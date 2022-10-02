Read full article on original website
DOTD: All lanes reopen on I-10W past College Drive after morning crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes have reopened on I-10 West Wednesday morning after an accident, according to DOTD. Congestion on I-10 West has reached Bluebonnet Boulevard, and congestion on I-12 West is approaching South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Two lanes were initially blocked around 9:30 a.m. due to...
Truck fire extinguished on I-12 West, expect delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department and East Side Fire Department responded to a truck fire on Wednesday morning. According to @BRTraffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from O’Neal Lane to I-12 West. Congestion is approaching South Range Avenue.”. BRFD...
Fire outside White Castle sugar mill fills area with smoke Tuesday afternoon
WHITE CASTLE - A bagasse pile at a White Castle sugar mill caught on fire Tuesday afternoon and filled the highway with smoke. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at Cora Texas Sugar Mill along LA-1 around 3:30 p.m. White Castle Fire Department said the flames...
DOTD: Debris along I-10 West on Mississippi River Bridge causes congestion, lane blockage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), drivers along I-10 West should use caution Wednesday (October 5) afternoon. As of 12 noon, DOTD says debris has resulted in blockage of the two right lanes on the bridge at I-10 West. Congestion...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Monterrey Blvd
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (October 5) afternoon crash on Monterrey Boulevard near West Darryl Parkway and South Choctaw Drive. The incident occurred around 11:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no...
Two people in critical condition following crash involving 18-wheeler on South Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two people were injured in a Wednesday (October 5) afternoon crash on Oak Villa Boulevard at South Choctaw Drive. The incident occurred around 12:42 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) was called to the scene. BRPD says two vehicles were involved in the collision and one is an 18-wheeler.
Traffic Alert: Multiple tires spill on I-10 East at I-10/110 split causing lane blockage, congestion
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding along I-10 East at the I-10/110 split Tuesday (October 4) afternoon. As of 2:50 p.m., DOTD says the two right lanes are blocked on I-10 East at I-10/110 due...
DOTD asks public to complete survey about Government St. ‘road diet’ project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are asking the public to complete a survey about the Government Street “road diet” project and the Lobdell roundabout. Construction in both areas wrapped up in October of 2021, and officials want to know...
BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Chippendale Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (October 3) crash in a residential area off Tiger Bend Road. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Chippendale Drive near Brittmore Avenue and Harrow Avenue. Officials say Baton Rouge Police are at...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest Blvd near Tower Park Blvd
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area drivers may want to avoid the area surrounding a Sunday (October 2) evening crash with injuries. The incident occurred on Sherwood Forest Boulevard across from Tower Park Boulevard, near Lake Sherwood Avenue North. Officials say one person who sustained minor injuries was...
At Least 1 Person Injured In A Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Monday in a residential area in Baton Rouge. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
Traffic Alert: Right lane blocked along I-110 North at I-10/I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-110 North Sunday (October 2) afternoon. As of 1:50 p.m., DOTD says the right lane is blocked I-110 North at I-10/I-110 due to a stalled vehicle. Congestion is...
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of multiple burglaries in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the arrest of a wanted suspect accused of multiple burglaries in the parish Tuesday. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said 38-year-old Charles Poston III was arrested and booked into jail on seven felony arrest warrants with additional charges pending. “Sheriff...
Baton Rouge man jailed after BAC comes back over two times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 2, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police was on I-12 West when a vehicle was seen going 20 mph over the speed limit. The trooper followed the yellow 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass which allegedly changed lanes multiple times without using a turn signal.
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.
“Lying just gonna make it worse,” BR man caught going over 155 mph on I-10 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past on I-10 West. Late on September 30, the trooper was “parked on the inside shoulder of I-10 West, west of Highland Rd.,” according to the affidavit. The...
Massive drug ring operated for years out of lavish home on University Lake
BATON ROUGE – From the outside, the home on East Lakeshore Drive appeared to be nothing more than another upscale address that fronted University Lake. Inside, though, it was a different story. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stashed in vents and hidden inside of columns. Guns of all...
One man killed in shooting in Walker
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - One man was shot and killed in Walker on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the Walker Police Department. According to Walker Police Spokesman, Captain John Sharp the shooting happened at Travis Street and Jim Tilley Street around 4 p.m. He added the victim, Marrece Felder, 27, was shot three times and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
