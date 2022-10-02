BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two people were injured in a Wednesday (October 5) afternoon crash on Oak Villa Boulevard at South Choctaw Drive. The incident occurred around 12:42 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) was called to the scene. BRPD says two vehicles were involved in the collision and one is an 18-wheeler.

