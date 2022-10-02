ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

Comments / 2

Related
brproud.com

DOTD: All lanes reopen on I-10W past College Drive after morning crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes have reopened on I-10 West Wednesday morning after an accident, according to DOTD. Congestion on I-10 West has reached Bluebonnet Boulevard, and congestion on I-12 West is approaching South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Two lanes were initially blocked around 9:30 a.m. due to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Truck fire extinguished on I-12 West, expect delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department and East Side Fire Department responded to a truck fire on Wednesday morning. According to @BRTraffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from O’Neal Lane to I-12 West. Congestion is approaching South Range Avenue.”. BRFD...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Prairieville, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Traffic
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Monterrey Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (October 5) afternoon crash on Monterrey Boulevard near West Darryl Parkway and South Choctaw Drive. The incident occurred around 11:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Chippendale Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (October 3) crash in a residential area off Tiger Bend Road. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Chippendale Drive near Brittmore Avenue and Harrow Avenue. Officials say Baton Rouge Police are at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Right lane blocked along I-110 North at I-10/I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-110 North Sunday (October 2) afternoon. As of 1:50 p.m., DOTD says the right lane is blocked I-110 North at I-10/I-110 due to a stalled vehicle. Congestion is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

One man killed in shooting in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - One man was shot and killed in Walker on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the Walker Police Department. According to Walker Police Spokesman, Captain John Sharp the shooting happened at Travis Street and Jim Tilley Street around 4 p.m. He added the victim, Marrece Felder, 27, was shot three times and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
WALKER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy