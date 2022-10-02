Florida Man Robs Woman At Hotel, Tries To Run And Swim From The Cops

Dewayne Dean, 32 surrendered to police chopper.

TAMPA, Fla. – One Florida man found out the hard way, that robbing someone and trying to run, and swim from the cops, isn’t going to work.

Your Tampa Department Aviation, Marine, Dive, and Patrol teams worked together to catch a fleeing robbery suspect.

According to police, around 8 AM Saturday, October 1, a woman was robbed in the parking lot of a hotel on N. Westshore Blvd when a suspect snatched her wallet and ran.

Witnesses saw him flee to Cypress Pointe Beach, which is where officers located him.

To avoid an arrest, he entered the water and began to swim about 200’ offshore.

After several minutes, Dewayne Dean, 32, surrendered and was taken into custody.

