"Early in the beginning of the season, we made the decision to keep Juston Burris on practice squad knowing that he was a guy once healthy, cause he was kind of banged up during training camp, once healthy could play at a really high level. We have Marquis Blair who we elevated last week. Obviously losing someone like Jeremy Chinn is difficult. He's a great player. But we don't want to rush it. His health comes first. Those other guys will be available."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO