Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late OctoberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
Todd Bowles away from Bucs for personal reasons, Tom Brady does not practice
TAMPA, Fla. ― The two most prominent faces of the Bucs franchise were either absent or not practicing Wednesday. Head coach Todd Bowles took the day off for personal reasons, leaving assistant head coach Harold Goodwin to run practice. The team expects Bowles to return on Thursday. Quarterback Tom...
Dolphins confident in Bridgewater; McDaniel not concerned with optics, criticism over handling of Tua
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Teddy Bridgewater has been an NFL quarterback as a starter, a backup and as a backup replacing a starter. He can draw from all three experiences over nine professional seasons as he steps in for the Miami Dolphins against the New York Jets (2-2) while Tua Tagovailoa recovers from his concussion.
10 Detroit Lions Miss Practice Wednesday
The Detroit Lions returned to their Allen Park practice facility to begin their preparations for the New England Patriots. In his pre-practice media session, head coach Dan Campbell expressed several offensive weapons would sit out the team's first practice. Those not practicing include: D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra...
Quick Hits: Replacing Chinn’s Production, 49ers Challenging Defense, Winning + More
"Early in the beginning of the season, we made the decision to keep Juston Burris on practice squad knowing that he was a guy once healthy, cause he was kind of banged up during training camp, once healthy could play at a really high level. We have Marquis Blair who we elevated last week. Obviously losing someone like Jeremy Chinn is difficult. He's a great player. But we don't want to rush it. His health comes first. Those other guys will be available."
Wednesday Injury Report: Cunningham Starts Another Week on Sideline
NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel said the Tennessee Titans’ inside linebackers delivered a first-rate performance Sunday at Indianapolis. It is possible, that same group will have to try to do it a second time. Zach Cunningham was one of five Titans players who did not practice on Wednesday. The...
Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 21-day window for rookie Calvin Austin to return to the active roster from Injured Reserve. Their plans for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills are unknown, but the wideout says he's ready to play. "I feel good," Austin told media after his first...
Wilson, Ryan both enduring rough transitions to new teams
Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan can sure feel each other's pain. None of the nine NFL teams that changed quarterbacks this season has a winning record heading into October. Two of them square off Thursday night when Ryan's beleaguered Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) visit Wilson's banged-up Denver Broncos (2-2). Both QBs...
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Focused On Being ‘Stronger Than What I’m Going Up Against’
ASHBURN, Va. --Brian Robinson Jr. was all set to be one of the bigger stories of the early season as the Washington Commanders prepared to launch their regular season efforts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite just three preseason opportunities compared to the four many rookie running backs had before him,...
Chargers’ Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns’ Rushing Tandem
COSTA MESA – The Chargers' Week 5 opponent sits among the best in the league in running the ball. The Browns' two-headed monster of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are one of – if not the best – rushing duo in the NFL. Cleveland's ground attack has averaged 187 rushing yards per game through the first four weeks this season.
Rams’ Wagner, McVay Address Police Inquiry Into Incident with Fan
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner responded to a report Wednesday regarding a fan who filed a police report after the 11-year veteran tackled him on the field during Monday Night Football. Wagner made headlines for laying a booming hit on the fan, who ran onto the field with a pink smoke...
Patriots Belichick Provides ‘State Of The QBs’ Update; Who Starts Sunday?
FOXBORO — While many teams would understandably be frazzled when health issues affect their top two options at the quarterback position, coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are still taking it one day at a time. With incumbent starter Mac Jones still recovering from a high ankle...
Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Saints
According to Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. is going to visit the Saints. Miller told ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Wednesday that Beckham Jr. is going on a tour now, which includes the Giants and Buccaneers in addition to New Orleans. Miller said that he talks to him every...
Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday before practice that wide receiver Keenan Allen remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Tight end Donald Parham Jr. is progressing as the team will aim for him to make his return to the field this Sunday in Cleveland after being sidelined the first four weeks with a hamstring injury.
Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray: Their History, and Zach Ertz’s Opinion on Them
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts’ weekly meet the media session was over without a single question about the Eagles' next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. So, the Eagles QB talked about them on his own. “I will say this, too,” he said. “I didn’t get any questions about...
Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
Packers Must Find Answers Before It’s Too Late
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The race is on for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers improved to 3-1 by beating the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Coach Matt LaFleur isn’t going to make any apologies for a win that lacked style points against a team quarterbacked by a third-string rookie. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said a “win’s a win.”
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it couldn't come at a better time. The team has finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. Fortunately for the Falcons, with four games in...
Edgerrin James Jr. Commits to Cincinnati Basketball
Edgerrin James Jr., the son of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, has committed to play basketball for Cincinnati. The four-star guard, who goes by the nickname “Jizzle,” announced his decision on Tuesday, choosing the Bearcats over LSU and Georgia in his final three schools. James is the 53rd best player in his class and ranked No. 9 among point guards, according to 247Sports’ Composite list.
Jamie Collins Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, they may be looking to add some help at linebacker from a familiar face. According to multiple reports, former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign a...
