A cameraman in Florida filming the flooding caused by Hurricane Ian took matters into his own hands and left his position to go help people struggling through the weather. Glen Ellis, a cameraman for the Australian morning show Sunrise, had been recording a reporter in Naples, Florida, when he placed his camera on the ground and ran out through the muddy waters to help a family. Ellis was seen taking what appeared to be a pack of plastic water bottles from a resident and walking with them to higher ground before starting to make his way back to the camera but then heading back out again to help someone else instead, according to 7News Australia.

NAPLES, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO