work out for the Detroit Lions?Remember when…. Mohamed Sanu reportedly visited the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as they continued to make their preparations for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Sanu played in eight games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021,...
Dan Campbell explains plan to fix Detroit Lions horrendous defense
How will Dan Campbell fix the Detroit Lions defense?Campbell says players are trying to overcompensate for each other. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped the Detroit Lions would rebound from a tough loss against the Minnesota Vikings but that was not the case as his defense let him down by allowing a boatload of points against a below-average Seattle Seahawks offense.
Bucs WR Cole Beasley Retires Before Facing Falcons Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is calling it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL. Beasley signed with the Bucs two weeks ago after several wide receiver injuries plagued the team. However, before Tampa's game against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, Beasley is hanging up his cleats.
Cole Beasley Retires After One Game With Buccaneers
Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats and ending his NFL career. The Buccaneers wide receiver has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons effective immediately, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. The 33-year-old said “he is ready to be with his family...
10 Detroit Lions Miss Practice Wednesday
The Detroit Lions returned to their Allen Park practice facility to begin their preparations for the New England Patriots. In his pre-practice media session, head coach Dan Campbell expressed several offensive weapons would sit out the team's first practice. Those not practicing include: D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra...
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Colts Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are on a one-step-forward/two-steps-back trajectory early on this season. It's to be expectant on some level, with a new head coach, quarterback, and systems. But Broncos Country is alarmed at how familiar it all looks. With Russell Wilson in the fold, competence was supposed to be returning...
Ravens Need to Find Even More Opportunities for Pat Ricard
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens fullback Pat Ricard is a battering-ram type of player that likes to punish opponents. Ricard has already made some physical blocks and had some key receptions. He has also played more snaps than any of the running backs in each of the first four...
Ravens-Bengals Notebook— Marcus Peters: ‘I Got Nothing for Y’All’
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters declined to speak to several reported camped out at his locker Wednesday. Peters and coach John Harbaugh had a heated exchange in the final minutes of the 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. "I got nothing for y’all,"...
Panthers Place S Jeremy Chinn on Injured Reserve
Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury which will cause him to miss at least the next four games. In four games this season, Chinn has recorded 20 tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Chinn recorded over 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons in the league and has quickly turned into one of the best young safeties in the game.
Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Saints
According to Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. is going to visit the Saints. Miller told ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Wednesday that Beckham Jr. is going on a tour now, which includes the Giants and Buccaneers in addition to New Orleans. Miller said that he talks to him every...
Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 21-day window for rookie Calvin Austin to return to the active roster from Injured Reserve. Their plans for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills are unknown, but the wideout says he's ready to play. "I feel good," Austin told media after his first...
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Focused On Being ‘Stronger Than What I’m Going Up Against’
ASHBURN, Va. --Brian Robinson Jr. was all set to be one of the bigger stories of the early season as the Washington Commanders prepared to launch their regular season efforts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite just three preseason opportunities compared to the four many rookie running backs had before him,...
Locked on Lions: The Detroit Lions drop to 1-3 after an embarrassing 48-45 home loss to the Seahawks
Matt Dery rants on the postcast after another tight loss at home. Aaron Glenn and the defense struggle again. Lions now 1-3 despite the offense really shining.
Jets’ Duane Brown Returns to Practice, Working Back From Injured Reserve
Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown, as well as defensive lineman Vinny Curry, returned to practice on Wednesday, the team announced. Rejoining their teammates on the practice field, Brown and Curry have now started their 21-day window before they need to be activated to the roster. Getting Brown back from IR...
