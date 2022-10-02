ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you pay close attention to Roanoke Fire-EMS, you’ll see some new faces in the service, which could help with staffing issues in the city. Jonathan Yeisley started volunteering with Roanoke Fire-EMS after he experienced two medical tragedies. His wife’s grandfather and his mother passed away within a year of each other.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO