ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

220 back open after Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Friday along US-220N near Sontag Rd; Rt. 619E/W (Franklin Co.); Rt. 816N/S (Franklin Co.);/SONTAG RD (R)/ CASSELL RD (L). The northbound lanes are completely closed in the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman found dead in gravel lot, Botetourt Co. deputies investigate

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after receiving a call from a citizen concerning an unresponsive female lying on the ground. Officials say Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received the 911 call from a citizen reporting that there was an unresponsive woman...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford CVS temporarily closed after vehicle hits building

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The CVS store along East Main Street is temporarily closed until a later date after the building was hit by a vehicle at around noon on Saturday. According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews found a vehicle at the scene with moderate front end damage, and the store had a 3′ x 3′ hole in one of its sides.
BEDFORD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Bedford County, VA
Bedford County, VA
Accidents
Bedford County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WDBJ7.com

One person dead after big rig crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in the crash of a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle Thursday morning. At 10:14 a.m. October 6, Virginia State Police responded to the crash in Nelson County on Route 151 at Route 6. The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and its tailgate to hit a third vehicle, according to police.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Juvenile male shot dead in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one juvenile male dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted by the city’s 911 Center of a person that had been shot on the property. The caller said they were taking the victim to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Brawl crowns robotics champion at Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - High School students across Virginia and Tennessee came together for an off-season contest on Saturday and put their moves on display. It was a day that ten high school robotics teams have been tirelessly preparing for. Roanoke College and Spartan Robotics co-hosted the Blue Ridge Brawl...
SALEM, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Bedford Co#Rt#Vdot
cbs19news

Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WFXR

6-year-old hit by car in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a 6-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after she was hit by a car. Police say children were playing in the front yard of a house on Monday, October 3 at 4 p.m. when a girl ran into the street and was struck by a […]
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS welcomes first all-city recruit class in 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you pay close attention to Roanoke Fire-EMS, you’ll see some new faces in the service, which could help with staffing issues in the city. Jonathan Yeisley started volunteering with Roanoke Fire-EMS after he experienced two medical tragedies. His wife’s grandfather and his mother passed away within a year of each other.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County TRIAD designed to help seniors stay safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County TRIAD, formed in April 2015, aims to reduce the fear of crime and victimization among seniors by increasing awareness of scams and frauds that target them. On Here @ Home, we sat down with Larry Tabor, President of Roanoke County TRIAD, and Vice...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.

CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Deputies find explosive devices in man’s home in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says after searching a home they found numerous weapons and homemade explosive devices. The incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 4 at 10:10 p.m. on 55 Raceway Drive. Deputies say they went to the house to arrest Barry Wayne Witt for two outstanding warrants for Contempt […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man wanted in Campbell County for breaking and entering

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 29-year-old man wanted on several charges. Authorities say Shawn Vicent Crews, 29, of Nathalie, Virginia, is wanted on the following:. Breaking and Entering. Grand Larceny. Larceny of a firearm. We’re told Crews...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department to host Cars and Community

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its 2nd annual Cars and Community event this weekend. Cars and Community will be held at the Dan River Church Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include local business vendors, bounce houses, food trucks, face painting and a car show.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy