220 back open after Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Friday along US-220N near Sontag Rd; Rt. 619E/W (Franklin Co.); Rt. 816N/S (Franklin Co.);/SONTAG RD (R)/ CASSELL RD (L). The northbound lanes are completely closed in the...
Woman found dead in gravel lot, Botetourt Co. deputies investigate
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after receiving a call from a citizen concerning an unresponsive female lying on the ground. Officials say Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received the 911 call from a citizen reporting that there was an unresponsive woman...
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
Bedford CVS temporarily closed after vehicle hits building
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The CVS store along East Main Street is temporarily closed until a later date after the building was hit by a vehicle at around noon on Saturday. According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews found a vehicle at the scene with moderate front end damage, and the store had a 3′ x 3′ hole in one of its sides.
One person dead after big rig crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in the crash of a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle Thursday morning. At 10:14 a.m. October 6, Virginia State Police responded to the crash in Nelson County on Route 151 at Route 6. The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and its tailgate to hit a third vehicle, according to police.
Juvenile male shot dead in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one juvenile male dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted by the city’s 911 Center of a person that had been shot on the property. The caller said they were taking the victim to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
Blue Ridge Brawl crowns robotics champion at Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - High School students across Virginia and Tennessee came together for an off-season contest on Saturday and put their moves on display. It was a day that ten high school robotics teams have been tirelessly preparing for. Roanoke College and Spartan Robotics co-hosted the Blue Ridge Brawl...
Bus drivers in Roanoke didn’t show back up to work when they weren’t paid
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Several bus drivers who take Roanoke City Students to school did not report back to work on Friday after they were not paid on time. The drivers picked up the kids in the morning but didn’t return to bring them home. The drivers work...
Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle sees 155 hikers during first month of service
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since it launched a month ago, the McAfee Knob trailhead shuttle has seen 155 hikers. Roanoke County transit planner Paula Benke considers this a success. “We’re very excited because this has been a much-needed service that is going to help ease for individuals to get to...
6-year-old hit by car in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a 6-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after she was hit by a car. Police say children were playing in the front yard of a house on Monday, October 3 at 4 p.m. when a girl ran into the street and was struck by a […]
Police release name of driver who died after crash in Franklin County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash in Franklin County Thursday. Police say the crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. on Rt. 678, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 688 In Franklin County. 80-year-old Raymond Chisom was driving a Jeep...
Roanoke Fire-EMS welcomes first all-city recruit class in 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you pay close attention to Roanoke Fire-EMS, you’ll see some new faces in the service, which could help with staffing issues in the city. Jonathan Yeisley started volunteering with Roanoke Fire-EMS after he experienced two medical tragedies. His wife’s grandfather and his mother passed away within a year of each other.
Roanoke County TRIAD designed to help seniors stay safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County TRIAD, formed in April 2015, aims to reduce the fear of crime and victimization among seniors by increasing awareness of scams and frauds that target them. On Here @ Home, we sat down with Larry Tabor, President of Roanoke County TRIAD, and Vice...
Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
Deputies find explosive devices in man’s home in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says after searching a home they found numerous weapons and homemade explosive devices. The incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 4 at 10:10 p.m. on 55 Raceway Drive. Deputies say they went to the house to arrest Barry Wayne Witt for two outstanding warrants for Contempt […]
Lynchburg woman sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox County murder
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg woman was sentenced in connection with the 2020 murder of a Bedford County man on Wednesday. As we reported, the remains of a Bedford County man were found inside a burned-out vehicle in October 2020 in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, according to authorities. Keyanta...
Man wanted in Campbell County for breaking and entering
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 29-year-old man wanted on several charges. Authorities say Shawn Vicent Crews, 29, of Nathalie, Virginia, is wanted on the following:. Breaking and Entering. Grand Larceny. Larceny of a firearm. We’re told Crews...
Danville Police Department to host Cars and Community
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its 2nd annual Cars and Community event this weekend. Cars and Community will be held at the Dan River Church Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include local business vendors, bounce houses, food trucks, face painting and a car show.
