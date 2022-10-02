ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Todd Bowles away from Bucs for personal reasons, Tom Brady does not practice

TAMPA, Fla. ― The two most prominent faces of the Bucs franchise were either absent or not practicing Wednesday. Head coach Todd Bowles took the day off for personal reasons, leaving assistant head coach Harold Goodwin to run practice. The team expects Bowles to return on Thursday. Quarterback Tom...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

10 Detroit Lions Miss Practice Wednesday

The Detroit Lions returned to their Allen Park practice facility to begin their preparations for the New England Patriots. In his pre-practice media session, head coach Dan Campbell expressed several offensive weapons would sit out the team's first practice. Those not practicing include: D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Quick Hits: Replacing Chinn’s Production, 49ers Challenging Defense, Winning + More

"Early in the beginning of the season, we made the decision to keep Juston Burris on practice squad knowing that he was a guy once healthy, cause he was kind of banged up during training camp, once healthy could play at a really high level. We have Marquis Blair who we elevated last week. Obviously losing someone like Jeremy Chinn is difficult. He's a great player. But we don't want to rush it. His health comes first. Those other guys will be available."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Wednesday Injury Report: Cunningham Starts Another Week on Sideline

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel said the Tennessee Titans’ inside linebackers delivered a first-rate performance Sunday at Indianapolis. It is possible, that same group will have to try to do it a second time. Zach Cunningham was one of five Titans players who did not practice on Wednesday. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 21-day window for rookie Calvin Austin to return to the active roster from Injured Reserve. Their plans for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills are unknown, but the wideout says he's ready to play. "I feel good," Austin told media after his first...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Wilson, Ryan both enduring rough transitions to new teams

Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan can sure feel each other's pain. None of the nine NFL teams that changed quarterbacks this season has a winning record heading into October. Two of them square off Thursday night when Ryan's beleaguered Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) visit Wilson's banged-up Denver Broncos (2-2). Both QBs...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Seumalo
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
James Bradberry
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chargers’ Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns’ Rushing Tandem

COSTA MESA – The Chargers' Week 5 opponent sits among the best in the league in running the ball. The Browns' two-headed monster of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are one of – if not the best – rushing duo in the NFL. Cleveland's ground attack has averaged 187 rushing yards per game through the first four weeks this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rams’ Wagner, McVay Address Police Inquiry Into Incident with Fan

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner responded to a report Wednesday regarding a fan who filed a police report after the 11-year veteran tackled him on the field during Monday Night Football. Wagner made headlines for laying a booming hit on the fan, who ran onto the field with a pink smoke...
SANTA CLARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots Belichick Provides ‘State Of The QBs’ Update; Who Starts Sunday?

FOXBORO — While many teams would understandably be frazzled when health issues affect their top two options at the quarterback position, coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are still taking it one day at a time. With incumbent starter Mac Jones still recovering from a high ankle...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Eagles#American Football#Lincoln Financial Field
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Saints

According to Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. is going to visit the Saints. Miller told ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Wednesday that Beckham Jr. is going on a tour now, which includes the Giants and Buccaneers in addition to New Orleans. Miller said that he talks to him every...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday before practice that wide receiver Keenan Allen remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Tight end Donald Parham Jr. is progressing as the team will aim for him to make his return to the field this Sunday in Cleveland after being sidelined the first four weeks with a hamstring injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers Must Find Answers Before It’s Too Late

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The race is on for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers improved to 3-1 by beating the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Coach Matt LaFleur isn’t going to make any apologies for a win that lacked style points against a team quarterbacked by a third-string rookie. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said a “win’s a win.”
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Edgerrin James Jr. Commits to Cincinnati Basketball

Edgerrin James Jr., the son of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, has committed to play basketball for Cincinnati. The four-star guard, who goes by the nickname “Jizzle,” announced his decision on Tuesday, choosing the Bearcats over LSU and Georgia in his final three schools. James is the 53rd best player in his class and ranked No. 9 among point guards, according to 247Sports’ Composite list.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jamie Collins Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, they may be looking to add some help at linebacker from a familiar face. According to multiple reports, former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy